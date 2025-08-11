-

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) ("Aris," "Aris Water," or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Achieved record volumes for Produced Water Handling for a second consecutive quarter
  • Produced Water Handling volumes grew 4% sequentially and 13% year-over-year
  • Recycled water volumes grew 35% year-over-year
  • Achieved second quarter 2025 net income of $14.1 million
  • Generated Adjusted EBITDA1 of $54.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, up 9% year-over year
  • As announced August 6, 2025, Western Midstream Partners, LP (“WES”) and Aris have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which WES will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Aris in an equity-and-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion

OPERATIONS UPDATE

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31

 

 

% Change

June 30,

 

 

% Change

 

 

2025

 

 

2025

 

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

 

(thousands of barrels of water per day)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Volumes

 

1,757

 

 

1,750

 

 

 

%

1,455

 

 

21

%

Produced Water Handling Volumes

 

1,234

 

 

1,191

 

 

4

 

%

1,093

 

 

13

%

Water Solutions Volumes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recycled Produced Water Volumes Sold

 

425

 

 

475

 

 

(11

)

%

314

 

 

35

%

Groundwater Volumes Sold

 

98

 

 

84

 

 

17

 

%

48

 

 

104

%

Total Water Solutions Volumes

 

523

 

 

559

 

 

(6

)

%

362

 

 

44

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Skim oil recoveries (barrels of oil per day)

 

2,845

 

 

1,962

 

 

45

 

%

1,490

 

 

91

%

Skim oil recoveries (as a % of produced water volumes)

 

0.23

%

 

0.16

%

 

44

 

%

0.14

%

 

64

%

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

% Change

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

 

 

(thousands of barrels of water per day)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Volumes

 

1,754

 

 

1,489

 

 

18

%

Produced Water Handling Volumes

 

1,213

 

 

1,126

 

 

8

%

Water Solutions Volumes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recycled Produced Water Volumes Sold

 

450

 

 

325

 

 

38

%

Groundwater Volumes Sold

 

91

 

 

38

 

 

139

%

Total Water Solutions Volumes

 

541

 

 

363

 

 

49

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Skim oil recoveries (barrels of oil per day)

 

2,406

 

 

1,610

 

 

49

%

Skim oil recoveries (as a % of produced water volumes)

 

0.20

%

 

0.14

%

 

43

%

FINANCIAL UPDATE

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31

 

% Change

 

 

June 30,

 

% Change

 

 

 

2025

 

 

2025

 

 

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

14,084

 

$

16,000

 

(12)

%

 

$

13,112

 

7

%

Adjusted Net Income

 

 

20,479

 

 

21,415

 

(4)

%

 

 

17,310

 

18

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

54,564

 

 

56,539

 

(3)

%

 

 

49,995

 

9

%

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin/Barrel (1)

 

$

0.29

 

$

0.32

 

(9)

%

 

$

0.32

 

(9)

%

Adjusted Operating Margin/Barrel (1)

 

$

0.41

 

$

0.44

 

(7)

%

 

$

0.46

 

(11)

%

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Expenditures

 

$

22,078

 

$

21,162

 

4

%

 

$

37,346

 

(41)

%

This table includes reference to non-GAAP measures. See definition and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the Appendix.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Gross Margin/Barrel and Adjusted Operating Margin/Barrel relate to our Water Gathering and Processing segment.

 

(in thousands)

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

% Change

 

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

30,084

 

$

29,942

 

 

%

Adjusted Net Income

 

 

41,893

 

 

37,433

 

12

 

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

111,103

 

 

103,103

 

8

 

%

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin/Barrel (1)

 

$

0.31

 

$

0.32

 

(3

)

%

Adjusted Operating Margin/Barrel (1)

 

$

0.43

 

$

0.46

 

(7

)

%

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Expenditures

 

$

43,240

 

$

75,062

 

(42

)

%

This table includes reference to non-GAAP measures. See definition and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the Appendix.

