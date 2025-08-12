Comstock Welcomes Perspire Sauna Studio to The Hartford

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today that Perspire Sauna Studio has signed a lease to occupy 1,700 square feet of street-level retail space at The Hartford, located at 3101 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia.

Perspire Sauna Studio offers innovative recovery and self-care experiences using full-spectrum infrared sauna therapy and medical-grade red light therapy. Private sauna suites offer personalized sessions for detoxification, immune support, improved circulation, enhanced skin health, and mental clarity in a serene, spa-like environment. Joining over 70 locations nationwide, this location will be Perspire Sauna Studio’s second location in the DMV region and is targeted to open by the end of 2025.

“Bringing Perspire Sauna Studio to Clarendon is another exciting step in our vision to expand access to the wellness benefits of infrared sauna and red-light therapy across Northern Virginia,” said Michael Baffa, Co-Owner of Perspire Sauna Studio Clarendon. “From detoxification and improved circulation to mental clarity and relaxation, our private, spa-like suites are designed to help guests feel their best. We look forward to introducing the Clarendon community to a personalized wellness experience that’s as inviting as it is effective.”

Perspire Sauna Studio is the latest addition to The Hartford’s curated mix of retailers, joining Cut7 Sports and Fitness Training, East West Café, Kilwins Chocolate and Ice Cream Shop (opening this September), and Paris Baguette (scheduled to open later this fall).

“The addition of Perspire Sauna Studio to The Hartford compliments its already impressive roster of retail providers,” said Tim Steffan, Chief Operating Officer of Comstock. “We remain committed to promoting wellness-driven, lifestyle retail offerings that provide elevated experiences for tenants, visitors, and the surrounding community.”

Located just steps from the Clarendon Metro Station, The Hartford is a nine-story Class A office building that offers unparalleled amenities in the heart of Arlington’s vibrant Clarendon neighborhood. The property features modern office space and easy access to premium retail and key transportation routes.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet at full build-out and including stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest-growing segments of one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.