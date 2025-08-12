Mission Wealth Management Chooses Fynancial to Power New Offering for the Next Generation of Investors

COVINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fynancial, the digital client experience platform, has partnered with Mission Wealth Management, LP (“Mission Wealth”) to help launch the firm’s new mobile app, MissionForward. Investors will have access to investment accounts, budgets, and a full picture of their goals while working directly with a dedicated Certified Financial Planner at any time.

Through this partnership, Mission Wealth will equip its advisors with a modern, hyper-personalized client communication tool that fully integrates with the firm’s tech stack, creating a streamlined process that aligns with what the investor of the future expects. By engaging with Fynancial, the firm is serving tech-savvy professionals who want faster, high-touch financial advice.

“Mission Wealth has dedicated the time, resources, and focus to building a platform designed with the next generation in mind,” said Fynancial CEO Tom Fields. “The firm isn’t just thinking about a younger client base but investing in tools that give advisors a tangible edge in an increasingly competitive field.”

Through a fully integrated platform, Mission Wealth’s advisory team is able to quickly answer the call from families working on short-term goals, younger professionals starting to build wealth, or entrepreneurs seeking a trusted partner who can adjust to their busy lifestyles.

“The next generation of investors grew up in the middle of a major technology boom, and they expect mobile-first service solutions,” said Matthew Adams, Mission Wealth CEO and Managing Partner. “Fynancial’s highly personalized communication solution enables us to connect with them like never before. Delivering real advice from real advisors with the authentic, timely, human-centered guidance they value.”

“This platform makes effective communication with clients effortless, especially younger clients who want quick, meaningful interactions,” said Sara Clark, Partner and Chief Client Officer. “Our approach is intuitive, personal, and puts real advice just a tap away.”

Fynancial works with wealth management industry leaders, including Mission Wealth, to streamline the daily tasks of its advisors and make the client experience seamless. As advisors look to leave behind inefficient technologies like email, Fynancial steps in with an interface they can use to communicate suggested portfolio changes, send regular check-in notes, and more. Each customized, interactive platform incorporates the functionality of a firm’s entire tech stack and achieves an open rate of over 60%.

About Fynancial

Fynancial is a digital client experience platform, launching fully branded, seamless mobile interfaces for RIAs. Fynancial sits at the top of a firm’s tech stack, integrating with every tool to centralize an advisor’s daily work. It overcomes the friction of email communication and traditional client portals, allowing financial advisors to connect with their clients more effectively. With personalized, AI-enabled service and fully branded push notifications, it maintains 60%+ open rates and helps advisors build relationships in real time. For more information, please visit https://fynancial.com/.