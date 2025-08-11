Coastal Bend LNG Selects EXP as Lead Environmental Consultant

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Coastal Bend LNG announced it has selected EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, as lead environmental consultant for its planned natural gas liquefaction and export facility on the Texas Gulf Coast. EXP will provide environmental consulting services for the development of Coastal Bend’s facilities, including multiple liquefaction trains, cogeneration, LNG storage tanks, and export facilities.

“As DOE and FERC implement revisions to their NEPA requirements, EXP’s expertise in environmental surveys will be critical to advancing our permitting process most efficiently,” said Carlos R. Guzman, Chief Operating Officer of Coastal Bend LNG. “EXP shares our goal of responsibly developing the Coastal Bend LNG project with benefits to our local communities as well as our end customers.”

“Our work with Coastal Bend LNG reflects EXP’s commitment to advancing responsible and resilient energy infrastructure in the United States,” said Michael Aubele, Vice President of Environmental and Regulatory Services at EXP.

Coastal Bend LNG expects to commence the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing process during 2025. All filings will be reviewed prior to submission by the Energy Regulatory practice of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

About Coastal Bend LNG

Coastal Bend LNG is a privately held energy infrastructure development company dedicated to delivering low-carbon energy to the world. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence, the company is at the forefront of unleashing American energy dominance. For more information, visit www.coastalbendlng.com.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments. Our heritage dates to 1906, when EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice. Since then, we have grown into a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world. Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year. For more information, visit www.exp.com.