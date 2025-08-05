Bowker Partners with John Marshall Media to Deliver Audiobook Production, Distribution, and Marketing Services

CHATHAM, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowker is joining forces with John Marshall Media (JMM), the multi-Grammy winning audio production, digital distribution, and marketing services company. “JMM brings decades of experience producing audiobooks for the largest U.S. publishers,” said Bowker General Manager Beat Barblan. “We are excited to now offer JMM’s world-class services to publishers of all sizes, including self-publishers, everywhere.”

Kevin Stillwell, Head of Indie Production & Distribution at JMM stated, “We’ve spent the last 30 years making outstanding audiobooks for the Big 5. Now we’re helping smaller publishers and independent authors create great audiobooks and bring them to market. Teaming with Bowker will help us to better serve this author/publisher community.” Barblan added, “Our collaboration gives JMM exposure to a multitude of self-publishers eager to reach a new audience. The audiobook medium represents a tremendous opportunity for Bowker customers.”

Over the past 30 years, JMM has created over 20,000 of the world’s best-selling audiobooks. As a full-service enterprise, JMM encompasses the entire audiobook process: author or narrator recording, single voice or multi-cast, specifications for all retail platforms, plus distribution and marketing.

Production - JMM works with hundreds of the best audiobook and voice acting narrators in the industry, all managed under a proprietary database platform system. JMM audiobook recording experts produce outstanding results with both author and professional narration.





- JMM works with hundreds of the best audiobook and voice acting narrators in the industry, all managed under a proprietary database platform system. JMM audiobook recording experts produce outstanding results with both author and professional narration. Distribution - JMM offers a full-service distribution platform for audiobooks and can produce, distribute and market audiobooks all in one place and all managed under one roof. With 106 retail, library and school outlets, this powerful digital distribution platform reaches millions of listeners around the world.





- JMM offers a full-service distribution platform for audiobooks and can produce, distribute and market audiobooks all in one place and all managed under one roof. With 106 retail, library and school outlets, this powerful digital distribution platform reaches millions of listeners around the world. Marketing - JMM partners with publisher-centric marketing experts. Our marketing partners deliver on all aspects from strategy and planning, to creative and outreach, to advertising and optimization.

ABOUT BOWKER

Bowker provides products and services that make books easier to create, discover, evaluate, and experience – connecting publishers, authors, and booksellers with readers. From essential identifiers like ISBNs and barcodes… to editing and copyright protection assistance… to marketing and publicity tools, Bowker offers a wide range of resources to help authors publish and promote their titles.

ABOUT JOHN MARSHALL MEDIA

For the past 30 years John Marshall Media has been producing, recording, and editing outstanding audio programs for the finest publishers in the world. With 21 studios, over 1,000 narrators and voice actors, and 5 Grammy Awards, JMM is equipped to deliver the very best audiobook production, distribution, and marketing services to publishers and independent authors worldwide.