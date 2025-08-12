PL Developments Builds a Smarter, Healthier Supply Chain with Kinaxis

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that PL Developments (PLD), a leading manufacturer and distributer of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals and healthcare products, has selected the Kinaxis Maestro™ platform to meet growing demand from consumers and major U.S. retailer partners. By replacing manual tools and spreadsheets with AI-powered orchestration and predictive planning, PLD will accelerate the delivery of essential healthcare products with greater agility, accuracy and efficiency.

Specializing in end-to-end solutions from product development to distribution, PLD supplies some of the largest retailers in the U.S. including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Costco, Sam’s Club and Target with health and wellness products in categories including analgesics, cough/cold, allergy and digestive. Due to market expansion and rapidly increasing consumer demand for accessible and affordable healthcare products, PLD needed to deliver to its retail partners with greater speed, accuracy and responsiveness. With manual planning tools and siloed decision-making, PLD was challenged by limited visibility across its operations leading to delayed order confirmations and high inventory levels.

To maintain its position as a trusted industry leader, PLD needed a next-generation supply chain platform to meet evolving customer expectations while continuing to deliver on the promise of quality at every step. After rigorous evaluation, Maestro stood out for its unmatched ability to unify data and provide real-time insights, enabling predictive planning to anticipate demand. Maestro allows PLD to optimize inventory, respond faster to market shifts and scale execution across every function of the business with fewer resources and greater supply chain visibility.

“Consumers expect fast access to trusted health and wellness products, and our retail partners need the inventory to match shifting demand,” said Thomas Crowe, chief supply chain officer at PL Developments. “With Maestro, we can anticipate this demand, simulate scenarios, plan for market shifts and make confident, data-driven decisions in minutes. It’s a game changer that empowers our team to deliver the innovation and products consumers rely on every single day and Kinaxis is now a key part of that innovation.”

“PLD is a prime example of a forward-thinking manufacturer embracing the speed and intelligence today’s healthcare supply chains demand,” said Mark Morgan, president of global commercial operations at Kinaxis. “With Maestro, they’re not just replacing spreadsheets, they’re unlocking real-time visibility, rapid execution and scalable decision making. We’re proud to support PLD as they deliver the trusted healthcare products consumers rely on, faster and more efficiently than ever.”

