AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kinsale Insurance Company and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of Kinsale Insurance Company (Kinsale) (Little Rock, AR). The outlook of the FSR is stable while the outlook of the Long-Term ICR is positive. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Kinsale Capital) (headquartered in Richmond, VA) [NYSE: KNSL]. The outlook of the Long-Term ICR is positive.

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Kinsale’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings are also supported by the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), as well as continued organic surplus growth through consistent underwriting performance and solid net investment income. These trends reflect Kinsale’s focus on underwriting fundamentals, conservative reserving, and an ERM program focused on the risks specific to the surplus lines market.

The positive outlook on the Long-Term ICR of Kinsale reflects AM Best’s expectation that the improved diversification of both product and geography, as well as management’s market expertise, will continue to drive profitable growth.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Joni Cerbone
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1690
joni.cerbone@ambest.com

Edin Imsirovic
Director
+1 908 882 1903
edin.imsirovic@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

