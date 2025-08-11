Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) (“Aris,” “Aris Water,” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved record volumes for Produced Water Handling for a second consecutive quarter

Produced Water Handling volumes grew 4% sequentially and 13% year-over-year

Recycled water volumes grew 35% year-over-year

Achieved second quarter 2025 net income of $14.1 million

Generated Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $54.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, up 9% year-over year

of $54.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, up 9% year-over year As announced August 6, 2025, Western Midstream Partners, LP (“WES”) and Aris have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which WES will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Aris in an equity-and-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31 % Change June 30, % Change 2025 2025 2024 (thousands of barrels of water per day) Total Volumes 1,757 1,750 — % 1,455 21 % Produced Water Handling Volumes 1,234 1,191 4 % 1,093 13 % Water Solutions Volumes Recycled Produced Water Volumes Sold 425 475 (11 ) % 314 35 % Groundwater Volumes Sold 98 84 17 % 48 104 % Total Water Solutions Volumes 523 559 (6 ) % 362 44 % Skim oil recoveries (barrels of oil per day) 2,845 1,962 45 % 1,490 91 % Skim oil recoveries (as a % of produced water volumes) 0.23 % 0.16 % 44 % 0.14 % 64 % Expand

Six Months Ended June 30, % Change 2025 2024 (thousands of barrels of water per day) Total Volumes 1,754 1,489 18 % Produced Water Handling Volumes 1,213 1,126 8 % Water Solutions Volumes Recycled Produced Water Volumes Sold 450 325 38 % Groundwater Volumes Sold 91 38 139 % Total Water Solutions Volumes 541 363 49 % Skim oil recoveries (barrels of oil per day) 2,406 1,610 49 % Skim oil recoveries (as a % of produced water volumes) 0.20 % 0.14 % 43 % Expand

FINANCIAL UPDATE

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, March 31 % Change June 30, % Change 2025 2025 2024 Net Income $ 14,084 $ 16,000 (12) % $ 13,112 7 % Adjusted Net Income 20,479 21,415 (4) % 17,310 18 % Adjusted EBITDA 54,564 56,539 (3) % 49,995 9 % Gross Margin/Barrel (1) $ 0.29 $ 0.32 (9) % $ 0.32 (9) % Adjusted Operating Margin/Barrel (1) $ 0.41 $ 0.44 (7) % $ 0.46 (11) % Capital Expenditures $ 22,078 $ 21,162 4 % $ 37,346 (41) % This table includes reference to non-GAAP measures. See definition and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the Appendix. (1) Gross Margin/Barrel and Adjusted Operating Margin/Barrel relate to our Water Gathering and Processing segment. Expand

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, % Change 2025 2024 Net Income $ 30,084 $ 29,942 — % Adjusted Net Income 41,893 37,433 12 % Adjusted EBITDA 111,103 103,103 8 % Gross Margin/Barrel (1) $ 0.31 $ 0.32 (3 ) % Adjusted Operating Margin/Barrel (1) $ 0.43 $ 0.46 (7 ) % Capital Expenditures $ 43,240 $ 75,062 (42 ) % This table includes reference to non-GAAP measures. See definition and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the Appendix. (1) Gross Margin/Barrel and Adjusted Operating Margin/Barrel relate to our Water Gathering and Processing segment Expand

STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had net debt of approximately $445 million with $57 million in cash and $347 million available under its revolving credit facility. The Company’s leverage ratio3 at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was 2.0X, below the Company’s target leverage of 2.5X – 3.5X.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 DIVIDEND

Aris’s Board of Directors declared a dividend on its Class A common stock for the third quarter of 2025 of $0.14 per share. In conjunction with the dividend payment, a distribution of $0.14 per unit will be paid to unit holders of Aris Water Holdings, LLC. The dividend will be paid on September 18, 2025, to holders of record of the Company’s Class A common stock as of the close of business on September 4, 2025. The distribution to unit holders of Aris Water Holdings, LLC will be subject to the same payment and record dates.

CONFERENCE CALL

Given the previously announced transaction with WES, Aris will not host an earnings conference call for the Second Quarter of 2025.

About Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin.

