Elite Advances Cloud and AI Adoption in Top Law Firms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elite, the leading enterprise SaaS platform purpose-built for the legal industry, has unveiled the latest innovations to 3E, its pioneering cloud-based financial management product.

Elite also announced that demand for cloud migration rose sharply—with a 75% increase in SaaS subscription usage in 2025—signaling a decisive shift in how legal firms are choosing to run their operations.

Momentum for Elite's invoice management solution, Elite Payments by Tranch, is also accelerating, with a threefold increase in monthly transactions since January. Five new firms recently adopted Elite Payments, including Clark Hill, Gentry Locke, and Greenspoon Marder.

“The legal industry is considered by many as the last frontier for digital transformation, but in 2025 we’ve seen the demand for new ways of working increase significantly. As a result, legal industry leaders are realizing faster billing cycles, reduced write-offs, and reclaimed lawyer time for their firms. Looking ahead, we know that Elite’s investments in cloud and AI will drive even more meaningful outcomes for our industry,” said Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer, Elite.

Nine out of 10 law firms are choosing cloud-based solutions when replacing their financial management systems, according to a recent ILTA survey, a significant jump compared to just a few years ago.1

At this year’s ILTACON, Elite presented three breakthrough innovations to continue driving forward this momentum:

Elite Payments is now natively embedded in 3E: Invoice delivery, secure client invoice portals, and faster client payments are all directly in 3E. Clients receive greater transparency and the flexibility to split payments into smaller, manageable installments. At the same time, firms get paid faster and with the full sum up front. Users already report time-to-payment is reduced by up to 40%. Nearly three-quarters of the firms using Elite Payments are within the Am Law 200.

Invoice delivery, secure client invoice portals, and faster client payments are all directly in 3E. Clients receive greater transparency and the flexibility to split payments into smaller, manageable installments. At the same time, firms get paid faster and with the full sum up front. Users already report time-to-payment is reduced by up to 40%. Nearly three-quarters of the firms using Elite Payments are within the Am Law 200. Near real-time, Centralized Data Access: Later this year, customers will gain new ways to access data through a real-time, data lake in customers’ Microsoft Fabric instance that is fully managed by Elite. This will unlock easy-to-use data anytime through Elite’s robust embedded dashboard and analytics capabilities, while also supporting direct access from external BI tools. This innovation delivers a single source of truth across time, billing, collections, and profitability, allowing firms to always be in sync and make more informed decisions, much faster and without complexity.

“The ability for customers to access data in near real-time is only possible due to Elite’s industry-leading investments in AI and cloud,” said Elisabet Hardy, Chief Product Officer, Elite. “We are excited to write the next chapter of legal technology—where real-time data becomes the engine of firm-wide transformation, driving improved business operations.”

Proforma AI Agent: Early next year, Elite plans to introduce an AI assistant that will enable users to review proformas and check matter status instantly. Users will be able to route proformas, flag delays, or escalate invoices directly from the chat. The agent will facilitate real-time interaction and information based on natural language prompts and questions, while adhering to each firm's unique billing rules and workflows. By reducing the manual back-and-forth that slows down billing cycles, the Proforma AI Agent will help firms accelerate cash flow, improve compliance, and free up time for higher-value client work.

Taken together, these advancements are the latest bold steps forward from Elite to enable firms to unlock operational efficiency and empower smarter decision-making.

"We see substantial value in leveraging 3E in the cloud, with its continuous enhancements, and updates that don’t require full system upgrades. These tools not only streamline our operations but also empower us to deliver even more efficient and tailored client services," said Jen Fante, COO/CFO of Greenspoon Marder.

About Elite

Since its founding in 1947, Elite has transformed law firms with innovative technologies that are at the center of their success. Today, Elite is a leading, independent technology company that continues to develop cutting-edge digital financial solutions that drive success for the world’s most successful law firms. Visit elite.com to learn more.

1 ILTA’S 2024 TECHNOLOGY SURVEY, https://www.iltanet.org/resources/publications/surveys/ts24.