Ant International Partners with Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Receives IPA from Central Bank of the UAE to Support Local Digitalisation and Fintech Strategy

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider, today announces two milestones that mark a significant step forward for its business expansion in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and received In-Principle Approval (IPA) for the Stored Value Facilities (SVF) and the Retail Payment Services and Card Schemes (RPSCS) licenses from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE). These developments underscore Ant International's commitment to supporting the Central Bank’s digital transformation agenda and contributing to the UAE’s fintech ecosystem.

Strategic Collaboration with ADIO to Accelerate Abu Dhabi’s Digital Finance Ecosystem

Ant International’s MoU with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) solidifies its commitment to the UAE by leveraging its technological expertise to support the growth of Abu Dhabi's financial technology sector, empowering local businesses with advanced digital tools, and promoting financial inclusion and connectivity between the UAE and the rest of the world.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “With progressive regulation, robust digital infrastructure and a strategic location, Abu Dhabi is a key jurisdiction for fintech firms that operate globally and seek to partner for longevity. This agreement with Ant International reflects a broader inflection point in digital finance, where scale is no longer just about reach, but about resilience, trust and regulatory clarity. More than just welcoming global fintech players to join our thriving financial ecosystem, Abu Dhabi is actively shaping digital innovation for the future.”

“The support from ADIO has been instrumental in helping us to establish our presence in Abu Dhabi. This strategic collaborative relationship is foundational to our mission to empower local businesses, especially SMEs, and connect them to new global growth opportunities,” said Peng Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Ant International. “We are excited to contribute to the UAE's growing digital economy and look forward to a future of shared success.”

Securing Key Regulatory In-Principle Approval from the Central Bank of the UAE

In-principle approval for CBUAE’s SVF and RPSCS licenses is a prerequisite for obtaining the full licenses required to introduce Ant International’s innovative fintech solutions to the country.

Once the final licenses are granted, Ant International will be positioned to offer a comprehensive suite of payment and other related solutions in the UAE. These include merchant acquiring, payment aggregation, e-wallet issuance, and domestic and cross-border fund transfers, which will help bolster the country’s digital ecosystem in line with the nation’s ‘We the UAE 2031' digitalisation and fintech strategy.

“Receiving this In-Principle Approval from the Central Bank of the UAE is a testament to our productive collaboration and shared vision for a digitally-driven, inclusive economy,” commented Mr Yang. “We are grateful for the guidance and support of CBUAE’s Fintech Office as we work to bring our AI-powered fintech solutions spanning merchant services, wallet technology, and digitisation tools to help scale the UAE’s growth.”

About Ant International

With headquarters in Singapore and main operations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions.

To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/

About ADIO

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.