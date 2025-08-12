Affirm expands work with Google Pay, integrates with autofill on Chrome

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that it is expanding its collaboration with Google Pay and making its flexible, transparent payment options available via autofill on Chrome.

This announcement builds on Affirm’s launch on Google Pay in early 2024, which enabled eligible consumers to pay over time with Affirm wherever the Google Pay button is accepted. Now, using autofill on Chrome, eligible shoppers can pay over time with Affirm quickly and conveniently, at more places where they shop.

“By integrating Affirm with autofill on Chrome, we can deliver payment choice and flexibility seamlessly and at scale,” said Vishal Kapoor, SVP of Product at Affirm. “We are excited to expand our work with Google Pay and bring Affirm to many more consumers, through a checkout experience that combines flexibility and transparency with speed, security, and convenience.”

People shop on Google more than a billion times per day, and autofill offers them a safe, convenient way to check out on Chrome and Android. To access Affirm, U.S. shoppers using the Chrome desktop browser can select “Pay over time options” from the autofill dropdown menu. After choosing Affirm, they will go through a quick eligibility check and, if approved, select the personalized biweekly or monthly payment plan that works best for them. Plans range from four biweekly payments to monthly installments up to 24 months, support cart sizes from $35 to $30,000, and include interest rates starting at 0% APR. As always, Affirm does not charge any late or hidden fees, ever.

Consumers will also have the ability to link their Affirm account with Google Pay, allowing them to breeze through checkout quickly and securely for future purchases.

New and existing Affirm users can pay with autofill on Chrome at select merchant websites. This feature will be automatically activated for merchants, with no integration effort required.

For more information about Affirm on Google Pay, visit here.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

Rates from 0–36% APR. For example, a $800 purchase might cost $72.21/mo over 12 months at 15% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available everywhere, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.

