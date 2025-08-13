Doxel and Stream Data Centers Partner to Speed Up Construction

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doxel, the leader in AI-powered progress tracking for construction, is proud to announce an enterprise agreement with Stream Data Centers, a leader in premium, hyperscale-ready colocation and build-to-suit data center development. This partnership reflects Stream Data Centers’ unwavering commitment to collaborating with customers and communities, empowering teams to deliver secure, reliable, and sustainable data center solutions.

By integrating Doxel's industry-leading computer vision technology into its workflows, Stream gains real-time, objective insights into project progress. “Doxel’s AI-powered progress tracking is an innovative solution to our team’s need for near real-time data on our construction sites. Doxel helps paint an objective picture for our entire project team, so we can all work together to identify and address challenges quickly, before they grow into material impacts to budget or schedule,” said Tejo Pydipati, SVP Design & Construction at Stream.

Revolutionizing Construction with Computer Vision

Doxel's AI-powered progress tracking captures, analyzes, and visualizes construction progress, turning photos into insights. This data-driven approach:

Avoids Rework: Visualizing real-time status of every component in a data center enables trade partners to streamline production, plan work better, and avoid rework.

Increases Efficiency: Automated tracking and reporting eliminates manual progress verification, freeing resources to focus on speed, quality, and safety.

Automated tracking and reporting eliminates manual progress verification, freeing resources to focus on speed, quality, and safety. Reduces Risk: Early detection of bottlenecks allows teams to recover before delays compound.

Doxel CEO and Founder, Saurabh Ladha, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Stream Data Centers in helping them deliver projects on time and on budget. With Stream’s enterprise-wide adoption of Doxel, we are setting a new standard for project speed and performance. This rapid construction is critical in supporting global investment in Artificial Intelligence."

About Doxel

Doxel.ai is transforming construction management with AI-powered progress tracking. By providing real-time, data-driven insights, Doxel speeds up construction by empowering construction firms to deliver projects with greater efficiency, accuracy, and control.

About Stream Data Centers

Stream Data Centers (streamdatacenters.com) is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is the technical real estate affiliate of Stream Realty Partners, a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company with 1,550+ professionals in 20 core markets, and $8.9 billion in annual transactions.