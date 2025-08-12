RoadFlex Awarded National Sourcewell Contract to Modernize Public Fleet Payments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RoadFlex, a leader in innovative fleet payments and fuel risk management, announced its recent award of the national Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract. This contract allows public agencies to procure RoadFlex’s platform and technology through a compliant, competitive process that saves time, promotes transparency and strengthens budget oversight. Unlike legacy fuel card vendors, RoadFlex was built from the ground up for modern fleet, finance, and compliance teams—with a real-time platform, full API integrations, and no hidden fees.

Sourcewell is a cooperative purchasing program that allows public agencies to save time and money with pre-negotiated, competitive contracts. Sourcewell enables agencies to secure cost-effective and efficient purchasing solutions while still meeting local and state procurement requirements.

This partnership grants any public agency access to purchase RoadFlex through a ready-to-use, Sourcewell-vetted contract, streamlining the public purchasing process. Government agencies and non-profits are now able to take advantage of a simplified procurement process to acquire RoadFlex to simplify finances and save taxpayer dollars.

Public agencies have long struggled with fuel cards designed decades ago—systems with clunky controls, vague billing, and limited integrations. RoadFlex replaces these outdated tools with a modern, cloud-native platform that offers:

Real-time visibility into spend

Automated policy controls and fraud protection

Seamless integration with fleet, accounting, and telematics tools

Transparent pricing with no surprise fees

“Public Sector fleets are under constant pressure to improve transparency and reduce costs,” said Rush Akin, Chief Revenue Officer at RoadFlex. “This collaboration brings together Sourcewell’s commitment to streamline purchasing for government and nonprofit agencies with RoadFlex’s modern fleet payment solution with full contract compliance and advanced sustainability capabilities.”

With RoadFlex, Sourcewell members will benefit from:

Comprehensive Fuel Management : Gain visibility into fuel usage, expenses, and fleet activity, enabling data-driven decision-making. This includes consolidating retail fueling, in-yard fueling and EV charging through RoadFlex

: Gain visibility into fuel usage, expenses, and fleet activity, enabling data-driven decision-making. This includes consolidating retail fueling, in-yard fueling and EV charging through RoadFlex Improved Cost Control : Access advanced tools that help manage fuel costs, minimize waste, and ensure budgets are optimized.

: Access advanced tools that help manage fuel costs, minimize waste, and ensure budgets are optimized. Seamless Integration : RoadFlex’s platform integrates easily with existing fleet management systems, telematics, accounting tools, and asset management systems, allowing for a unified approach to fuel tracking and data analytics.

: RoadFlex’s platform integrates easily with existing fleet management systems, telematics, accounting tools, and asset management systems, allowing for a unified approach to fuel tracking and data analytics. Enhanced Compliance and Reporting: Stay on top of auditing requirements and simplify reporting processes with RoadFlex’s automation features.

Together, RoadFlex and Sourcewell are committed to empowering public sector organizations with the tools they need to manage fleet expenses more effectively, reduce operational costs, and contribute to a sustainable future.

RoadFlex is the first new provider to be awarded this contract since Sourcewell’s fuel card program began, marking a significant shift in the options available to public agencies.

For more information about how government agencies and non-profits can purchase RoadFlex’s contract #030625-RDFX, visit here.

About RoadFlex

RoadFlex is a leader in fleet cards and fuel risk management. Thousands of fleets nationwide currently leverage its next-generation analytics insights, operations automation, and fleet reporting.

RoadFlex is the first new provider to be awarded this contract since Sourcewell’s fuel card program began, marking a significant shift in the options available to public agencies.

RoadFlex customers see average fuel savings of 11% annually. RoadFlex provides fleet managers with robust tools for real-time transaction monitoring, fuel usage analytics, and fraud prevention measures.

By offering flexible options that allow drivers to fuel up wherever Visa is accepted, RoadFlex eliminates the hassle of limited fuel networks, ensuring both convenience and control. Its user-friendly platform offers custom spending rules and transaction alerts, empowering businesses to take complete control over their fueling activity and administrative burden that comes with it.

To learn more about RoadFlex, visit www.roadflex.com