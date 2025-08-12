Large East Coast Health System Selects Fujifilm and Amazon Web Services to Transform Pathology Delivery and Diagnosis

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, today announced that a leading health system with hospital sites spanning five different geographic regions on the East Coast has selected Fujifilm’s Synapse ® Pathology solution and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to transform their pathology delivery and reduce diagnosis timelines through digitalization. The implementation of Synapse Pathology will take place across the health system’s five sites, supported by a fully cloud-based infrastructure using AWS.

The health system’s deployment of Synapse Pathology, powered by AWS, is a first-of-its-kind in North America and an exciting step forward in the field of pathology, making a significant step toward enterprise-wide digital transformation. The health system’s strategic decision underscores their commitment to precision medicine, streamlined workflows, and integrated enterprise imaging in the cloud.

Synapse Pathology, a comprehensive pathology PACS solution that delivers digital images for diagnosis 1.99 hours faster* than glass slides, will serve as the digital backbone of the health system’s anatomic pathology operations. Leveraging a hybrid storage architecture that combines on-premises infrastructure with scalable AWS cloud solutions, the health system gains both the performance required for daily operations and the agility to support future growth.

Another critical component of this deployment is the deep integration with Epic Beaker, the laboratory information system used across the health system. Synapse Digital Pathology offers a detailed and seamless interface with Epic Beaker, enabling automated case synchronization, real-time status updates, and efficient accessioning workflows. This level of integration ensures that pathologists, lab technologists, and clinicians can access digital pathology images and case data within their familiar Epic environment—improving efficiency and minimizing disruptions to clinical workflows.

“This deployment reflects a growing trend among top-tier health systems to adopt enterprise-wide, cloud-hosted digital pathology platforms across geographies that not only digitize slides but also revolutionizes how care teams collaborate, diagnose, and treat disease,” said Mark Lloyd, vice president of digital pathology, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “With Synapse Pathology, Fujifilm is leading the charge—helping providers unlock the full potential of digital transformation in pathology and beyond. We’re proud to partner with forward-thinking health systems - and our partners at AWS - to deliver a transformative digital pathology solution.”

Dan Sheeran, AWS GM for Healthcare and Life Sciences, sees this as a great example of how cloud technology is improving digital pathology workflows, noting: “AWS is thrilled to partner with FUJIFILM to host a fully cloud-based environment to support the diagnosis and care of over 1.3 million patients. These are exactly the kinds of innovations we need in healthcare as we continue to seek more rapid and accurate diagnoses.”

As the global leader in digital pathology enterprise deployments, Fujifilm continues to demonstrate unmatched experience and scalability in large-scale rollouts. To learn more about Synapse Pathology, visit the product page.