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Gross Margin/Barrel and Adjusted Operating Margin/Barrel relate to our Water Gathering and Processing segment

STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had net debt of approximately $445 million with $57 million in cash and $347 million available under its revolving credit facility. The Company’s leverage ratio3 at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was 2.0X, below the Company’s target leverage of 2.5X – 3.5X.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 DIVIDEND

Aris’s Board of Directors declared a dividend on its Class A common stock for the third quarter of 2025 of $0.14 per share. In conjunction with the dividend payment, a distribution of $0.14 per unit will be paid to unit holders of Aris Water Holdings, LLC. The dividend will be paid on September 18, 2025, to holders of record of the Company’s Class A common stock as of the close of business on September 4, 2025. The distribution to unit holders of Aris Water Holdings, LLC will be subject to the same payment and record dates.

CONFERENCE CALL

Given the previously announced transaction with WES, Aris will not host an earnings conference call for the Second Quarter of 2025.

About Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin.

1 Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Share are non-GAAP financial measures. See the supplementary schedules in this press release for a discussion of how we define and calculate Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Share and a reconciliation thereof to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

  

2 The Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel measures are related to our Water Gathering and Processing segment. Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel are non-GAAP financial measures. See the supplementary schedules in this press release for a discussion of how we define and calculate Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel and a reconciliation thereof to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

  

3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Defined as net debt as of June 30, 2025, divided by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. See the supplementary schedules in this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

  

4 Capital Expenditures is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the supplementary schedules in this press release for a discussion of how we define and calculate Capital Expenditures and a reconciliation thereof to cash paid for property, plant, and equipment, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements, information, opinions or beliefs regarding our business strategy, our industry, our future profitability, business and financial performance, including our guidance for 2025, current and potential future long-term contracts, legal and regulatory developments, our ability to identify strategic acquisitions and realize expected benefits therefrom, the development of technologies for the beneficial reuse of produced water and related strategies, plans, objectives and strategic pursuits and other statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “sustain,” “will,” “intend,” “strive,” “plan,” “goal,” “target,” “believe,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “future,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “predict,” “may,” “visibility,” “possible,” “should,” “could” and variations of such words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or implied by the forward-looking statements including our guidance for 2025. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, energy prices, trade policy of domestic and foreign governments (including the imposition of tariffs), the Russia-Ukraine and Middle Eastern conflicts, macroeconomic conditions (such as inflation) and market uncertainty related thereto, legislative and regulatory developments, customer plans and preferences, adverse results from litigation and the use of financial resources for litigation defense, technological innovations and developments, and other events discussed or referenced in our filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including such factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and if applicable, our subsequent SEC filings, which are available on our Investor Relations website at https://ir.ariswater.com/sec-filings or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov/edgar. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release and any oral statements made in connection with this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Table 1

Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except for share and

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

per share amounts)

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Produced Water Handling

 

$

62,243

 

 

$

54,815

 

 

$

119,549

 

 

$

113,921

 

Produced Water Handling — Affiliate

 

 

35,964

 

 

 

28,614

 

 

 

70,836

 

 

 

55,441

 

Water Solutions

 

 

19,397

 

 

 

13,795

 

 

 

40,053

 

 

 

25,497

 

Water Solutions — Affiliate

 

 

5,762

 

 

 

3,453

 

 

 

12,521

 

 

 

8,695

 

Other Revenue

 

 

726

 

 

 

440

 

 

 

1,624

 

 

 

969

 

Total Revenue

 

 

124,092

 

 

 

101,117

 

 

 

244,583

 

 

 

204,523

 

Cost of Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct Operating Costs

 

 

58,227

 

 

 

40,194

 

 

 

108,415

 

 

 

79,840

 

Cost of Goods Sold

 

 

127

 

 

 

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion

 

 

19,972

 

 

 

19,707

 

 

 

39,728

 

 

 

39,128

 

Total Cost of Revenue

 

 

78,326

 

 

 

59,901

 

