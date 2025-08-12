Catalyst OrthoScience Announces Full Commercial Release of Fracture Shoulder System

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalyst OrthoScience Inc. (“Catalyst”), a private medical technology leader focused on shoulder arthroplasty, the fastest growing segment in the orthopedics market, announced today the full commercial release of the Catalyst Fracture Shoulder System. While this marks the latest innovation in Catalyst’s expanding portfolio, the company continues to expand its momentum within the orthopedic community – underscored by recently published midterm data from its Catalyst CSR™, which demonstrates industry-leading Single-Assessment Numeric Evaluation (SANE) scores.

At Catalyst, we’re not bound by convention – we’re defining what comes next. Our technology is designed to solve real shoulder arthroplasty challenges and we’re committed to helping shoulder surgeons achieve better results with less complexity. Share

“At Catalyst, we’re not bound by convention – we’re defining what comes next,” said Carl O’Connell, president and chief executive officer of Catalyst. “Our technology is designed to solve real shoulder arthroplasty challenges, and our clinical outcomes prove the value of that approach. We’re committed to helping shoulder surgeons achieve better results with less complexity.”

This release continues to expand Catalyst’s differentiated portfolio, bringing a fracture-specific solution that prioritizes tuberosity fixation and healing—key factors consistently shown to produce better outcomes. Designed to improve reverse shoulder arthroplasty for proximal humeral fractures (PHFs), the system includes patented technology that helps reduce surgical complexity and drive clinical confidence. Entering a fracture market estimated at over $250 million, Catalyst is seeing strong early adoption and is positioned to capture significant market share.

The news comes on the heels of its recent announcement of 5-8 year published midterm data supporting its Catalyst CSR™ Total Shoulder System - the first product Catalyst launched to the market. Catalyst continues to provide solutions that enable surgeons to deliver outcomes that outpace traditional total shoulder arthroplasty (TSA) solutions and this independent study introduced a new industry benchmark, showing that:

Patients who underwent anatomic total shoulder arthroplasty (aTSA) with the Catalyst CSR system experienced exceptionally high patient satisfaction, little to no pain, significant functional improvements, and very low revision rates that are well below the average data published for similar aTSA implants.

These clinical results highlight Catalyst’s focus on anatomic precision and reproducible solutions that eliminate unnecessary complexity while enabling optimized outcomes.

“The data speaks volumes, but so does the growing enthusiasm we’re seeing from the orthopedic community,” said Dr. Theodore Blaine, orthopedic surgeon. “Catalyst has earned a reputation for smart shoulder arthroplasty solutions that align with how surgeons work and the results they expect – whether in hospitals or ASCs – and that’s what makes it different.”

Catalyst’s commitment to surgeon engagement is just as strong as its product portfolio and pipeline. In addition to growing interest and presence at major orthopedic meetings, the company is strengthening its partnership with the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES) through sponsorship of the 2025 ASES Annual Meeting and the 2026 ASES Mentor & Mentee Meeting. These events provide a meaningful platform to connect with established thought leaders and rising surgical talent—reinforcing Catalyst’s role as a company that listens, evolves, and leads and is the go-to partner for surgeons who demand better.

This forward momentum underscores the company’s focus – sustainable growth, surgeon-first mindset, and unmatched value for healthcare systems – which continues to resonate with the orthopedic community.

About Catalyst OrthoScience Inc.

Catalyst OrthoScience, based in Naples, Florida, is redefining shoulder replacement surgery. With a focus on less invasive techniques, fewer complications, and a more natural-feeling shoulder, Catalyst is breaking away from traditional approaches. Our total shoulder systems are engineered for precision and efficiency – preserving bone and soft tissue while enabling delivery of consistent, reproducible results. With a growing portfolio of issued and pending patents, Catalyst technology is available across the U.S. Learn more at www.catalystortho.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.