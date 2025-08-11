Resecurity and AfricaCERT Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Cybersecurity Across the African Continent

LOS ANGELES & ACCRA, Ghana--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity, Inc., a U.S.-based cybersecurity and threat intelligence company, has entered into a formal Joint Cooperation Agreement with AfricaCERT, the premier pan-African organization coordinating computer emergency response teams (CERTs) and national cybersecurity centers. This partnership lays the groundwork for long-term cooperation in sharing cyber threat intelligence, capacity building, and strategic incident response across Africa.

Enhancing Regional Cyber Defense

As part of the agreement, Resecurity will provide AfricaCERT with direct access to its Context™ and Risk™ advanced CTI platforms. The platforms are designed to support national-level threat monitoring, cyber risk intelligence, and digital investigations. This capability will enable AfricaCERT to detect real-time information leaks, identify malicious activity targeting African digital assets, and analyze emerging cyber threats impacting public and private sector entities across the continent. These are the same CTI Resecurity services used by NGOs both inside and outside Africa to fight human trafficking, fraud, and other illegal activities.

AfricaCERT’s leadership emphasized that real-time access to threat intelligence is crucial for preventing and responding to cyberattacks targeting national infrastructure, financial systems, and citizen data across Africa.

“Our main objective is to monitor, in real time, data related to information leaks and threats specifically targeting African countries,” said Mr. Kodzo Gadzekpo Adomey, Operations Manager at AfricaCERT. “Through this collaboration, we gain visibility into global threat actors and campaigns that are impacting our region, and we strengthen our ability to coordinate international responses in a timely and effective manner.”

A Shared Commitment to Intelligence-Led Security

Resecurity’s threat intelligence aggregates data from multiple sources, including the deep and dark web, closed forums, malware telemetry, and exposed data repositories. By leveraging this platform, AfricaCERT will be able to detect early warning signs of cyberattacks and act on verified intelligence to reduce risk across national and regional networks.

“We are honored to work alongside AfricaCERT in building stronger cyber defense capabilities throughout the continent,” said Shawn Loveland, Chief Operating Officer of Resecurity. “This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to promoting proactive, intelligence-led cybersecurity and advancing digital trust in the African region to support the continent’s digitization.”

Supporting Capacity Building and Incident Response

Beyond technology enablement, the agreement supports broader strategic objectives, including:

Capacity building through training, workshops, and joint exercises.

Information sharing related to cybercrime trends, APTs, and digital fraud targeting African countries.

Participation in international cybersecurity events and panels.

Collaborative response to major incidents and transnational threats.

AfricaCERT will support Resecurity’s regional outreach through communications, references, and joint participation in cybersecurity development programs. The two organizations will also hold regular strategy meetings to review progress, share insights, and adapt to the evolving threat landscape.

Governance, Confidentiality, and Long-Term Vision

The agreement clearly defines terms related to confidentiality, usage restrictions, and intellectual property protections. It also outlines mutual responsibilities and future cooperation plans that both parties must adhere to. Both parties have agreed to respect sensitive data policies and uphold the trust of partners and stakeholders across the region.

The signing of the agreement marks a significant milestone in Resecurity’s global engagement strategy and reflects AfricaCERT’s leadership in uniting security and incident response teams to build a resilient cyber ecosystem.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies, with a sole mission to enable organizations to combat cyber threats, regardless of their sophistication. Most recently, Inc. Magazine named Resecurity one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California. As a member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and the UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About AfricaCERT

AfricaCERT is the Forum of African National and Regional Computer Emergency Response Teams. It plays a central role in promoting cybersecurity collaboration, coordinating incident response, and strengthening digital resilience across the African continent. AfricaCERT works to improve cyber preparedness by delivering technical training, establishing best practices, and supporting the creation and growth of Security operation centers and Incident Response Teams. It also facilitates the sharing of trusted information among its members and partners to address emerging threats and digital risks affecting critical infrastructure, government agencies, and private enterprises. As a key regional stakeholder, AfricaCERT collaborates with global organizations to shape a safer and more secure digital future for Africa. For more information, visit https://www.africacert.org