 

 

148,270

 

 

 

118,968

 

Operating Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Abandoned Well Costs

 

 

998

 

 

 

(25

)

 

 

1,460

 

 

 

310

 

General and Administrative

 

 

17,699

 

 

 

16,037

 

 

 

37,709

 

 

 

30,538

 

Research and Development Expense

 

 

946

 

 

 

1,128

 

 

 

2,074

 

 

 

2,193

 

Other Operating (Income) Expense, Net

 

 

(208

)

 

 

157

 

 

 

904

 

 

 

737

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

 

19,435

 

 

 

17,297

 

 

 

42,147

 

 

 

33,778

 

Operating Income

 

 

26,331

 

 

 

23,919

 

 

 

54,166

 

 

 

51,777

 

Other Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense, Net

 

 

9,567

 

 

 

8,813

 

 

 

18,797

 

 

 

17,251

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,535

 

 

 

1

 

Total Other Expense

 

 

9,567

 

 

 

8,813

 

 

 

21,332

 

 

 

17,252

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

 

16,764

 

 

 

15,106

 

 

 

32,834

 

 

 

34,525

 

Income Tax Expense

 

 

2,680

 

 

 

1,994

 

 

 

2,750

 

 

 

4,583

 

Net Income

 

 

14,084

 

 

 

13,112

 

 

 

30,084

 

 

 

29,942

 

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

 

 

7,433

 

 

 

7,147

 

 

 

14,822

 

 

 

16,354

 

Net Income Attributable to Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

 

$

6,651

 

 

$

5,965

 

 

$

15,262

 

 

$

13,588

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.41

 

Diluted

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.41

 

Weighted Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

32,702,834

 

 

 

30,549,092

 

 

 

32,048,183

 

 

 

30,451,553

 

Diluted

 

 

33,494,725

 

 

 

30,589,997

 

 

 

32,880,189

 

 

30,472,005

Table 2

Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

57,359

 

 

$

28,673

 

Accounts Receivable, Net

 

 

66,878

 

 

 

63,016

 

Accounts Receivable from Affiliate

 

 

24,418

 

 

 

12,016

 

Other Receivables

 

 

13,222

 

 

 

13,829

 

Other Current Assets

 

 

8,728

 

 

 

10,418

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

170,605

 

 

 

127,952

 

Fixed Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, Plant and Equipment

 

 

1,245,013

 

 

 

1,188,781

 

Accumulated Depreciation

 

 

(180,435

)

 

 

(160,176

)

Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

 

 

1,064,578

 

 

 

1,028,605

 

Intangible Assets, Net

 

 

180,709

 

 

 

195,223

 

Goodwill

 

 

34,585

 

 

 

34,585

 

Deferred Income Tax Assets, Net

 

 

7,199

 

 

 

1,735

 

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net

 

 

15,714

 

 

 

15,016

 

Other Assets

 

 

3,485

 

 

 

5,284

 

Total Assets

 

$

1,476,875

 

 

$

1,408,400

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts Payable

 

$

22,627

 

 

$

20,182

 

Payables to Affiliate

 

 

3,567

 

 

 

941

 

Insurance Premium Financing Liability

 

 

2,281

 

 

 

6,725

 

Accrued and Other Current Liabilities

 

 

70,386

 

 

 

77,339

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

98,861

 

 

 

105,187

 

Long-Term Debt, Net of Debt Issuance Costs

 

 

490,522

 

 

 

441,662

 

Asset Retirement Obligations

 

 

22,930

 

 

 

21,865

 

Tax Receivable Agreement Liability

 

 

58,700

 

 

 

49,844

 

Other Long-Term Liabilities

 

 

18,200

 

 

 

17,335

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

689,213

 

 

 

635,893

 

Preferred Stock $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized. None issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 authorized, 33,636,716 issued and 32,650,610 outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 31,516,468 issued and 30,857,526 outstanding as of December 31, 2024

 

 

335

 

 

 

314

 

