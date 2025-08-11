Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) (“Aris,” “Aris Water,” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS
- Achieved record volumes for Produced Water Handling for a second consecutive quarter
- Produced Water Handling volumes grew 4% sequentially and 13% year-over-year
- Recycled water volumes grew 35% year-over-year
- Achieved second quarter 2025 net income of $14.1 million
- Generated Adjusted EBITDA1 of $54.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, up 9% year-over year
- As announced August 6, 2025, Western Midstream Partners, LP (“WES”) and Aris have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which WES will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Aris in an equity-and-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion
OPERATIONS UPDATE
June 30,
(thousands of barrels of water per day)
Total Volumes
Produced Water Handling Volumes
Water Solutions Volumes
Recycled Produced Water Volumes Sold
Groundwater Volumes Sold
Total Water Solutions Volumes
|
Skim oil recoveries (barrels of oil per day)
Skim oil recoveries (as a % of produced water volumes)
|
|
Total Volumes
Produced Water Handling Volumes
Water Solutions Volumes
Recycled Produced Water Volumes Sold
Groundwater Volumes Sold
Total Water Solutions Volumes
|
Skim oil recoveries (barrels of oil per day)
Skim oil recoveries (as a % of produced water volumes)
FINANCIAL UPDATE
(in thousands)
|
Net Income
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Gross Margin/Barrel (1)
Adjusted Operating Margin/Barrel (1)
|
Capital Expenditures
This table includes reference to non-GAAP measures. See definition and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the Appendix.
|
Net Income
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Gross Margin/Barrel (1)
Adjusted Operating Margin/Barrel (1)
|
Capital Expenditures
This table includes reference to non-GAAP measures. See definition and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the Appendix.
STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had net debt of approximately $445 million with $57 million in cash and $347 million available under its revolving credit facility. The Company’s leverage ratio3 at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was 2.0X, below the Company’s target leverage of 2.5X – 3.5X.
THIRD QUARTER 2025 DIVIDEND
Aris’s Board of Directors declared a dividend on its Class A common stock for the third quarter of 2025 of $0.14 per share. In conjunction with the dividend payment, a distribution of $0.14 per unit will be paid to unit holders of Aris Water Holdings, LLC. The dividend will be paid on September 18, 2025, to holders of record of the Company’s Class A common stock as of the close of business on September 4, 2025. The distribution to unit holders of Aris Water Holdings, LLC will be subject to the same payment and record dates.
CONFERENCE CALL
Given the previously announced transaction with WES, Aris will not host an earnings conference call for the Second Quarter of 2025.
About Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements, information, opinions or beliefs regarding our business strategy, our industry, our future profitability, business and financial performance, including our guidance for 2025, current and potential future long-term contracts, legal and regulatory developments, our ability to identify strategic acquisitions and realize expected benefits therefrom, the development of technologies for the beneficial reuse of produced water and related strategies, plans, objectives and strategic pursuits and other statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “sustain,” “will,” “intend,” “strive,” “plan,” “goal,” “target,” “believe,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “future,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “predict,” “may,” “visibility,” “possible,” “should,” “could” and variations of such words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or implied by the forward-looking statements including our guidance for 2025. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, energy prices, trade policy of domestic and foreign governments (including the imposition of tariffs), the Russia-Ukraine and Middle Eastern conflicts, macroeconomic conditions (such as inflation) and market uncertainty related thereto, legislative and regulatory developments, customer plans and preferences, adverse results from litigation and the use of financial resources for litigation defense, technological innovations and developments, and other events discussed or referenced in our filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including such factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and if applicable, our subsequent SEC filings, which are available on our Investor Relations website at https://ir.ariswater.com/sec-filings or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov/edgar. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release and any oral statements made in connection with this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Revenue
Produced Water Handling
Water Solutions — Affiliate
Total Revenue
Cost of Revenue
Direct Operating Costs
Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion
Operating Costs and Expenses
Abandoned Well Costs
Total Operating Expenses
Operating Income
Other Expense
Interest Expense, Net
Income Before Income Taxes
Income Tax Expense
Net Income
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|
Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock
Diluted
Weighted Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding
Basic
Diluted
Table 2
Assets
Accounts Receivable, Net
Other Receivables
Total Current Assets
Fixed Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
Intangible Assets, Net
Goodwill
Deferred Income Tax Assets, Net
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net
Other Assets
Total Assets
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Payables to Affiliate
Insurance Premium Financing Liability
Accrued and Other Current Liabilities
Total Current Liabilities
Long-Term Debt, Net of Debt Issuance Costs
Asset Retirement Obligations
Tax Receivable Agreement Liability
Other Long-Term Liabilities
Total Liabilities
Preferred Stock $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized. None issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
Class A Common Stock $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 authorized, 33,636,716 issued and 32,650,610 outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 31,516,468 issued and 30,857,526 outstanding as of December 31, 2024
Class B Common Stock $0.01 par value, 180,000,000 authorized, 26,493,565 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 27,493,565 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
Treasury Stock (at Cost), 986,106 shares as of June 30, 2025; 658,492 shares as of December 31, 2024
Additional Paid-in-Capital
Retained Earnings
Total Stockholders' Equity Attributable to Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
Noncontrolling Interest
Total Stockholders' Equity
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Table 3
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
Adjustments to reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion
Stock-Based Compensation
Abandoned Well Costs
Loss on Disposal of Assets, Net
Abandoned Projects
Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs, Net
Loss on Debt Extinguishment
Other
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts Receivable
Accounts Receivable from Affiliate
Other Receivables
Other Current Assets
Accounts Payable
Payables to Affiliate
Accrued Liabilities and Other
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
Property, Plant and Equipment Expenditures
Cash Paid for Acquisitions
Proceeds from the Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
Dividends and Distributions Paid
Repurchase of Shares for the Payment of Withholding Taxes
Repayment of Credit Facility
Proceeds from Credit Facility
Proceeds from 2030 Notes
Satisfaction and Discharge of 2026 Notes
Payment of Debt Issuance Costs Related to 2030 Notes
Payment of Insurance Premium Financing
Payment of Finance Leases
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
|
Cash, Beginning of Period
Cash, End of Period
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company uses financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel, Adjusted Net Income, net debt and leverage ratio and Capital Expenditures. Although these Non-GAAP financial measures are important factors in assessing the Company’s operating results and cash flows, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, gross margin, net cash flows provided from operating activities or any other measures prepared under GAAP.
