Citcon and GMO Payment Gateway, Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Cross-Border Payment Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citcon, the leading global provider of integrated payment solutions, and GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (GMO-PG), a leading Japanese payment service provider, today announced a strategic partnership and investment. This collaboration builds upon GMO-PG's prior investment in Citcon, enabling merchants globally to access a more comprehensive set of payment methods in Japan and beyond.

Through this partnership, Citcon will integrate GMO-PG’s Japanese payment capabilities, including credit cards, digital wallets, and convenience store payments, into its platform. This enables Citcon’s merchants in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and China to seamlessly accept popular Japanese payment methods, making it easier for them to serve Japanese consumers at home and abroad.

Looking ahead, GMO-PG plans to leverage Citcon’s global infrastructure to expand its reach and empower its Japanese merchants to accept international payments through Citcon’s integrated suite of solutions. This strategic alignment represents a significant milestone in expanding global commerce by bridging Japan with global markets through advanced payment technology.

“At Citcon, we are committed to making global commerce easier and more inclusive,” said Casey Bullock, CEO of Citcon. “This partnership with GMO-PG adds essential Japanese payment methods to our platform, enabling our merchants across North America, Europe, and Asia to better serve Japanese customers. It also allows GMO to bring Citcon’s global capabilities to its domestic merchants, creating a powerful two-way bridge for commerce.”

“GMO-PG is proud to advance our strategic partnership with Citcon, building upon our previous investment,” said Ryu Muramatsu, ​Director, Executive Vice President at GMO Payment Gateway. “Citcon’s strong global presence and expertise in cross-border payments present a compelling opportunity to serve both Japanese merchants seeking to expand internationally and global merchants aiming to enter the Japanese market.”

This collaboration represents a step forward in both companies’ missions to make payments more seamless, borderless, and tailored to regional preferences.

About GMO Payment Gateway, Inc.

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. provides payment-related services that support the customer's online and cashless migration and digital transformation (DX). Annual transaction value exceeds 20 trillion yen and our online comprehensive payment services have been adopted by over 150,000 merchants such as EC operators and public institutions of NHK and National Tax Agency, etc.

As the leading company in the payment industry, we contribute to the advancement and realization of a sustainable society by driving social innovations using payment and financial technology through our services, such as online comprehensive payment service, payment services in the offline market, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), BaaS Support services to financial institutions and enterprises and strategic investment and lending to overseas leading-edge FinTech companies. (As of end-March 2025, consolidated figures)

About Citcon

Founded in 2015, Citcon is a leading global payment provider enabling merchants to accept payments from more than 100 mobile wallets, credit cards, and alternative payment methods through a single integration. Citcon’s platform is used by thousands of brands, including leading luxury retailers, travel companies, and e-commerce businesses, to power cross-border and in-store payments. Citcon is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices around the world.