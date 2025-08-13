NIQ Announces Refinancing Transaction

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE: NIQ) (the “Company”, or “NIQ”), a leading global consumer intelligence company, today announced the successful refinancing of its Dollar Term Loan facility (“USD TL”) and its Euro Term Loan facility (“Euro TL”, and together with USD TL, “Term Loan Facilities”) and the successful repricing of its revolving credit facility (“RCF”). The transaction, which closed on August 12, 2025, took advantage of a favorable market window to, among other things, extend the maturities and reduce the interest rate spread on the Term Loan Facilities and reduce the interest rate spread on the RCF.

The transaction:

Repriced and extended $2,264 million USD TL Extended maturity by approximately 2.5 years from March 2028 to October 2030 Reduced spread by 0.75% from SOFR+3.25% to SOFR+2.50% Included a 0.25% spread stepdown upon achieving 3.25x or lower first lien net leverage ratio based on Credit Agreement Adjusted EBITDA

Repriced and extended €1,135 million EUR TL Utilized a portion of IPO proceeds to pay down €255 million of the existing EUR TL from €1,390 million to €1,135 million Extended maturity by approximately 2.5 years from March 2028 to October 2030 Reduced spread by 0.25% from EURIBOR+3.25% to EURIBOR+3.00% Included a 0.25% spread stepdown upon achieving 3.25x or lower first lien net leverage based on Credit Agreement Adjusted EBITDA

Repriced $750 million RCF Reduced spread by 0.50% from SOFR+2.75% to SOFR+2.25% Included two 0.25% spread stepdowns upon achieving 3.25x and 2.75x or lower, respectively, first lien net leverage based on Credit Agreement Adjusted EBITDA



Additionally, NIQ paid down in full the Canadian Term Loan Facility in the amount of CAD$123 million and paid down €255 million of the prior EUR TL from €1,390 million to €1,135 million, using a portion of IPO proceeds Prior to the transaction, NIQ utilized a portion of IPO proceeds to fully repay all outstanding principal amounts of its revolving credit facility on July 24, 2025 in the amount of $563 million.



“Following the recently completed initial public offering, NIQ proactively chose to optimize the capital structure by extending maturity on the Term Loan Facilities by approximately 2.5 years to October 2030. Through our IPO and successful refinancing, we have reduced interest expense by nearly $100 million per year. We also have built-in interest spread step-downs in our Credit Agreement that could deliver another roughly $10 million of annual interest savings as our net leverage ratio decreases,” said Mike Burwell, Chief Financial Officer of NIQ. “Our continued improvement in credit profile is acknowledged by the rating agencies with Moody’s and Fitch providing us with a one notch upgrade to B1 and BB-, respectively, and S&P revising our outlook to positive from stable.”

Additional details on the terms of the amendment will be made available in the Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 14, 2025.

NIQ is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world’s population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™. For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including the expected benefits of the refinancing transaction and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our final prospectus dated July 22, 2025, and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 24, 2025, as well as the other information we file with the SEC. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

