Oklo and Lightbridge to Evaluate Additional Co-Location Opportunities for Manufacturing Advanced Fuels from Legacy Materials

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO), an advanced nuclear technology company, and Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR), a leading developer of advanced nuclear fuel, today announced a strategic collaboration to explore the potential co-location of a Lightbridge fuel fabrication facility within Oklo’s planned advanced fuel manufacturing facility.

This work is under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that was signed earlier this year. Oklo and Lightbridge are jointly assessing the feasibility of commercial-scale fuel fabrication within Oklo’s planned fuel manufacturing infrastructure. Consistent with the objectives of the MOU, this initiative aims to accelerate the commercialization of advanced nuclear fuels through joint fuel fabrication and research and development, including manufacturing fuel using repurposed plutonium from legacy materials.

This announcement follows a series of executive orders issued by the White House in May 2025 that prioritize the acceleration of U.S. nuclear energy deployment. Among the directives was a call for the Secretary of Energy to establish a program to process surplus plutonium and make it available for advanced reactor fuel.

The proposed co-located facility would support the production of advanced fuels for both fast reactors and light water reactors, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to U.S. leadership in advanced nuclear fuel manufacturing and recycling. The collaboration underscores a shared vision for strengthening domestic energy security, supporting advanced reactor deployment, improving the performance of existing light water reactors, and enhancing the resilience of the nuclear fuel supply chain.

“We’re building the infrastructure to help fuel new nuclear development and deployment,” said Jacob DeWitte, Co-Founder and CEO of Oklo. “This collaboration supports our efforts to bolster near- and mid-term advanced reactor fuel supplies with legacy materials such as down-blended uranium and repurposed plutonium. It directly aligns with strong federal direction supporting domestic fuel independence.”

In addition to commercial fuel production, the co-located site would serve as a joint R&D hub for advanced fuel development. These capabilities align with emerging federal policy and represent a critical step toward building a robust commercial supply chain for next-generation nuclear technologies.

“This joint effort reflects a shared vision for a modern nuclear fuel cycle—one that supports both existing and advanced reactors and strengthens America’s energy resilience,” said Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge Corporation. “Together, we’re working toward a new era of U.S.-led nuclear innovation.”

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale, establishing a domestic supply chain for critical radioisotopes, and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert nuclear waste into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and national laboratories.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. Lightbridge is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. Lightbridge is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the United States Department of Energy’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States’ lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com.

