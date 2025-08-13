Spirent and Telescent Announce Global Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Test Lab Automation

FREDERICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), a leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced a strategic partnership with Telescent, a leading manufacturer of Optical Circuit Switches (OCS) and automated fiber patch-panels for network and data center operators. The global collaboration provides for the integration of Telescent's innovative optical circuit switch and smart patch panel solutions with Spirent's Velocity test lab automation portfolio, creating a powerful force multiplier for companies seeking to optimize AI/ML resource connectivity and automate test infrastructure.

AI and machine learning workloads demand optimal connectivity through optical interconnections to maximize resource utilization and investment returns, and the partnership addresses this critical challenge by bringing together Spirent's test lab automation leadership with Telescent's cutting-edge automated fiber management technology. Telescent's robotic fiber optic cross-connect systems enable automated and remote provisioning of fiber connections, dramatically reducing the need for manual patch panel operations and minimizing human error.

"Our partnership with Telescent represents another great example of how Spirent is bringing innovation to automated test solutions to help companies ensure reliability, security, and performance in their operational networks," said Anil Kollipara, VP of Product Management at Spirent. "Furthermore, by integrating Telescent's advanced optical switching technology with the proven test automation capabilities of our Velocity portfolio, we're delivering a solution that will transform how organizations approach lab automation and AI/ML resource optimization.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive, future-ready solutions to address the evolving challenges in network infrastructure and advanced development."

The technical and commercial collaboration sees Spirent as the exclusive worldwide value-added reseller for Telescent's advanced physical layer automation solutions for lab automation customers through Spirent’s global sales channels, along with comprehensive support services. When integrated with the Velocity Test Automation Portfolio, the solution delivers significant value to enterprise network test labs, AI/ML laboratories, data centers, and equipment manufacturer validation facilities seeking to improve operational efficiency through automation.

"Partnering with Spirent represents a significant milestone in expanding the reach of our automated fiber management solutions," said Anthony Kewitsch, CEO of Telescent. "Spirent's extensive global presence and deep industry relationships will accelerate adoption of our technology across markets worldwide. Together, we're enabling the next generation of network automation and flexibility."

For more information about automating lab and testbed environments to accelerate new technology releases, enable remote work, and reduce equipment and energy costs, visit www.spirent.com/products/velocity-automation-switches.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is a leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, AI, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About Telescent

Telescent Inc’s. large-scale, low-loss, robotic patch-panel solution brings automation to the fiber layer of optical networks. Telescent’s all-optical, latched connection approach ensures optimal performance and reliability while enabling software control for remote reconfigurations and diagnostics. Network and data center operators can enjoy the advantages of automation with Telescent’s new RobUSTTM system design, providing the flexibility to scale the system on a pay-as-you-go basis as their networks expand. Automation of the fiber layer reduces operating expenses and manual errors while creating new service opportunities for multi-tenant and hyperscale data center operators as well as telecom service providers. To learn more about Telescent, including any recent product updates, please visit www.telescent.com.