1 Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Share are non-GAAP financial measures. See the supplementary schedules in this press release for a discussion of how we define and calculate Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Share and a reconciliation thereof to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. 2 The Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel measures are related to our Water Gathering and Processing segment. Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel are non-GAAP financial measures. See the supplementary schedules in this press release for a discussion of how we define and calculate Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel and a reconciliation thereof to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. 3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Defined as net debt as of June 30, 2025, divided by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. See the supplementary schedules in this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. 4 Capital Expenditures is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the supplementary schedules in this press release for a discussion of how we define and calculate Capital Expenditures and a reconciliation thereof to cash paid for property, plant, and equipment, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Expand

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements, information, opinions or beliefs regarding our business strategy, our industry, our future profitability, business and financial performance, including our guidance for 2025, current and potential future long-term contracts, legal and regulatory developments, our ability to identify strategic acquisitions and realize expected benefits therefrom, the development of technologies for the beneficial reuse of produced water and related strategies, plans, objectives and strategic pursuits and other statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “sustain,” “will,” “intend,” “strive,” “plan,” “goal,” “target,” “believe,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “future,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “predict,” “may,” “visibility,” “possible,” “should,” “could” and variations of such words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or implied by the forward-looking statements including our guidance for 2025. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, energy prices, trade policy of domestic and foreign governments (including the imposition of tariffs), the Russia-Ukraine and Middle Eastern conflicts, macroeconomic conditions (such as inflation) and market uncertainty related thereto, legislative and regulatory developments, customer plans and preferences, adverse results from litigation and the use of financial resources for litigation defense, technological innovations and developments, and other events discussed or referenced in our filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including such factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and if applicable, our subsequent SEC filings, which are available on our Investor Relations website at https://ir.ariswater.com/sec-filings or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov/edgar. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release and any oral statements made in connection with this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Table 1 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and Three Months Ended Six Months Ended per share amounts) June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Produced Water Handling $ 62,243 $ 54,815 $ 119,549 $ 113,921 Produced Water Handling — Affiliate 35,964 28,614 70,836 55,441 Water Solutions 19,397 13,795 40,053 25,497 Water Solutions — Affiliate 5,762 3,453 12,521 8,695 Other Revenue 726 440 1,624 969 Total Revenue 124,092 101,117 244,583 204,523 Cost of Revenue Direct Operating Costs 58,227 40,194 108,415 79,840 Cost of Goods Sold 127 — 127 — Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion 19,972 19,707 39,728 39,128 Total Cost of Revenue 78,326 59,901 148,270 118,968 Operating Costs and Expenses Abandoned Well Costs 998 (25 ) 1,460 310 General and Administrative 17,699 16,037 37,709 30,538 Research and Development Expense 946 1,128 2,074 2,193 Other Operating (Income) Expense, Net (208 ) 157 904 737 Total Operating Expenses 19,435 17,297 42,147 33,778 Operating Income 26,331 23,919 54,166 51,777 Other Expense Interest Expense, Net 9,567 8,813 18,797 17,251 Other — — 2,535 1 Total Other Expense 9,567 8,813 21,332 17,252 Income Before Income Taxes 16,764 15,106 32,834 34,525 Income Tax Expense 2,680 1,994 2,750 4,583 Net Income 14,084 13,112 30,084 29,942 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 7,433 7,147 14,822 16,354 Net Income Attributable to Aris Water Solutions, Inc. $ 6,651 $ 5,965 $ 15,262 $ 13,588 Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.45 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.44 $ 0.41 Weighted Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding Basic 32,702,834 30,549,092 32,048,183 30,451,553 Diluted 33,494,725 30,589,997 32,880,189 30,472,005 Expand

Table 2 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Cash $ 57,359 $ 28,673 Accounts Receivable, Net 66,878 63,016 Accounts Receivable from Affiliate 24,418 12,016 Other Receivables 13,222 13,829 Other Current Assets 8,728 10,418 Total Current Assets 170,605 127,952 Fixed Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 1,245,013 1,188,781 Accumulated Depreciation (180,435 ) (160,176 ) Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 1,064,578 1,028,605 Intangible Assets, Net 180,709 195,223 Goodwill 34,585 34,585 Deferred Income Tax Assets, Net 7,199 1,735 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net 15,714 15,016 Other Assets 3,485 5,284 Total Assets $ 1,476,875 $ 1,408,400 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts Payable $ 22,627 $ 20,182 Payables to Affiliate 3,567 941 Insurance Premium Financing Liability 2,281 6,725 Accrued and Other Current Liabilities 70,386 77,339 Total Current Liabilities 98,861 105,187 Long-Term Debt, Net of Debt Issuance Costs 490,522 441,662 Asset Retirement Obligations 22,930 21,865 Tax Receivable Agreement Liability 58,700 49,844 Other Long-Term Liabilities 18,200 17,335 Total Liabilities 689,213 635,893 Preferred Stock $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized. None issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Class A Common Stock $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 authorized, 33,636,716 issued and 32,650,610 outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 31,516,468 issued and 30,857,526 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 335 314 Class B Common Stock $0.01 par value, 180,000,000 authorized, 26,493,565 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 27,493,565 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 264 274 Treasury Stock (at Cost), 986,106 shares as of June 30, 2025; 658,492 shares as of December 31, 2024 (19,037 ) (8,988 ) Additional Paid-in-Capital 411,779 380,565 Retained Earnings 19,522 13,676 Total Stockholders' Equity Attributable to Aris Water Solutions, Inc. 412,863 385,841 Noncontrolling Interest 374,799 386,666 Total Stockholders' Equity 787,662 772,507 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,476,875 $ 1,408,400 Expand

