Teletrac Navman Boosts Safety for Canal & River Trust With Game-Changing AI Safety Solutions

MILTON KEYNES, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teletrac Navman, a Vontier company and leading connected mobility platform for industries managing vehicle and equipment assets, is boosting safety for Canal & River Trust by deploying next-generation AI-enabled Smart Dashcams across its fleet.

Canal & River Trust (C&RT), the charity responsible for managing canals, rivers and locks of England and Wales, is committed to improving safety and driver wellbeing through technology investments. By installing over 500 Smart Dashcams across its geographically spread fleet, C&RT is set to support improvements in safety and driver training, as well as shielding against rising insurance premiums.

Teletrac Navman’s market-leading Smart Dashcams are both forward and driver facing, providing a comprehensive, always-on view of driving practices and road conditions, actively promoting safer driving practices through live alerts and delivering bespoke coaching programmes.

The unified view of video and telematics data will empower C&RT’s fleet managers to enhance driver safety. This happens in real time, through in-cab notifications where the driving behaviour is high-risk or being repeated, and through informed coaching at a later point, enabling C&RT to recognise and reward safe driving.

Barney Goffer, UK Product Manager at Teletrac Navman, said: “Modern fleets are expected to build a culture of safety and we’re proud to be supporting Canal & River Trust in their next phase of safety development. Technology is core to being able to deliver a safer fleet – and this is where a combination of our Smart Dashcams and AI can play a pivotal role in delivering increased visibility and efficiency for C&RT.”

Steve Mulvaney, Fleet Manager at The Canal and River Trust said: “Our drivers are multi skilled operatives and tradespeople, and now also have access to formal driving training with the data that’s been unlocked for us. The cameras allow us to replay their own driving to them - whether good or bad, creating a meaningful and efficient training programme. There is nothing like seeing your own driving replayed to help recognise the potential risks.

“We’ve had a really positive response from our team - everyone is keen to improve and increase their own safety, but also the safety of others on the road.”

To find out more about Teletrac Navman’s Smart Dashcams, visit https://www.teletracnavman.co.uk/fleet-management-software/smart-dashcams.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman’s goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. Teletrac Navman manages more than 700,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook IL. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

Teletrac Navman is a Vontier company.

About Vontier

Vontier is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website www.vontier.com