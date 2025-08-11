-

Lighter Capital Adds ShareVault to Its Exclusive Partner Perks Program

Partnership delivers secure document sharing and VDR access to high-growth startups through Lighter Capital’s curated founder perks ecosystem.

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShareVault, the secure document sharing and virtual data room (VDR) platform built for high-stakes transactions, today announced a new partnership with Lighter Capital, a leading growth capital provider for early-stage tech startups. As part of the collaboration, ShareVault joins Lighter Capital’s Partner Perks Program, which offers founders access to discounted tools and services valued at over $200,000.

Founders shouldn’t wait until they’re in diligence mode to think about how they manage documents.

Lighter Capital-backed companies can now take advantage of ShareVault’s secure, intuitive platform to manage due diligence, fundraising, investor updates, and strategic partnerships. ShareVault is trusted globally by dealmakers for its speed, simplicity, and enterprise-grade security.

“We’re excited to partner with Lighter Capital and support founders navigating fundraising and growth,” said Steven Monterroso, CEO of ShareVault. “ShareVault helps teams move faster, protect sensitive data, and present a more professional, deal-ready presence to investors and buyers.”

Designed for early-stage and scaling companies, the perks program gives founders access to best-in-class tools without sacrificing runway. ShareVault's inclusion empowers Lighter Capital’s portfolio companies to proactively manage critical business processes that often get overlooked—until it’s too late.

“Founders shouldn’t wait until they’re in diligence mode to think about how they manage documents,” said Tanner Kovacevich, VP of Sales. “ShareVault makes it easier to stay organized from day one. They’re a valuable addition to our perks program.”

About Lighter Capital

Lighter Capital is the pioneer of revenue-based financing and a leading growth partner for SaaS companies. Since 2010, the lending company has provided hundreds of millions of dollars to over 600 U.S., Canadian, and Australian tech startups. Through its funding platform, ecosystem, and Partner Perks Program, Lighter Capital helps founders accelerate growth—on their terms—without dilution or loss of control.

Learn more at: www.lightercapital.com

About ShareVault

ShareVault is a secure document sharing platform known as a Virtual Data Room (VDR) built for high-stakes transactions across all industries. Professional dealmakers trust ShareVault for M&A, capital raises, litigation, licensing, and compliance. The platform empowers teams to move faster, stay organized, and close with confidence.

More than just a VDR, ShareVault is a deal enablement platform that helps companies streamline due diligence, maximize valuation, and signal to investors, buyers, and partners that they’re secure, deal-ready, and easy to work with. With enterprise-grade security, intuitive workflows, and tools like AI-powered redaction, Clickwrap NDAs, and audit-grade tracking, ShareVault is changing the game for how deals get done.

Learn more at: www.sharevault.com.

