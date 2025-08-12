Fremont Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Modernize Member Account Management

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fremont Federal Credit Union (‘Fremont’) has selected Mahalo Banking as its new digital banking partner, deepening its commitment to deliver exceptional service, financial wellness, and personalized support to its members. The new platform will provide a secure, innovative digital experience that reflects the credit union’s mission to offer best-in-class financial tools and member-first enhancements.

“Every decision we make is centered on giving our members the best possible banking experience and ensuring we meet their financial needs and goals,” said Nicholas Cray, CEO of Fremont. “Mahalo’s approach aligns perfectly with our values. Their commitment to service, accessibility, and ongoing innovation will help us deliver seamless digital banking that lives up to the trust our members place in us.”

Through this partnership, Fremont will benefit from Mahalo’s deep, purpose-built integration with Corelation’s KeyStone core system—enabling real-time connectivity, operational efficiency, and a more unified digital experience. As a KeyBridge Certified Partner, Mahalo is committed to true collaboration with KeyStone credit unions, working closely with Fremont to align technology, innovation, and strategy for long-term success.

Members will benefit from enhanced security, customizable account controls, and advanced card management—all delivered through a member-centric design that prioritizes usability and accessibility. With more functionality driven directly from the Corelation KeyStone core, the platform creates a cohesive, intuitive experience. Integrated account aggregation also allows members to view and manage finances across multiple institutions from a single dashboard, aligning with Fremont’s commitment to empowering members through modern, connected tools.

“Optimizing the member experience is at the heart of everything we do at Mahalo, and that focus aligns seamlessly with Fremont’s deep commitment to community impact and personalized financial services,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “We’re honored to partner with a credit union that shares our values, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth by delivering a digital experience that’s not only innovative and secure, but also deeply personal and reflective of the communities they serve.”

About Fremont Federal Credit Union

Since 1946, Fremont Federal Credit Union has been dedicated to promoting healthy financial living in the communities it serves. As a financial cooperative, members own and govern the organization. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Sandusky, Ottawa, Seneca, Wood, Hancock, Lucas, and Fulton counties. With no outside shareholders, profits are reinvested into the credit union, offering members lower rates and fees. Community involvement is at the heart of Fremont Federal Credit Union, which actively supports local initiatives through sponsorships and donations. The mission is to provide the best advice, service, and products to help members achieve financial well-being. Learn more at fremontfcu.com.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.