DCCSupply Earns Seventh Inc. 5000 Ranking, Reinforcing Its Leadership in the Payments Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DCCSupply has once again been named to the Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 4695 among America’s fastest-growing private companies. This marks the company’s seventh appearance in nine years, highlighting its consistent growth and ongoing innovation in the ever-evolving world of electronic payments.

DCCSupply celebrates its 7th Inc. 5000 ranking, marking nearly a decade of consistent growth in the payments industry.

DCCSupply President Adam Kaplan shared his thoughts on the recognition:

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the seventh time is more than an achievement — it’s a reflection of the trust our partners place in us and the passion our team brings every day. We’re growing not just in numbers, but in the value we deliver to our customers and the broader payments community.”

The company’s continued success is fueled by its focus on innovation, agile operations, and customer-first solutions that simplify payment processes and respond to industry changes. DCCSupply supports ISOs, ISVs, and agents across the entire terminal lifecycle — from deployment and repairs to rentals, warehousing, and configuration. Additional services include a certified key injection facility, RMA management, and custom stand enclosures, reinforcing its position as a full-service partner at every stage.

Operating as a technology-driven provider of new and refurbished point-of-sale (POS) equipment, DCCSupply serves agents, wholesalers, e-commerce sellers, and merchants nationwide. Its offerings include:

These integrated solutions enhance speed, security, and scalability at the point of sale — helping customers stay competitive in today’s complex retail environment.

One longtime customer shared:

“DCCSupply has completely changed how we manage hardware. From same-day shipping to their reliable repair services, they help us keep our merchants up and running without missing a beat. They’re more than a vendor — they’re a true partner.”

This latest Inc. 5000 ranking underscores DCCSupply’s momentum and commitment to helping customers succeed in a rapidly changing payments landscape.