Table 3 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 2024 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net Income $ 30,084 $ 29,942 Adjustments to reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Deferred Income Tax Expense 4,397 3,770 Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion 39,728 39,128 Stock-Based Compensation 11,937 8,214 Abandoned Well Costs 1,460 310 Loss on Disposal of Assets, Net 219 114 Abandoned Projects 237 745 Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs, Net 1,306 1,436 Loss on Debt Extinguishment 2,535 — Other 177 735 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (3,862 ) (5,524 ) Accounts Receivable from Affiliate (12,402 ) (6,169 ) Other Receivables 1,482 (665 ) Other Current Assets 2,355 2,975 Accounts Payable 2,686 1,818 Payables to Affiliate (1,024 ) (215 ) Accrued Liabilities and Other (15,158 ) (18,467 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 66,157 58,147 Cash Flow from Investing Activities Property, Plant and Equipment Expenditures (40,814 ) (56,879 ) Cash Paid for Acquisitions (15,231 ) — Proceeds from the Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment 4,629 94 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (51,416 ) (56,785 ) Cash Flow from Financing Activities Dividends and Distributions Paid (17,108 ) (11,817 ) Repurchase of Shares for the Payment of Withholding Taxes (10,049 ) (1,326 ) Repayment of Credit Facility (89,000 ) (15,000 ) Proceeds from Credit Facility 45,000 37,000 Proceeds from 2030 Notes 500,000 — Satisfaction and Discharge of 2026 Notes (400,000 ) — Payment of Debt Issuance Costs Related to 2030 Notes (9,914 ) — Payment of Insurance Premium Financing (4,615 ) (3,756 ) Payment of Finance Leases (369 ) — Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 13,945 5,101 Net Increase in Cash 28,686 6,463 Cash, Beginning of Period 28,673 5,063 Cash, End of Period $ 57,359 $ 11,526 Expand

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company uses financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel, Adjusted Net Income, net debt and leverage ratio and Capital Expenditures. Although these Non-GAAP financial measures are important factors in assessing the Company’s operating results and cash flows, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, gross margin, net cash flows provided from operating activities or any other measures prepared under GAAP.

The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus: interest expense; income taxes; depreciation, amortization and accretion expense; abandoned well costs, asset impairment and abandoned project charges; losses on the sale of assets; transaction costs; research and development expense; change in payables related to the Tax Receivable Agreement liability as a result of state tax rate changes; loss on debt extinguishment; stock-based compensation expense; and other non-recurring or unusual expenses or charges (such as litigation expenses, severance costs and amortization expense related to the implementation costs of our new enterprise resource planning system), less any gains on the sale of assets.

The Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel measures are related to our Water Gathering and Processing segment, as they are dependent upon the volume of produced water we gather and handle, the volume of recycled water and groundwater we sell, the fees we charge for such services and the recurring operating expenses we incur to perform such services. The Company calculates Adjusted Operating Margin as Gross Margin (Total Revenue less Total Cost of Revenue) plus depreciation, amortization and accretion. The Company defines Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel as Adjusted Operating Margin divided by total volumes handled or sold.

The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income as Net Income (Loss) plus the after-tax impacts of stock-based compensation and plus or minus the after-tax impacts of certain items affecting comparability, which are typically non-cash and/or non-recurring items. The Company calculates Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share as (i) Net Income (Loss) plus the after-tax impacts of stock-based compensation and plus or minus the after-tax impacts of certain items affecting comparability, which are typically non-cash and/or non-recurring items, divided by (ii) the diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding LLC interests, adjusted for the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards.

The Company calculates its leverage ratio as net debt as of June 30, 2025, divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months. Net debt is calculated as the principal amount of total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2025, less cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025.

