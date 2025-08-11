Flatirons Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading national provider of high-quality dermatologic care, is proud to announce its continued expansion in the Denver metropolitan area through a strategic partnership with Christopher Smith, MD, and the team at Flatirons Dermatology.

Established in 2006 by Dr. Smith, Flatirons Dermatology has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional care in the Broomfield and Erie communities with an approach grounded in integrity and respect. A graduate of the University of Colorado, Dr. Smith completed his dermatology residency at the University of Colorado Medical Center and pursued advanced surgical training under renowned Mohs surgeons Dr. Ramsey Mellette and Dr. Patrick Lillis. With 20 years of experience and more than 20,000 surgeries performed, Dr. Smith is recognized for his expertise in Mohs micrographic surgery and facial reconstruction.

Dr. Smith, joined by Ben Kochman, PA-C, Wendy Ortiz, PA-C, and the clinical staff, will continue seeing patients at the existing Broomfield and Erie locations.

“We’re excited to join Epiphany Dermatology,” said Dr. Smith. “Their mission and values, particularly their emphasis on integrity and clinical excellence, closely reflect the core principles on which Flatirons Dermatology was founded.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and CEO of Epiphany Dermatology, added, “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Smith and his exceptional team to the Epiphany family. Their commitment to delivering outstanding patient care aligns perfectly with our culture and values. This partnership strengthens our shared vision of expanding timely access to best-in-class skin care across Colorado.”

Through this collaboration, Flatirons Dermatology will gain access to a range of operational and strategic support services provided by Epiphany. These include resources in managed care, compliance, marketing, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and more, allowing the clinical team to focus on patient care. In turn, Epiphany will benefit from the clinical insights and expertise of Dr. Smith and his team, fostering a shared commitment to best practices and continuous improvement throughout the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

