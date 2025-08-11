CCC Intelligent Solutions and Elitek Expand Integration to Include Sublet Services

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform provider powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced that Elitek Vehicle Services, an LKQ company, has expanded its integration with the CCC Diagnostics Network. With this expansion, Elitek’s mobile sublet services can now be automatically added to CCC ONE® workfiles. This enables Elitek’s mobile service collision repair customers to digitally capture diagnostics as well as non-diagnostics services, helping reduce administrative work and supporting more complete repair records.

The expansion builds on the companies’ initial integration, launched in 2023, which enables documentation from Elitek’s remote diagnostics services to flow directly into CCC ONE, including invoices, scan and calibration reports. This next phase extends that functionality to additional mobile services performed onsite by Elitek technicians, automating the delivery of key information into repair workflows. The added efficiency supports repairers as they manage rising repair complexity, continued staffing constraints and the need to thoroughly document repairs performed on the vehicle. There is no cost to activate the expanding capabilities for existing CCC/Elitek customers.

“With pressure mounting from rising complexity and staffing challenges, repairers are looking for ways to do more with less, and that can include subletting out specialized services,” said Mark Fincher, vice president of product management at CCC. “By expanding our integration with Elitek, we’re helping shops reduce manual steps and improve repair documentation, all within the workflows they already use every day.”

Elitek delivers mobile diagnostics and sublet services directly to collision repair facilities, helping complete repairs outside a shop’s in-house capabilities. With this integration, service documentation can be automatically attached to the appropriate CCC ONE repair order, removing the need for manual uploads or data entry.

“We’re proud to expand our relationship with CCC and bring even more value to our customers by reducing friction across our portfolio of services,” said Glen Dixon, Senior Director of North American Operations, Elitek Vehicle Services. “Adding documentation from more of our services into CCC ONE helps streamline operations, reduce time spent managing sublet work and makes it even easier for our customers to perform ADAS calibrations, mechanical, electrical and other sublet services."

Elitek is a participating provider in the CCC Diagnostics Network, which includes multiple diagnostics and sublet service partners. Repairers have the flexibility to choose the providers that best meet their needs while supporting consistent and complete documentation in CCC ONE.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading cloud platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep ​lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

About Elitek

Elitek Vehicles Services, an LKQ Company, is the leading independent provider of remote and mobile diagnostics, calibration, and ADAS solutions for collision repair shops. We also offer a full suite of mobile mechanical and electrical services nationwide, and we are committed to advancing vehicle safety. Elitek delivers innovative, reliable ADAS technology and expert support to collision professionals across the U.S. Learn more about Elitek at www.ElitekAuto.com.

