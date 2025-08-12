Casa dos Ventos Selects Nextracker for 1.5 GW of Solar Projects in Brazil

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), a leading solar technology platform provider, announced today it has been selected by Casa dos Ventos, one of Brazil’s largest renewable energy companies, to supply 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of its NX Horizon-XTR all-terrain solar tracker and NX Horizon™ solar tracker systems for a portfolio of four new solar and solar-and-wind hybrid utility-scale solar projects in Brazil.

Casa dos Ventos, known for its leadership in Brazil's wind energy sector, is now integrating solar into its renewable portfolio, a growing trend among Brazilian developers aiming to optimize grid connections and project returns. The awarded contracts include four utility-scale solar projects: Babilônia Sul (117 MW), Babilônia Centro (226 MW), Seriemas (540 MW), and Rio Brilhante (680 MW). These sites are located in the municipalities of Morro do Chapéu and Várzea Nova in Bahia, and Rio Brilhante and Seriemas in Mato Grosso do Sul.

“Partnering with Nextracker gives us confidence in the long-term performance and reliability of our projects,” said Thiago Rezende, construction and operations director at Casa dos Ventos. “Nextracker’s strong track record, focus on engineering excellence, and ability to deliver high-quality solutions make it a trusted technology partner for the future.”

This agreement marks Casa dos Ventos’s first utility-scale solar deployment—and a significant step in its strategy to develop hybrid power plants that integrate solar and wind at shared grid interconnection points. By combining complementary energy sources, infrastructure, and available land, hybrid plants can optimize grid capacity—a growing advantage in Brazil’s constrained transmission landscape.

“Securing a multi-project commitment from a renewable energy leader like Casa dos Ventos reflects the growing importance of trusted partnerships when it comes to performance and long-term reliability in today’s solar industry,” said Alejo Lopez, vice president, Nextracker Latin America. “We are honored to support Casa dos Ventos with solutions that are engineered for resilience and optimized for each of its unique environmental site conditions," said Lopez.

Three of the four new projects—Babilônia Sul, Babilônia Centro, and Seriemas—are deploying NX Horizon-XTR all-terrain tracker systems, purpose-built for hilly and undulating landscapes, providing significant savings on earthworks and grading. All sites will incorporate Nextracker’s TrueCapture yield management and control system, which uses advanced sensor technology and machine learning to continuously adjust tracker angles to ensure expected energy generation in dynamic lighting and uneven terrain conditions.

Nextracker has a strong and growing presence in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in Brazil and across Latin America, with over 130 GW shipped in over 40 countries worldwide. Brazil, which already sources over 80 percent of its electricity from renewables, has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and aims to significantly expand its solar capacity. According to ABSOLAR, Brazil is expected to add 13.2 GW of new solar capacity in 2025, reaching a total of 64.7 GW by the end of the year. Investments in the solar sector are projected to exceed USD$ 7 billion (R$39.4 billion), generating over 396,000 jobs and contributing more than USD$ 2.3 billion (R$13 billion) in tax revenue.

With localized manufacturing capability, regional engineering expertise, and strong partnerships with leading developers, Nextracker is uniquely positioned to support the clean energy transition while contributing to local content and regional economic development.

About Nextracker

Nextracker is a global leader of advanced solar technology solutions used in power plants around the world. Our technology platform enables solar power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize performance. With products operating in more than 40 countries worldwide, Nextracker offers solar tracker technologies and innovative solutions that accelerate solar power plant construction, increase performance, and enhance long-term reliability. For more information, visit Nextracker. Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, X and Facebook.

About Casa dos Ventos

Casa dos Ventos is a Brazilian energy company that develops, builds, and operates renewable energy generation projects. Responsible for the largest wind measurement campaign ever undertaken globally, the company has developed one in every four wind projects currently operating in Brazil. To advance its position as a strategic player in the sector, Casa dos Ventos holds the largest portfolio of wind and solar projects in the country, with approximately 35 GW of capacity. The company is also a leader in providing customized solutions to support the energy transition for major consumers. Recently, Casa dos Ventos announced a joint venture with TotalEnergies to jointly develop, build, and operate its renewable portfolio in Brazil, including hydrogen and green ammonia projects. Casa dos Ventos is a signatory of the UN Global Compact and works in alignment with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and best ESG practices, preserving local biomes, developing social projects in the communities where it operates, and contributing to a low-carbon economy.