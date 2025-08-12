Echo and The Vitamin Outlet Partner: Bringing Hydrogen Water Health to Australians

SALT LAKE CITY & PERTH, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echo, a global leader in hydrogen health, has partnered with The Vitamin Outlet to launch the Echo Flask — now available to Australians seeking science-backed hydration.

Echo has teamed up with The Vitamin Outlet to introduce the Echo Flask to Australia. This innovative, app-connected bottle infuses water with molecular hydrogen, offering a powerful antioxidant that supports energy, recovery, and overall cellular health. Share

The Echo Flask is an app-connected bottle that infuses water with molecular hydrogen — a powerful antioxidant that supports energy, recovery, and cellular health. Its advanced PEM technology delivers up to 8 ppm in 20 minutes.

“We’re proud to offer the Echo Flask to our customers,” said Kwong Keet Chan, CEO of The Vitamin Outlet. “It represents a new class of hydration — safe, convenient, and scientifically validated. It fits into our mission to provide premium wellness solutions that Australians can trust.”

Backed by peer-reviewed research, hydrogen water is gaining recognition for its potential to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation at the cellular level. The Echo Flask makes this wellness tool more accessible than ever.

“Australians are among the most engaged when it comes to preventative health,” said Josh Carr, CEO of Echo. “Partnering with The Vitamin Outlet allows us to deliver an elite hydrogen wellness product to a market that values innovation and results.”

Available for AUD $470, the Echo Flask is now offered through The Vitamin Outlet’s website and at their Bull Creek location in Perth.

Key Features of the Echo Flask

Generates 5 ppm in 10 minutes, 8 ppm in 20 minutes

Echo App for cycle control and hydration tracking

Lightweight 350 ml design

Smart touchscreen, USB-C charging

Chemical-free PEM tech — no byproducts or contaminants

A 5-year warranty

About Echo

Echo is a pioneer in hydrogen health, dedicated to helping people unlock and sustain peak performance by transforming water into a clean source of cellular support. From advanced home water systems to portable wellness solutions, Echo partners with the body to promote internal balance, resilience, and consistent energy. Backed by peer-reviewed science, trusted by health experts, and engineered for everyday living, Echo makes hydrogen health accessible, effective, and transformative. For more information, visit www.echowater.com.

About The Vitamin Outlet

With both an online platform and physical presence in Perth, The Vitamin Outlet is a go-to destination for trusted wellness products in Australia. It curates scientifically backed tools that help Australians live better, naturally — combining integrity, education, and service to meet the needs of today’s informed consumer.