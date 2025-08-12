Innovative Lab Services LLC Expands Reach into the Southern California Market with the Acquisition of Prodigy Scientific, Inc

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative Lab Services LLC (“ILS”), a premier provider of laboratory solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with Prodigy Scientific, a San Diego–based specialist in analytical instrument services. This merger enhances ILS’s technical capabilities in multi-vendor analytical instrumentation and application support, and extends its reach into the dynamic life sciences market in Southern California.

As part of the partnership, Prodigy Founder and CEO James Thompson will join ILS to lead regional operations, ensuring strong local management and continuity of service. “Prodigy brings a wealth of expertise and relationships, now supported by the resources, scaled team and backing of ILS’s expanding national platform,” said Max Gaby, President of ILS. “James and his team’s capabilities, professionalism and network substantially enriches our offering and we’re thrilled about the potential ahead together.”

“Joining ILS represents an exciting next chapter for Prodigy,” stated James Thompson, CEO of Prodigy Scientific and incoming ILS Regional Manager. “Our team is energized to integrate with ILS’s platform, bringing advanced instrumentation services and local customer engagement to a broader audience. I’m excited to lead the Southern California operations and ensure clients receive seamless service, now enhanced with greater resources and support.”

This acquisition exemplifies ILS’s proven track record of responsibly expanding its service network to meet the growing needs of customers, with added capabilities and geographic proximity, while ensuring best-in-class lab solutions to its clients.

About Innovative Lab Services:

ILS is a premier analytical instrument solutions platform, offering expert preventive maintenance and repair of multi-vendor analytical instruments as well as lab management services to the broader life sciences market. With an expanding nationwide network of trained engineers and scientists, ILS is building the future of lab services through excellence in service delivery and customer care across end-markets and geographies. For more information, please visit www.innlabserv.com/.