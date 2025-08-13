Alipay+ and Kaspi.kz Enhance International Payment Acceptance in Kazakhstan

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alipay+, Ant International’s global wallet gateway, and Kaspi.kz, the leading super app in Kazakhstan, have enabled international cross-border QR payment acceptance in Kazakhstan. Users of 12 Alipay+-enabled payment apps can scan-to-pay via Kaspi QR, which has the largest nationwide merchant coverage, from shopping, F&B and attractions, to convenience stores, medical services and even stores in smaller villages and towns.

Kazakhstan becomes the first country in Central Asia to accept Alipay+, enabling local merchants to leverage the country’s digital payment infrastructure to benefit from tourism growth by accepting more international payment options. In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan welcomed a record 7.5 million international visitors. Travellers from China, Germany and South Korea are amongst the top five arrivals to Kazakhstan, and they can now use their Alipay+-enabled app to make seamless payment.

Edward Yue, General Manager for SEA, South Asia and ANZ, Ant International said, “We’re very excited to be strengthening our partnership with Kaspi.kz for both inbound and outbound cross-border mobile payments that benefits Kazakhstani travellers and businesses. We have seen great momentum in Kazakhstanis using their Kaspi.kz app across our global Alipay+ merchants, and now we’re building on the rich local ecosystem offered via Kaspi QR to connect our global partners to local businesses. As more people seek culturally rich and unique destinations, we will continue to work closely to promote vibrant and sustainable growth in Kazakhstan and the region.”

This builds on the successful partnership between Alipay+ and Kaspi.kz for outbound cross-border mobile payments, since April 2024. Top destinations for Kazakhstanis include China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, to Australia, Italy and France.

Mikhail Lomtadze, CEO and Co-founder of Kaspi.kz, said, “Since last year, in partnership with Alipay+, Kazakhstanis began to pay in some of their favourite travel destinations using the Kaspi.kz super app. Now, we’re taking our partnership one step further. Guests visiting Kazakhstan can now pay via Kaspi QR using their Alipay+ enabled e-wallets or bank apps. We thank Alipay+ for the opportunity to work together to make travel to Kazakhstan more convenient, and jointly promote growth.”

Alipay+ connects 1.7 billion user accounts from 36 international payment partners to more than 100 million merchants across 70 markets.

About Alipay+

Ant International’s Alipay+ is a Unified Gateway with cross-border payment and digitisation services that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payment, a broad choice of deals and the convenience of digital services using their preferred payment app while travelling abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses may use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.

About Kaspi.kz

Kaspi.kz’s mission is to improve people’s lives by developing innovative mobile products and services. To deliver upon this we operate a unique two-sided Super App model – Kaspi.kz Super App for consumers and Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants.

Through these Super Apps consumers and merchants can access our leading Payments, Marketplace, and Fintech Platforms. All our services are designed to be highly relevant to users’ everyday needs and enable consumers and merchants to connect and transact between themselves.

The combination of a large, highly engaged consumer and merchant base, best-in-class, highly relevant digital products and a capex lite approach, results in strong top-line growth, a profitable business model and enables us to continue innovating, delighting our users and fulfilling our mission.

In January 2025, Kaspi.kz acquired a 65.41% stake in Hepsiburada, one of the leading e-commerce companies in Türkiye.

Harvard Business School has written two case studies on Kaspi.kz which it continues to teach to its MBA students.

Kaspi.kz has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024.