Class B Common Stock $0.01 par value, 180,000,000 authorized, 26,493,565 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 27,493,565 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

 

 

264

 

 

 

274

 

Treasury Stock (at Cost), 986,106 shares as of June 30, 2025; 658,492 shares as of December 31, 2024

 

 

(19,037

)

 

 

(8,988

)

Additional Paid-in-Capital

 

 

411,779

 

 

 

380,565

 

Retained Earnings

 

 

19,522

 

 

 

13,676

 

Total Stockholders' Equity Attributable to Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

 

 

412,863

 

 

 

385,841

 

Noncontrolling Interest

 

 

374,799

 

 

 

386,666

 

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

 

787,662

 

 

 

772,507

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

$

1,476,875

 

 

$

1,408,400

 

Table 3

Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

 

June 30,

 

 

2025

 

2024

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

30,084

 

 

$

29,942

 

Adjustments to reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred Income Tax Expense

 

 

4,397

 

 

 

3,770

 

Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion

 

 

39,728

 

 

 

39,128

 

Stock-Based Compensation

 

 

11,937

 

 

 

8,214

 

Abandoned Well Costs

 

 

1,460

 

 

 

310

 

Loss on Disposal of Assets, Net

 

 

219

 

 

 

114

 

Abandoned Projects

 

 

237

 

 

 

745

 

Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs, Net

 

 

1,306

 

 

 

1,436

 

Loss on Debt Extinguishment

 

 

2,535

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

177

 

 

 

735

 

Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts Receivable

 

 

(3,862

)

 

 

(5,524

)

Accounts Receivable from Affiliate

 

 

(12,402

)

 

 

(6,169

)

Other Receivables

 

 

1,482

 

 

 

(665

)

Other Current Assets

 

 

2,355

 

 

 

2,975

 

Accounts Payable

 

 

2,686

 

 

 

1,818

 

Payables to Affiliate

 

 

(1,024

)

 

 

(215

)

Accrued Liabilities and Other

 

 

(15,158

)

 

 

(18,467

)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

 

 

66,157

 

 

 

58,147

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, Plant and Equipment Expenditures

 

 

(40,814

)

 

 

(56,879

)

Cash Paid for Acquisitions

 

 

(15,231

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from the Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment

 

 

4,629

 

 

 

94

 

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

 

 

(51,416

)

 

 

(56,785

)

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends and Distributions Paid

 

 

(17,108

)

 

 

(11,817

)

Repurchase of Shares for the Payment of Withholding Taxes

 

 

(10,049

)

 

 

(1,326

)

Repayment of Credit Facility

 

 

(89,000

)

 

 

(15,000

)

Proceeds from Credit Facility

 

 

45,000

 

 

 

37,000

 

Proceeds from 2030 Notes

 

 

500,000

 

 

 

 

Satisfaction and Discharge of 2026 Notes

 

 

(400,000

)

 

 

 

Payment of Debt Issuance Costs Related to 2030 Notes

 

 

(9,914

)

 

 

 

Payment of Insurance Premium Financing

 

 

(4,615

)

 

 

(3,756

)

Payment of Finance Leases

 

 

(369

)

 

 

 

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

 

 

13,945

 

 

 

5,101

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Increase in Cash

 

 

28,686

 

 

 

6,463

 

Cash, Beginning of Period

 

 

28,673

 

 

 

5,063

 

Cash, End of Period

 

$

57,359

 

 

$

11,526

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company uses financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel, Adjusted Net Income, net debt and leverage ratio and Capital Expenditures. Although these Non-GAAP financial measures are important factors in assessing the Company’s operating results and cash flows, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, gross margin, net cash flows provided from operating activities or any other measures prepared under GAAP.

