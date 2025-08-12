Eastern Dental Management Selects Denticon by Planet DDS to Strengthen Patient-Focused, Clinician-Led Care Across Its New Jersey Network

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastern Dental Management, a clinician-led dental service organization (DSO) committed to delivering full service dental care across 20 locations in New Jersey, has selected Denticon by Planet DDS as its enterprise practice management platform. With Dentrix Enterprise approaching end-of-life, Eastern Dental conducted a thorough evaluation of modern cloud-based alternatives, and ultimately selected Denticon for its enterprise capabilities, scalability, and alignment with the organization’s values and growth goals.

Values-Driven Modernization

For over 40 years, Eastern Dental has lived its mission of providing “Quality Care Above All,” offering comprehensive, patient-centered dentistry to families, children, and seniors. That mission is underpinned by its core values: Respect, Integrity, Service, and Excellence. Denticon enables Eastern Dental to uphold those standards with:

A secure, enterprise-grade platform to unify operations

Real-time insights that support quality, consistency, and access

Scalable infrastructure to support extended hours and personalized service

“Our team is focused on delivering outstanding care with compassion, convenience, and consistency,” said Dr. Ray Iannaccone, CEO of Eastern Dental Management. “Transitioning from Dentrix Enterprise to Denticon allows us to strengthen our support systems without getting in the way of what matters most, our patients. With this platform, we can offer a better experience that empowers our clinicians, streamline operations, and continue living out our values at every location for the families we serve.”

Growing with Intention

With a growth-focused leadership team and a long-standing commitment to care, Eastern Dental is investing in infrastructure to scale sustainably. Denticon will serve as the foundation for that growth, supporting expansion through de novo practices, enabling data-driven decision-making, and giving leadership the tools to manage performance at scale.

“Denticon allows us to grow with intention,” said Dr. Iannaccone. “We’re not just upgrading systems; we’re building for long-term success in a way that keeps our values, our clinicians, and our patients at the center.”

“Eastern Dental exemplifies what it means to be clinician-led and values-driven,” said Mike Huffaker, Chief Revenue Officer of Planet DDS. “We’re honored to partner with them as they transition to a platform built to support their teams, improve patient outcomes, and sustain excellence as they grow.”

A Platform for Long-Term Growth

Migration will take place in phases over the coming months, with a focus on maintaining continuity for patients and providers. Once fully live on Denticon, Eastern Dental will have a modern, unified foundation to support long-term growth while staying true to its culture and clinical focus.

To learn more about Planet DDS, visit www.planetdds.com.

About Eastern Dental Management

At Eastern Dental, fulfilling all of your dental needs is our top priority. For over 40 years, we have been providing families with full-service dental care. From children to seniors, our skilled team of dentists and specialists provide the highest level of dental care to ensure healthy and happy smiles. With our personalized service, the latest technology, and extended office hours on weekdays and weekends, we make it easier to select the right dentist. Learn more at easterndental.com.

About Planet DDS

Dental software is broken. We aim to fix it. As a partner in growth for DSOs and dental groups, Planet DDS delivers a cloud-based platform designed to scale alongside growing organizations. Powered by DentalOS™, its open platform includes Denticon Practice Management, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management, and Apteryx Cloud Imaging. Trusted by leading DSOs and emerging dental groups nationwide, Planet DDS enables 13,000+ practices and 118,000 users to move beyond outdated legacy software with seamless integrations, optimized workflows, and scalable technology built for growth.