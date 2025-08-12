Dawn Foods Bakes Improved Sales With Algolia Search

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algolia, the AI-native search and discovery platform trusted by 18,000 businesses and millions of developers worldwide, announced today its collaboration with Dawn Foods, a global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier for more than 50,000 artisanal and retail bakers and food service leaders. Dawn Foods’ choice of Algolia is enhancing its search performance resulting in the elimination of search abandonment by customers, and the elevation of consumer experiences across the company’s global portfolio by listening to and prioritizing the voice of the customer.

Dawn Foods: Crafting the Future of eCommerce

Looking to future-proof their digital experience, Dawn Foods’ team made a bold move. They embraced a headless, composable MACH architecture, choosing only best-in-class technologies:

commercetools for their eCommerce platform

Contentstack for content management

Algolia for AI-powered search

Mike Callahan, Director of Digital Delivery, Dawn Foods, noted: “The shift to a composable MACH architecture has empowered us with a seamless and scalable digital ecosystem built for the future. Algolia’s AI Search Platform made our 10,000 SKU catalog effortlessly navigable, delivering relevant results in an instant and transforming our customer experience.”

The results speak for themselves: higher search relevancy, lower abandonment, and increased conversions. For three consecutive years, Dawn Food sales have soared, adoption targets exceeded, and every net sales goal has been met.

Callahan added: “Fast, relevant search should be a given. When bakers can’t find what they need quickly, we’re not just slowing them down—we’re making their jobs harder. Partnering with Algolia has allowed us to move beyond basic search functionality. We’re now redefining B2B excellence, leveraging AI to drive an advanced and future-ready business model.”

Michelle Adams, President of Field Operations, Algolia said: “Algolia has been instrumental in Dawn Foods' journey to a headless, composable MACH architecture, empowering the company with the technology freedom and flexibility to achieve its goals and better serve its customers.”

In just two years, searches across Dawn Foods' website skyrocketed from under one million to nearly 20 million, with conversion rates rising alongside. Over four years, key metrics like time per session and time to order—crucial for efficiency—dropped by 30%.

Michelle Adams continued: “Even with this surge in usage, Algolia’s fast and lightweight API has kept latency impressively low, ensuring a seamless experience for every user.”

