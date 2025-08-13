-

Glaziers Have Ultra-Convenient Access to CRL and OBE Products With Opening of Five Innovative New Service Centers

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaziers now have a new, convenient way to access award-winning glazing products from C.R. Laurence Co. (CRL) and Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Inc. (OBE) all in one location. The two industry-leading companies are revolutionizing how glaziers get the products they need, saving them significant time and effort through an innovative one-stop-shopping model.

CRL is substantially growing its presence in key markets by opening locations in Seattle, WA.; St. Louis, MO.; Cincinnati, OH; Tampa, FL; and Copenhagen, Denmark.

The new North American service centers offer glaziers prompt access to a complete array of CRL hardware and supplies, OBE glass and US Aluminum and OBE glazing systems, as well as the expertise of staff trained to help glaziers select and successfully install a full range of product solutions.

The CRL Denmark location marks a renewed commitment to serving our European customers and the start of an ambitious expansion program aimed at providing a comprehensive range of European appropriate glazing hardware solutions.

“We are transforming how we serve glaziers with our new integrated, customer-focused service centers,” explained Mark Adamson, CEO, Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope. “Helping our customers be more efficient by bringing our products and services closer to them is driving our investment.”

With this groundbreaking one-stop solution, CRL expands upon the companies’ industry-leading footprint and prominent presence in North America, Europe, and Australia. The new facilities mark the start of a multi-year program of expansion driven by the Company’s unwavering commitment to provide the best service, customer support, and locally available inventory.

About Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Inc.

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Inc. is North America's leading vertically integrated manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of architectural hardware, glass and glazing systems. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, OBE is a world-class building products company with significant presence in every major market in the U.S. and Canada. OBE manufactures high-performance architectural glass products and aluminum framing systems and distributes complementary hardware and glazing supplies. OBE delivers products to a broad customer base of architects, glaziers, contractors and developers serving diversified residential and commercial construction end-markets. For more information visit www.obe.com.

About CRL

CRL is the industry’s leading, full-service provider of architectural metals, glass fittings and professional-grade glazing supplies. The company leverages more than 50 years of experience and a track record of industry firsts to offer a one-stop shop with a breadth of innovative product choices, reliable service, and expert support from quote to completion. With manufacturing facilities, and sales, marketing, and service support in the United States, as well as dedicated sales and service centers in Canada, Europe, Australia, and the UK, CRL focuses on expanding opportunities for all to turn bold architectural visions into real world experiences. For more information visit www.crlaurence.com.

Contacts

Ray Vincenzo
(206) 290-4431
rayvincenzo@vincenzomarketing.com

