Southwell and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia Announce Agreement to Expand Pathway Network Coverage in South-Central Georgia

TIFTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a great step forward for affordable access to care across South-Central Georgia, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia (Anthem) and Southwell today announced a joint agreement to include all Southwell facilities in Anthem’s Pathway Network.

This includes Southwell’s two hospitals, Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) in Tifton, and Southwell Medical in Adel, as well as Southwell’s physician practices and outpatient centers located throughout the region. Having these Southwell facilities in the Pathway Network provides immediate in-network access to Anthem members enrolled in ACA Marketplace plans, helping ensure cost-effective, coordinated care for thousands of residents.

“We are committed to expanding access to quality care across Georgia,” said Robert Bunch, Plan President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia. “This partnership with Southwell means our members in South-Central Georgia can now receive care closer to home and at a lower cost—while benefiting from the trusted expertise of a leading local health system.”

Christopher Dorman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southwell, emphasized the significance of the agreement. “Joining Anthem’s Pathway Network aligns with our mission to improve health outcomes for the communities we serve,” said Dorman. “We are excited to offer enhanced access and affordability to patients throughout our 12-county service area.”

The agreement benefits Anthem Pathway members who live in the following counties:

Tift County

Cook County

Irwin County

Ben Hill County

Berrien County

Plus surrounding rural counties in South-Central Georgia

Members will enjoy the benefits of in-network care, including predictable costs, simplified referrals, and coordinated access to specialists and hospital services.

Anthem’s Pathway Network serves individuals and families enrolled through the ACA Marketplace, offering affordable options with comprehensive benefits.

This new relationship with Southwell allows members to access care from a trusted regional healthcare provider without traveling long distances or facing out-of-network expenses.

About Southwell

Southwell is a leading integrated healthcare system dedicated to delivering quality and compassionate care in South Georgia. Southwell includes Tift Regional Medical Center, Southwell Medical, Southwell Health and Rehabilitation, and more than thirty-five (35) outpatient diagnostic and treatment facilities, physician clinics, and endoscopy procedure centers. Please visit www.MySouthwell.com for more information.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Care Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us at @anthemBCBS on X or https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthembcbs/ on LinkedIn.