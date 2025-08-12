MDT and InvestiFi partner, enabling credit unions to offer modern digital investing capabilities.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MDT, a CUSO that helps credit unions navigate complex financial technology ecosystems, today announced its partnership with InvestiFi, a digital investing provider that enables account holders to buy and sell stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrency directly from their checking accounts. This partnership enables MDT’s credit union community to offer easy, intuitive investing tools to members from within their online banking journeys, creating stickier member relationships and driving growth.

InvestiFi eliminates the need to transfer funds to external parties to invest, enabling financial institutions to retain more assets while attracting new account holders. Through InvestiFi’s exclusive funds flow and user-friendly interface, MDT’s credit union clients can now seamlessly and securely embed investing into their existing online banking experience, providing members with the tools needed to navigate financial markets with confidence and ease.

“MDT has a proven track record of connecting credit unions with the innovative solutions they need to compete and thrive,” said Kian Sarreshteh, CEO and Founder at InvestiFi. “With our leading Investing from Checking solution, MDT’s impressive credit union network can now tap into new sources of non-interest income, helping accelerate deposit growth and elevate digital engagement in a meaningful way.”

“In today’s battle for deposits and a leading digital presence, InvestiFi is enabling community institutions to not only retain deposits but attract new ones – and we are proud to support this critical mission,” said Pete Major, VP of Fintech Solutions at MDT. “Through our partnership, we are equipping our credit union community with next-generation tools to grow, compete and deliver more value to their members. This partnership is another example of how we are helping credit unions navigate the increasingly complex fintech landscape.”

About MDT

MDT helps credit unions navigate complex financial technology ecosystems, ensuring they remain institutions of choice for members. In addition to hosting the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, MDT provides credit unions with the tools and technology needed to compete and grow. Committed to partnership, security, and compliance, MDT takes a collaborative approach to service—leveraging deep industry expertise to understand each institution’s unique needs and foster long-term success. MDT supports over 100 credit unions with cloud-based solutions, expert consulting, and digital transformation strategies. With MDT, credit unions across the country can more effectively implement technology, boost efficiencies, and enhance member service. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

About InvestiFi

InvestiFi, Inc. is the only InvestTech Platform designed to allow for trading to and from deposit accounts, enabling credit unions and community banks to retain more assets and attract new account holders. Through its exclusive funds flow and user-friendly interface, InvestiFi empowers every credit union and community bank to provide their account holders with the ability to navigate the complexities of financial markets with ease from within their current online banking experience. At the heart of InvestiFi's mission is the goal of democratizing investing and supporting community financial institutions, ensuring that wealth-building opportunities are accessible to everyone.