The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus: interest expense; income taxes; depreciation, amortization and accretion expense; abandoned well costs, asset impairment and abandoned project charges; losses on the sale of assets; transaction costs; research and development expense; change in payables related to the Tax Receivable Agreement liability as a result of state tax rate changes; loss on debt extinguishment; stock-based compensation expense; and other non-recurring or unusual expenses or charges (such as litigation expenses, severance costs and amortization expense related to the implementation costs of our new enterprise resource planning system), less any gains on the sale of assets.

The Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel measures are related to our Water Gathering and Processing segment, as they are dependent upon the volume of produced water we gather and handle, the volume of recycled water and groundwater we sell, the fees we charge for such services and the recurring operating expenses we incur to perform such services. The Company calculates Adjusted Operating Margin as Gross Margin (Total Revenue less Total Cost of Revenue) plus depreciation, amortization and accretion. The Company defines Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel as Adjusted Operating Margin divided by total volumes handled or sold.

The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income as Net Income (Loss) plus the after-tax impacts of stock-based compensation and plus or minus the after-tax impacts of certain items affecting comparability, which are typically non-cash and/or non-recurring items. The Company calculates Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share as (i) Net Income (Loss) plus the after-tax impacts of stock-based compensation and plus or minus the after-tax impacts of certain items affecting comparability, which are typically non-cash and/or non-recurring items, divided by (ii) the diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding LLC interests, adjusted for the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards.

The Company calculates its leverage ratio as net debt as of June 30, 2025, divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months. Net debt is calculated as the principal amount of total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2025, less cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025.

The Company calculates Capital Expenditures as cash capital expenditures for property, plant, and equipment additions less changes in accrued capital costs.

The Company believes these presentations are used by investors and professional research analysts to assess the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash to meet our business needs and return capital to equity holders, as well as for the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies within its industry. Similarly, the Company’s management uses this information for comparative purposes as well. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel, Adjusted Net Income and Capital Expenditures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as measures of liquidity or as alternatives to net income (loss), gross margin, cash paid for property, plant and equipment or net cash flows provided from operating activities. Additionally, these presentations as defined by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) and other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as gross margin, operating income, net income, cash paid for property, plant, and equipment or net cash flows from operating activities.

Although we provide forecasts for the non-GAAP measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel and Capital Expenditures, we are not able to forecast their most directly comparable measures (net income, gross margin, cash paid for property, plant, and equipment and net cash flows from operating activities) calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Certain elements of the composition of forward-looking GAAP metrics are not predictable, making it impractical for us to forecast. Such elements include but are not limited to non-recurring gains or losses, unusual or non-recurring items, income tax benefit or expense, or one-time transaction costs and cost of revenue, which could have a significant impact on the GAAP measures. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results. As a result, no reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP measures is provided.

Table 4

Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Unaudited)

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2025

 

2024

(thousands of barrels of water per day)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Produced Water Handling Volumes

 

 

1,234

 

 

1,093

 

 

1,191

 

 

1,213

 

 

1,126

Water Solutions Volumes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recycled Produced Water Volumes Sold

 

 

425

 

 

314

 

 

475

 

 

450

 

 

325

Groundwater Volumes Sold

 

 

98

 

 

48

 

 

84

 

 

91

 

 

38

Total Water Solutions Volumes

 

 

523

 

 

362

 

 

559

 

 

541

 

 

363

Total Volumes

 

 

1,757

 

 

1,455

 

 

1,750

 

 

1,754

 

 

1,489

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Barrel Operating Metrics (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Produced Water Handling Revenue/Barrel

 

$

0.87

 

$

0.84

 

$

0.86

 

$

0.87

 

$

0.83

Water Solutions Revenue/Barrel

 

$

0.53

 

$

0.52

 

$

0.55

 

$

0.54

 

$

0.52

Revenue/Barrel of Total Volumes (2)

 

$

0.77

 

$

0.76

 

$

0.76

 

$

0.77

 

$

0.75

Direct Operating Costs/Barrel

 

$

0.36

 

$

0.30

 

$

0.32

 

$

0.34

 

$

0.29

Gross Margin/Barrel

 

$

0.29

 

$

0.32

 

$

0.32

 

$

0.31

 

$

0.32

Adjusted Operating Margin/Barrel

 

$

0.41

 

$

0.46

 

$

0.44

 

$

0.43

 

$

0.46

This table includes information related to our Water Gathering and Processing segment.

