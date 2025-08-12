-

Northern Trust to Provide Integrated Trading Solutions for North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced an expansion of its long-standing relationship with the North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office (NDRIO) to include outsourced trading services, supporting the agency’s strategy to bring more of its State Investment Board’s (SIB) asset management in-house.

Outsourced trading is offered through Northern Trust Banking & Markets, which also provides foreign exchange, securities lending and transition management services.

Building on a partnership that began with custody services in 1990, NDRIO will leverage Northern Trust’s Integrated Trading Solutions (ITS) platform to enhance trading efficiency and execution coverage for assets that will be managed by the agency rather than external investment firms.

NDRIO manages investments for more than two dozen SIB client funds, the largest being the $12 billion North Dakota Legacy Fund, Public Employees Retirement System, Teachers' Fund for Retirement, and Workforce Safety & Insurance Fund.

“At Northern Trust, we work closely with asset owner clients as they evolve to fulfill their missions and serve their constituents,” said Melanie Pickett, Head of Asset Servicing, Americas. “We’ve had the privilege of working with NDRIO for more than 35 years and we are honored to be an extension of their team, providing an efficient and scalable outsourced trading and operations platform to support their investment strategy.”

“NDRIO is at a pivotal and exciting stage in its evolution as we continue to build scale and enhance our internal investment platform to better serve the SIB’s diverse client funds,” said Chief Investment Officer Scott M. Anderson. “Our partnership with Northern Trust reflects a deliberate move to align with a provider that brings deep expertise in trading, settlement, and operational excellence. Their demonstrated capabilities are integral to our strategy, enabling us to operate with greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability as we bring more assets in-house.”

Northern Trust’s outsourced trading capability combines worldwide agency-only trading expertise in equities, fixed income and exchange traded derivatives across global markets, coverage from multiple trading locations, access to high-quality liquidity and a fully integrated middle and back-office service. ITS helps asset owners and asset managers to meaningfully lower costs, reduce risk, manage regulatory compliance and enhance transparency and operational efficiency.

ITS is offered through Institutional Brokerage, a part of Northern Trust Banking & Markets, which also provides foreign exchange, securities lending and transition management services.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.7 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