The Company calculates Capital Expenditures as cash capital expenditures for property, plant, and equipment additions less changes in accrued capital costs.

The Company believes these presentations are used by investors and professional research analysts to assess the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash to meet our business needs and return capital to equity holders, as well as for the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies within its industry. Similarly, the Company’s management uses this information for comparative purposes as well. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel, Adjusted Net Income and Capital Expenditures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as measures of liquidity or as alternatives to net income (loss), gross margin, cash paid for property, plant and equipment or net cash flows provided from operating activities. Additionally, these presentations as defined by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) and other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as gross margin, operating income, net income, cash paid for property, plant, and equipment or net cash flows from operating activities.

Although we provide forecasts for the non-GAAP measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel and Capital Expenditures, we are not able to forecast their most directly comparable measures (net income, gross margin, cash paid for property, plant, and equipment and net cash flows from operating activities) calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Certain elements of the composition of forward-looking GAAP metrics are not predictable, making it impractical for us to forecast. Such elements include but are not limited to non-recurring gains or losses, unusual or non-recurring items, income tax benefit or expense, or one-time transaction costs and cost of revenue, which could have a significant impact on the GAAP measures. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results. As a result, no reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP measures is provided.

Table 4 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Operating Metrics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 (thousands of barrels of water per day) Produced Water Handling Volumes 1,234 1,093 1,191 1,213 1,126 Water Solutions Volumes Recycled Produced Water Volumes Sold 425 314 475 450 325 Groundwater Volumes Sold 98 48 84 91 38 Total Water Solutions Volumes 523 362 559 541 363 Total Volumes 1,757 1,455 1,750 1,754 1,489 Per Barrel Operating Metrics (1) Produced Water Handling Revenue/Barrel $ 0.87 $ 0.84 $ 0.86 $ 0.87 $ 0.83 Water Solutions Revenue/Barrel $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.52 Revenue/Barrel of Total Volumes (2) $ 0.77 $ 0.76 $ 0.76 $ 0.77 $ 0.75 Direct Operating Costs/Barrel $ 0.36 $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.29 Gross Margin/Barrel $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.32 Adjusted Operating Margin/Barrel $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.46 This table includes information related to our Water Gathering and Processing segment. (1) Per Barrel operating metrics are calculated independently. Therefore, the sum of individual amounts may not equal the total presented. (2) Does not include Other Revenue. Expand

Table 5 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income $ 14,084 $ 13,112 $ 30,084 $ 29,942 Interest Expense, Net 9,567 8,813 18,797 17,251 Income Tax Expense 2,680 1,994 2,750 4,583 Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion 19,972 19,707 39,728 39,128 Abandoned Well Costs 998 (25 ) 1,460 310 Stock-Based Compensation 6,247 4,693 11,937 8,214 Abandoned Projects — 16 237 745 Loss on Disposal of Assets, Net 128 168 219 114 Loss on Debt Extinguishment — — 2,535 — Transaction Costs 42 89 926 96 Research and Development Expense 946 1,128 2,074 2,193 Other (100 ) 300 356 527 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,564 $ 49,995 $ 111,103 $ 103,103 Expand

Table 6 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Reconciliation of Gross Margin to Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total Revenue $ 123,748 $ 101,117 $ 243,999 $ 204,523 Cost of Revenue (77,634 ) (59,285 ) (146,947 ) (117,729 ) Gross Margin 46,114 41,832 97,052 86,794 Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion 19,410 19,091 38,538 37,889 Adjusted Operating Margin $ 65,524 $ 60,923 $ 135,590 $ 124,683 Total Volumes (thousands of barrels) 159,890 132,372 317,382 270,974 Gross Margin/Barrel $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.32 Adjusted Operating Margin/Barrel $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.43 $ 0.46 This table includes information related to our Water Gathering and Processing segment. Expand

Table 7 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income $ 14,084 $ 13,112 $ 30,084 $ 29,942 Adjusted items: Abandoned Well Costs 998 (25 ) 1,460 310 Loss on Disposal of Assets, Net 128 168 219 114 Stock-Based Compensation 6,247 4,693 11,937 8,214 Tax Effect of Adjusting Items (1) (978 ) (638 ) (1,807 ) (1,147 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 20,479 $ 17,310 $ 41,893 $ 37,433 (1) Estimated tax effect of adjusted items allocated to Aris based on statutory rates. Expand

