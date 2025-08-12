Shrewsbury School UK inaugurates its first South-Asian campus in India.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a landmark moment, the 473-year-old Shrewsbury School UK collaborated with India’s prominent education trust, Jagran Social Welfare Society to inaugurate Shrewsbury International School India in Bhopal, Central India on August 8th.

Spread across a lush green expansive 150-acre campus, this is the first South-Asian, residential campus of Shrewsbury School UK. The occasion marked a historic milestone for Shrewsbury UK as it launched its first fully residential campus outside the United Kingdom.

India’s prominent education trust Jagran Social Welfare Society collaborated with Shrewsbury School UK in February 2023, to bring a world-class British educational legacy to Central India.

Expressing delight at the inauguration of the school, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner to Western India, Mr. Harjinder Kang remarked, “Last month our Prime Ministers endorsed the new 'India-UK Vision 2035', a commitment to unlocking the full potential of our revitalised partnership. The vision also includes an education and skills partnership to nurture the next generation of global talent and to deepen transnational education collaboration between UK and Indian universities.”

The inauguration ceremony drew a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, including Indian Minister Mr. Jyotiraditya Scindia; Mrs. Carla Howarth, Chair of the Advisory Board of Governors at Shrewsbury International School India and Chair of the International Development Committee at Shrewsbury School UK; Mr. Tim Haynes, Former Chair – The Board of Governors at Shrewsbury School UK and a Member of the Advisory Board of Governors at Shrewsbury International School India; Shri Hari Mohan Gupta, Chairman of Jagran Welfare Society and Mr. Abhishek Mohan Gupta, President - Board of Management at Shrewsbury International School India.

Speaking on the strong Indo-British educational synergy at the heart of Shrewsbury India, Mrs. Carla Howarth remarked, “It is truly rewarding to see the timeless Salopian virtues - rooted in Shrewsbury’s heritage - become part of the educational journey in India. The inauguration of our first fully residential campus outside the UK is a milestone moment for the global Shrewsbury family.”

Echoing this sentiment, Shri Hari Mohan Gupta, Chairman of Jagran Welfare Society, added, “At Shrewsbury India, we aspire to empower the next generation of innovators and thought leaders - individuals who will lead with purpose, conquer academic challenges and contribute meaningfully to society.”