RELEX Solutions Expands Partnership with DoorDash to Scale DashMart Operations

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RELEX Solutions is deepening its collaboration with DoorDash, one of the world’s leading local commerce platforms to improve operations across its DashMart network of first-party fulfillment centers. Building on successful results from RELEX forecasting and replenishment capabilities implemented in 2022, DoorDash began deploying additional AI-driven supply chain optimization capabilities to support its continued, rapid expansion in on-demand delivery.

DashMart locations serve as fulfillment centers stocked with convenience products, fresh produce, and a variety of other items enabling DoorDash to deliver everyday essentials directly to consumers within minutes. As customer demand for ultra-fast delivery continues to grow, DoorDash has continued to develop sophisticated supply chain capabilities to maintain product availability while minimizing waste across its expanding network.

With this expansion, DoorDash will automate complex purchasing decisions, helping optimize inventory levels in real-time and improve fresh product lifecycle management. These capabilities can enable DoorDash to reduce manual processes, improve forecast accuracy, and better ensure the right products are available when consumers need them, all while supporting sustainable operations.

“RELEX AI-powered tools have transformed how we manage our supply chain,” said Eli Bleemer, Head of Inventory at DoorDash. “With this expansion, we can unlock even greater efficiencies, from optimizing inventory to ensuring the freshest products for our consumers. These innovations reflect our ongoing focus on delivering and maintaining best-in-class experiences for consumers. ”

This expansion also addresses critical operational challenges in on-demand delivery, where demand patterns can shift rapidly and inventory decisions must balance availability with perishability. By leveraging RELEX unified supply chain planning capabilities, DoorDash can respond more effectively to demand fluctuations while maintaining the speed and reliability consumers expect.

“We’re proud of the success DoorDash has achieved so far and are thrilled to continue supporting their growth,” said Tiina Kanninen, SVP, Customer Success at RELEX Solutions. “Our unified approach to supply chain optimization provides the precision and agility DoorDash needs to continue to scale efficiently, especially in a fast-paced logistics environment.”

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions delivers a unified supply chain planning platform for retailers and manufacturers, enabled by proven AI technology. We help companies optimize demand forecasting, replenishment, merchandising, pricing and promotions, supply chain operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. Brands like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Home Depot, and Systemair trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to over 30 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of commerce. Through its Marketplace and its Commerce Platform, DoorDash is driving economic vitality in the regions it serves worldwide.