Table 8 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income Per Share to Non-GAAP Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Diluted Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.44 $ 0.41 Adjusted items: Reallocation of Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests From the Assumed Exchange of LLC Interests 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.08 Abandoned Well Costs 0.02 — 0.02 0.01 Stock-Based Compensation 0.10 0.08 0.20 0.14 Tax Effect of Adjusting Items (1) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.68 $ 0.62 (1) Estimated tax effect of adjusted items allocated to Aris based on statutory rates. Basic Weighted Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding 32,702,834 30,549,092 32,048,183 30,451,553 Adjusted Items: Assumed Redemption of LLC Interests 26,493,565 27,543,565 26,921,343 27,543,565 Dilutive Performance-Based Stock Units (2) 791,891 40,905 832,006 20,452 Diluted Adjusted Fully Weighted Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding 59,988,290 58,133,562 59,801,532 58,015,570 (2) Dilutive impact of Performance-Based Stock Units already included for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Expand

Table 9 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Computation of Leverage Ratio (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) June 30, 2025 Principal Amount of Debt at June 30, 2025 $ 502,281 Less: Cash at June 30, 2025 (57,359 ) Net Debt $ 444,922 Net Debt $ 444,922 ÷ Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA 219,885 Leverage Ratio 2.02 Expand

Table 10 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Reconciliation of Capital Expenditures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash Paid for Property, Plant and Equipment $ 20,424 $ 37,297 $ 40,814 $ 56,879 Change in Capital Related Accruals 1,654 49 2,426 18,183 Capital Expenditures $ 22,078 $ 37,346 $ 43,240 $ 75,062 Expand

Table 11 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Segment Information (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Water Gathering and Processing Corporate and Other Consolidated Revenue $ 123,748 $ 344 $ 124,092 Cost of Revenue Direct Operating Costs 58,224 3 58,227 Cost of Goods Sold — 127 127 Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion 19,410 562 19,972 Total Cost of Revenue 77,634 692 78,326 Operating Costs and Expenses Abandoned Well Costs 998 — 998 General and Administrative — 17,699 17,699 Research and Development Expense — 946 946 Other Operating Income, Net — (208 ) (208 ) Total Operating Expenses 998 18,437 19,435 Operating Income (Expense) 45,116 (18,785 ) 26,331 Other Expense Interest Expense, Net — 9,567 9,567 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 45,116 (28,352 ) 16,764 Income Tax Expense — 2,680 2,680 Net Income (Loss) 45,116 (31,032 ) 14,084 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest — 7,433 7,433 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Aris Water Solutions, Inc. $ 45,116 $ (38,465 ) $ 6,651 Expand

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Water Gathering and Processing Corporate and Other Consolidated Revenue $ 101,117 $ — $ 101,117 Cost of Revenue Direct Operating Costs 40,194 — 40,194 Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion 19,091 616 19,707 Total Cost of Revenue 59,285 616 59,901 Operating Costs and Expenses Abandoned Well Costs (25 ) — (25 ) General and Administrative — 16,037 16,037 Research and Development Expense — 1,128 1,128 Other Operating Expense, Net 16 141 157 Total Operating (Income) Expenses (9 ) 17,306 17,297 Operating Income (Expense) 41,841 (17,922 ) 23,919 Other Expense Interest Expense, Net — 8,813 8,813 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 41,841 (26,735 ) 15,106 Income Tax Expense — 1,994 1,994 Net Income (Loss) 41,841 (28,729 ) 13,112 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest — 7,147 7,147 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Aris Water Solutions, Inc. $ 41,841 $ (35,876 ) $ 5,965 Expand

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Water Gathering and Processing Corporate and Other Total Revenue $ 243,999 $ 584 $ 244,583 Cost of Revenue Direct Operating Costs 108,409 6 108,415 Cost of Goods Sold — 127 127 Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion 38,538 1,190 39,728 Total Cost of Revenue 146,947 1,323 148,270 Operating Costs and Expenses Abandoned Well Costs 1,460 — 1,460 General and Administrative — 37,709 37,709 Research and Development Expense — 2,074 2,074 Other Operating Expense, Net 237 667 904 Total Operating Expenses 1,697 40,450 42,147 Operating Income (Expense) 95,355 (41,189 ) 54,166 Other Expense Interest Expense, Net — 18,797 18,797 Other — 2,535 2,535 Total Other Expense — 21,332 21,332 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 95,355 (62,521 ) 32,834 Income Tax Expense — 2,750 2,750 Net Income (Loss) 95,355 (65,271 ) 30,084 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest — 14,822 14,822 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Aris Water Solutions, Inc. $ 95,355 $ (80,093 ) $ 15,262 Expand