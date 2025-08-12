365 Data Centers Announces Strategic Collaboration with Liberty Center One to Expand Cloud Capabilities

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--365 Data Centers (“365”), a leading provider of network-centric colocation, network, cloud and other managed services, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Liberty Center One, an IT delivery solutions company focused on cloud services, data protection and high availability environments. This collaboration aims to expand the companies' combined cloud capabilities.

365 Data Centers is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Liberty Center One! This relationship is set to enhance the company’s colocation, public cloud, multi-tenant, private cloud, and hybrid cloud offerings. Share

Liberty Center One is a leader in providing open-sourced based public and private cloud services, disaster recovery resources, and colocation solutions at two hardened data centers which it operates. 365 currently operates 20 colocation data centers, and this relationship is set to enhance the company’s colocation, public cloud, multi-tenant, private cloud, and hybrid cloud offerings for enterprise clients, as well as its managed and dedicated services.

"This collaboration will have big implications for 365 as we continue to expand our offerings to the market," said Derek Gillespie, CRO of 365 Data Centers. "When it comes to solutions for enterprise, working with Liberty Center One will enable us to enhance our current suite of cloud capabilities and hosted services to give our customers what they need today to meet the demands of their business.”

Tim Mullahy, Managing Director of Liberty Center One, added: "We’re looking forward to working with 365 Data Centers to be able to truly bring the best out of one another’s services through this agreement. Customer service has always been our number one priority, and this association will be instrumental in helping 365 reach its business goals.”

For more information about 365 Data Centers and Liberty Center One’s services, please visit https://365datacenters.com and https://www.libertycenterone.com/.

About 365 Data Centers

365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid Data Center solutions in 20 primarily edge markets. Along with network-centric Data Centers in Alpharetta (GA), Aurora (CO), Boca Raton (FL), Bridgewater (NJ), Buffalo (NY), Carlstadt (NJ), Chicago (IL), Commack (NY), Detroit (MI), Fort Lauderdale (FL), Herndon (VA), Nashville (TN), Marlborough (MA), Philadelphia-University City (PA), Philadelphia Downtown (PA), New York City (NY), Rancho Cordova (CA), Richardson (TX), Smyrna (GA), and Tampa (FL), the company also operates a resilient, low latency, nationwide fiber network and four cloud regions. 365 serves more than 1,400 customers.

365’s robust, carrier-neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge colocation, network connectivity, internet access, DRaaS, BaaS, cloud computing and storage, and business continuity services help organizations reduce costs, drive innovation, and improve their customer experience. 365 Data Centers supports mission-critical application infrastructure by providing industry leading Service Level Agreement protections and adhering to industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, SSAE 18, and ISAE 3402. 365 Data Centers’ corporate office is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. For more information, please visit: https://365datacenters.com/.

About Liberty Center One

Liberty Center One is an IT delivery solutions company focused on data protection and high availability environments. Liberty operates two hardened data centers in Royal Oak, MI, and Cincinnati, OH, providing colocation solutions, public and private cloud environments, disaster recovery resources and remote desktops as a service. Recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the top 5000 fastest growing private companies, Liberty provides end to end engineering support for migration, optimization and management of customers’ cloud resources. For more information, please visit: https://www.libertycenterone.com/about-us/.