Trinity Life Sciences Launches Trinity Digital Affinity to Revolutionize HCP Engagement

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Life Sciences, the leader in advisory, insights, and analytics for life sciences industries, today announced the launch of Trinity Digital Affinity, powered by DeepIntent (herein Trinity Digital Affinity), delivering unparalleled visibility into the digital behaviors of 3.5 M+ healthcare professionals (HCPs).

This powerful new offering enables life sciences companies to refine strategies, personalize messaging, and uncover actionable opportunities to enhance HCP engagement. Uniquely robust and comprehensive, Trinity Digital Affinity data goes beyond what traditional agencies and third parties provide—enriching existing HCP profiles, bridging data gaps in new markets, and offering a competitive edge through deeper digital insights.

“Trinity Digital Affinity sets a new standard in how life sciences companies understand and engage with HCPs across digital touchpoints,” said Nancy Phelan, Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement at Trinity Life Sciences. “With daily refreshes providing current insights into HCP digital activity, our platform ensures that brand strategies are grounded in near real-time trends. This recency empowers our clients with more actionable data and sharper, timely insights—enabling them to engage meaningfully and make more informed decisions in an increasingly digital world.”

The launch further strengthens Trinity’s Customer Engagement Orchestrator solution, which leverages AI-powered decision engines to coordinate interactions across both field and digital channels. Seamless integration with DeepIntent—the industry’s leading healthcare demand-side platform— enables easy activation across digital channels and embeds campaign performance metrics directly into Trinity’s ecosystem. This creates a closed-loop system that empowers real-time refinement, faster feedback cycles, and greater efficiency in omnichannel customer engagement strategies across Reps, MSLs, and digital channels.

With Trinity Digital Affinity, clients can unify advanced audience segmentation, omnichannel orchestration, and channel mix optimization—all seamlessly activated through DeepIntent. Combined with Trinity’s other unique data assets, this integrated approach empowers clients to move beyond broad targeting and get closer to true N=1 personalization. By simplifying operations and accelerating impact, Trinity continues to solidify its position at the forefront of digital innovation in life sciences, helping clients deliver the right message to the right HCP at precisely the right moment.

“Trinity is designing client-first solutions that meet the evolving needs of life sciences marketers, and we’re proud to be the technology partner helping bring that vision to life,” said Jennifer Werther, Chief Solutions Architect at DeepIntent. “By powering Trinity Digital Affinity, DeepIntent is equipping Trinity with the tools to unlock real-time insights, accelerate campaign performance, and empower clients to engage healthcare providers with greater speed and precision.”

About Trinity Life Sciences

With almost 30 years of expertise, a best-in-the-business team and unrivaled access to data and analytics, Trinity Life Sciences is a modern partner to companies in the life sciences industry. Trinity combines strategy, insights and analytics to help life science executives with clinical and commercial decision-making. Ultimately, we know that every decision our clients make impacts a life, and when we help our clients achieve their goals, the world benefits. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating the industry and driving evidence to action, visit TrinityLifeSciences.com.

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), purpose-built to help marketers plan, activate, and optimize data-driven campaigns with speed and precision. Trusted by the world’s top healthcare brands and their agencies, DeepIntent uniquely unites media, identity, and real-world clinical data to power privacy-safe, omnichannel marketing across every screen. Backed by patented technology and proven outcomes, DeepIntent’s platform delivers measurable audience quality and script lift at scale. Learn more at www.deepintent.com.