KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to GCAT 2025-INV3 Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 59 classes of mortgage-backed notes from GCAT 2025-INV3 Trust. The GCAT 2025-INV3 mortgage loans are secured by first liens on non-owner occupied (NOO) investor properties and second homes. The loans were underwritten to agency guidelines. The pool comprises 974, first-lien, fixed rate residential mortgage loans as of the cut-off date. The pool is characterized by moderate borrower equity in each mortgaged property, as evidenced by the WA original LTV of 75.0%. The weighted average original credit score is 776, which is within the prime mortgage range.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1010762

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Edward DeVito, Senior Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2319
edward.devito@kbra.com

Bianca Rexach, Associate Director
+1 646-731-1410
bianca.rexach@kbra.com

Sharif Mahdavian, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2301
sharif.mahdavian@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

