AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kinsale Insurance Company and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of Kinsale Insurance Company (Kinsale) (Little Rock, AR). The outlook of the FSR is stable while the outlook of the Long-Term ICR is positive. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Kinsale Capital) (headquartered in Richmond, VA) [NYSE: KNSL]. The outlook of the Long-Term ICR is positive.

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Kinsale’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings are also supported by the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), as well as continued organic surplus growth through consistent underwriting performance and solid net investment income. These trends reflect Kinsale’s focus on underwriting fundamentals, conservative reserving, and an ERM program focused on the risks specific to the surplus lines market.

The positive outlook on the Long-Term ICR of Kinsale reflects AM Best’s expectation that the improved diversification of both product and geography, as well as management’s market expertise, will continue to drive profitable growth.