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Per Barrel operating metrics are calculated independently. Therefore, the sum of individual amounts may not equal the total presented.

(2) Does not include Other Revenue.

Table 5

Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

   

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Net Income

 

$

14,084

 

 

$

13,112

 

 

$

30,084

 

 

$

29,942

 

Interest Expense, Net

 

 

9,567

 

 

 

8,813

 

 

 

18,797

 

 

 

17,251

 

Income Tax Expense

 

 

2,680

 

 

 

1,994

 

 

 

2,750

 

 

 

4,583

 

Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion

 

 

19,972

 

 

 

19,707

 

 

 

39,728

 

 

 

39,128

 

Abandoned Well Costs

 

 

998

 

 

 

(25

)

 

 

1,460

 

 

 

310

 

Stock-Based Compensation

 

 

6,247

 

 

 

4,693

 

 

 

11,937

 

 

 

8,214

 

Abandoned Projects

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

237

 

 

 

745

 

Loss on Disposal of Assets, Net

 

 

128

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

219

 

 

 

114

 

Loss on Debt Extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,535

 

 

 

 

Transaction Costs

 

 

42

 

 

 

89

 

 

 

926

 

 

 

96

 

Research and Development Expense

 

 

946

 

 

 

1,128

 

 

 

2,074

 

 

 

2,193

 

Other

 

 

(100

)

 

 

300

 

 

 

356

 

 

 

527

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

54,564

 

 

$

49,995

 

 

$

111,103

 

$

103,103

Table 6

Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Reconciliation of Gross Margin to Adjusted Operating Margin and

Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel

(Unaudited)

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Total Revenue

 

$

123,748

 

 

$

101,117

 

 

$

243,999

 

 

$

204,523

 

Cost of Revenue

 

 

(77,634

)

 

 

(59,285

)

 

 

(146,947

)

 

 

(117,729

)

Gross Margin

 

 

46,114

 

 

 

41,832

 

 

 

97,052

 

 

 

86,794

 

Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion

 

 

19,410

 

 

 

19,091

 

 

 

38,538

 

 

 

37,889

 

Adjusted Operating Margin

 

$

65,524

 

 

$

60,923

 

 

$

135,590

 

 

$

124,683

 

Total Volumes (thousands of barrels)

 

 

159,890

 

 

 

132,372

 

 

 

317,382

 

 

 

270,974

 

Gross Margin/Barrel

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.32

 

Adjusted Operating Margin/Barrel

 

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.46

 

This table includes information related to our Water Gathering and Processing segment.

Table 7

Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Net Income

 

$

14,084

 

 

$

13,112

 

 

$

30,084

 

 

$

29,942

 

Adjusted items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Abandoned Well Costs

 

 

998

 

 

 

(25

)

 

 

1,460

 

 

 

310

 

Loss on Disposal of Assets, Net

 

 

128

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

219

 

 

 

114

 

Stock-Based Compensation

 

 

6,247

 

 

 

4,693

 

 

 

11,937

 

 

 

8,214

 

Tax Effect of Adjusting Items (1)

 

 

(978

)

 

 

(638

)

 

 

(1,807

)

 

 

(1,147

)

Adjusted Net Income

 

$

20,479

 

 

$

17,310

 

 

$

41,893

 

 

$

37,433

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Estimated tax effect of adjusted items allocated to Aris based on statutory rates.

Table 8

Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income Per Share to Non-GAAP Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share

(Unaudited)

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Diluted Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.41

 

Adjusted items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reallocation of Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests From the Assumed Exchange of LLC Interests

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.08

 

Abandoned Well Costs

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.01

 

Stock-Based Compensation

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.14

 

Tax Effect of Adjusting Items (1)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.02

)

Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.62

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Estimated tax effect of adjusted items allocated to Aris based on statutory rates.

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Weighted Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding

 

 

32,702,834

 

 

 

30,549,092

 

 

 

32,048,183

 

 

 

30,451,553

 

Adjusted Items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assumed Redemption of LLC Interests

 

 

26,493,565

 

 

 

27,543,565

 

 

 

26,921,343

 

 

 

27,543,565

 

Dilutive Performance-Based Stock Units (2)

 

 

791,891

 

 

 

40,905

 

 

 

832,006

 

 

 

20,452

 

Diluted Adjusted Fully Weighted Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding

 

 

59,988,290

 

 

 

58,133,562

 

 

 

59,801,532

 

 

 

58,015,570

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Dilutive impact of Performance-Based Stock Units already included for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

Table 9

Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Computation of Leverage Ratio

(Unaudited)

  

 

 

 

 

As of

(in thousands)

 

June 30, 2025

Principal Amount of Debt at June 30, 2025

 

$

502,281

 

Less: Cash at June 30, 2025

 

 

(57,359

)

Net Debt

 

$

444,922

 

  

 

 

 

Net Debt

 

$

444,922

 

÷ Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

219,885

 

Leverage Ratio

 

 

2.02

 

Table 10

Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Reconciliation of Capital Expenditures

(Unaudited)

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

(in thousands)

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Cash Paid for Property, Plant and Equipment

 

$

20,424

 

$

37,297

 

$

40,814

 

$

56,879

Change in Capital Related Accruals

 

 

1,654

 

 

49

 

 

2,426

 

 

18,183

Capital Expenditures

 

$

22,078

 

$

37,346

 

$

43,240

 

$

75,062

Table 11

Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

 

 

Water Gathering and Processing

 

Corporate and Other

 

Consolidated

Revenue

 

$

123,748

 

 

$

344

 

 

$

124,092

 

Cost of Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct Operating Costs

 

 

58,224

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

58,227

 

Cost of Goods Sold

 

 

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

127

 

Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion

 

 

19,410

 

 

 

562

 

 

 

19,972

 

Total Cost of Revenue

 

 

77,634

 

 

 

692

 

 

 

78,326

 

Operating Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Abandoned Well Costs

 

 

998

 

 

 

 

 

 

998

 

General and Administrative

 

 

 

 

 

17,699

 

 

 

17,699

 

Research and Development Expense

 

 

 

 

 

946

 

 

 

946

 

Other Operating Income, Net

 

 

 

 

 

(208

)

 

 

(208

)

Total Operating Expenses

 

 

998

 

 

 

18,437

 

 

 

19,435

 

Operating Income (Expense)

 

 

45,116

 

 

 

(18,785

)

 

 

26,331

 

Other Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense, Net

 

 

 

 

 

9,567

 

 

 

9,567

 

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

 

 

45,116

 

 

 

(28,352

)

 

 

16,764

 

Income Tax Expense

 

 

 

 

 

2,680

 

 

 

2,680

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

 

45,116

 

 

 

(31,032

)

 

 

14,084

 

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

 

 

 

 

 

7,433

 

 

 

7,433

 

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

 

$

45,116

 

$

(38,465

)

 

$

6,651

 

(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

 

 

Water Gathering and Processing

 

Corporate and Other

 

Consolidated

Revenue

 

$

101,117

 

 

$

 

 

$

101,117

 

Cost of Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct Operating Costs

 

 

40,194

 

 

 

 

 

 

40,194

 

Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion

 

 

19,091

 

 

 

616

 

 

 

19,707

 

Total Cost of Revenue

 

 

59,285

 

 

 

616

 

 

 

59,901

 

Operating Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Abandoned Well Costs

 

 

(25

)

 

 

 

 

 

(25

)

General and Administrative

 

 

 

 

 

16,037

 

 

 

16,037

 

Research and Development Expense

 

 

 

 

 

1,128

 

 

 

1,128

 

Other Operating Expense, Net

 

 

16

 

 

 

141

 

 

 

157

 

Total Operating (Income) Expenses

 

 

(9

)

 

 

17,306

 

 

 

17,297

 

Operating Income (Expense)

 

 

41,841

 

 

 

(17,922

)

 

 

23,919

 

Other Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense, Net

 

 

 

 

 

8,813

 

 

 

8,813

 

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

 

 

41,841

 

 

 

(26,735

)

 

 

15,106

 

Income Tax Expense

 

 

 

 

 

1,994

 

 

 

1,994

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

 

41,841

 

 

 

(28,729

)

 

 

13,112

 

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

 

 

 

 

 

7,147

 

 

 

7,147

 

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

 

$

41,841

 

 

$

(35,876

)

 

$

5,965

 

(in thousands)

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

 

 

Water Gathering and Processing

 

Corporate and Other

 

Total

Revenue

 

$

243,999

 

 

$

584

 

 

$

244,583

 

Cost of Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct Operating Costs

 

 

108,409

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

108,415

 

Cost of Goods Sold

 

 

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

127

 

Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion

 

 

38,538

 

 

 

1,190

 

 

 

39,728

 

Total Cost of Revenue

 

 

146,947

 

 

 

1,323

 

 

 

148,270

 

Operating Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Abandoned Well Costs

 

 

1,460

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,460

 

General and Administrative

 

 

 

 

 

37,709

 

 

 

37,709

 

Research and Development Expense

 

 

 

 

 

2,074

 

 

 

2,074

 

Other Operating Expense, Net

 

 

237

 

 

 

667

 

 

 

904

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

 

1,697

 

 

 

40,450

 

 

 

42,147

 

Operating Income (Expense)

 

 

95,355

 

 

 

(41,189

)

 

 

54,166

 

Other Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense, Net

 

 

 

 

 

18,797

 

 

 

18,797

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

2,535

 

 

 

2,535

 

Total Other Expense

 

 

 

 

 

21,332

 

 

 

21,332

 

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

 

 

95,355

 

 

 

(62,521

)

 

 

32,834

 

Income Tax Expense

 

 

 

 

 

2,750

 

 

 

2,750

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

 

95,355

 

 

 

(65,271

)

 

 

30,084

 

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

 

 

 

 

 

14,822

 

 

 

14,822

 

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

 

$

95,355

 

$

(80,093

)

 

$

15,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

 

 

Water Gathering and Processing

 

Corporate and Other

 

Total

Revenue

 

$

204,523

 

 

$

 

 

$

204,523

 

Cost of Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct Operating Costs

 

 

79,840

 

 

 

 

 

 

79,840

 

Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion

 

 

37,889

 

 

 

1,239

 

 

 

39,128

 

Total Cost of Revenue

 

 

117,729

 

 

 

1,239

 

 

 

118,968

 

Operating Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Abandoned Well Costs

 

 

310

 

 

 

 

 

 

310

 

General and Administrative

 

 

 

 

 

30,538

 

 

 

30,538

 

Research and Development Expense

 

 

 

 

 

2,193

 

 

 

2,193

 

Other Operating Expense (Income), Net

 

 

745

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

737

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

 

1,055

 

 

 

32,723

 

 

 

33,778

 

Operating Income (Expense)

 

 

85,739

 

 

 

(33,962

)

 

 

51,777

 

Other Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense, Net

 

 

 

 

 

17,251

 

 

 

17,251

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Total Other Expense

 

 

 

 

 

17,252

 

 

 

17,252

 

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

 

 

85,739

 

 

 

(51,214

)

 

 

34,525

 

Income Tax Expense

 

 

 

 

 

4,583

 

 

 

4,583

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

 

85,739

 

 

 

(55,797

)

 

 

29,942

 

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

 

 

 

 

 

16,354

 

 

 

16,354

 

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

 

$

85,739

 

$

(72,151

)

 

$

13,588

 