The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus: interest expense; income taxes; depreciation, amortization and accretion expense; abandoned well costs, asset impairment and abandoned project charges; losses on the sale of assets; transaction costs; research and development expense; change in payables related to the Tax Receivable Agreement liability as a result of state tax rate changes; loss on debt extinguishment; stock-based compensation expense; and other non-recurring or unusual expenses or charges (such as litigation expenses, severance costs and amortization expense related to the implementation costs of our new enterprise resource planning system), less any gains on the sale of assets.
The Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel measures are related to our Water Gathering and Processing segment, as they are dependent upon the volume of produced water we gather and handle, the volume of recycled water and groundwater we sell, the fees we charge for such services and the recurring operating expenses we incur to perform such services. The Company calculates Adjusted Operating Margin as Gross Margin (Total Revenue less Total Cost of Revenue) plus depreciation, amortization and accretion. The Company defines Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel as Adjusted Operating Margin divided by total volumes handled or sold.
The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income as Net Income (Loss) plus the after-tax impacts of stock-based compensation and plus or minus the after-tax impacts of certain items affecting comparability, which are typically non-cash and/or non-recurring items. The Company calculates Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share as (i) Net Income (Loss) plus the after-tax impacts of stock-based compensation and plus or minus the after-tax impacts of certain items affecting comparability, which are typically non-cash and/or non-recurring items, divided by (ii) the diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding LLC interests, adjusted for the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards.
The Company calculates its leverage ratio as net debt as of June 30, 2025, divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months. Net debt is calculated as the principal amount of total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2025, less cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025.
The Company calculates Capital Expenditures as cash capital expenditures for property, plant, and equipment additions less changes in accrued capital costs.
The Company believes these presentations are used by investors and professional research analysts to assess the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash to meet our business needs and return capital to equity holders, as well as for the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies within its industry. Similarly, the Company’s management uses this information for comparative purposes as well. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel, Adjusted Net Income and Capital Expenditures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as measures of liquidity or as alternatives to net income (loss), gross margin, cash paid for property, plant and equipment or net cash flows provided from operating activities. Additionally, these presentations as defined by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) and other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as gross margin, operating income, net income, cash paid for property, plant, and equipment or net cash flows from operating activities.
Although we provide forecasts for the non-GAAP measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel and Capital Expenditures, we are not able to forecast their most directly comparable measures (net income, gross margin, cash paid for property, plant, and equipment and net cash flows from operating activities) calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Certain elements of the composition of forward-looking GAAP metrics are not predictable, making it impractical for us to forecast. Such elements include but are not limited to non-recurring gains or losses, unusual or non-recurring items, income tax benefit or expense, or one-time transaction costs and cost of revenue, which could have a significant impact on the GAAP measures. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results. As a result, no reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP measures is provided.
(thousands of barrels of water per day)
|
0.83
|
Water Solutions Revenue/Barrel
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
Revenue/Barrel of Total Volumes (2)
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
Direct Operating Costs/Barrel
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
Gross Margin/Barrel
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
Adjusted Operating Margin/Barrel
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
This table includes information related to our Water Gathering and Processing segment.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Per Barrel operating metrics are calculated independently. Therefore, the sum of individual amounts may not equal the total presented.
|
(2) Does not include Other Revenue.
|
Table 5
|
Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
14,084
|
|
|
$
|
13,112
|
|
|
$
|
30,084
|
|
|
$
|
29,942
|
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
|
|
9,567
|
|
|
|
8,813
|
|
|
|
18,797
|
|
|
|
17,251
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
2,680
|
|
|
|
1,994
|
|
|
|
2,750
|
|
|
|
4,583
|
|
Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion
|
|
|
19,972
|
|
|
|
19,707
|
|
|
|
39,728
|
|
|
|
39,128
|
|
Abandoned Well Costs
|
|
|
998
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
1,460
|
|
|
|
310
|
|
Stock-Based Compensation
|
|
|
6,247
|
|
|
|
4,693
|
|
|
|
11,937
|
|
|
|
8,214
|
|
Abandoned Projects
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
|
745
|
|
Loss on Disposal of Assets, Net
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
Loss on Debt Extinguishment
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,535
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Transaction Costs
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
926
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Research and Development Expense
|
|
|
946
|
|
|
|
1,128
|
|
|
|
2,074
|
|
|
|
2,193
|
|
Other
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
|
527
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
54,564
|
|
|
$
|
49,995
|
|
|
$
|
111,103
|
|
$
|
103,103
|
Table 6
|
Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Gross Margin to Adjusted Operating Margin and
|
Adjusted Operating Margin per Barrel
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Total Revenue
|
|
$
|
123,748
|
|
|
$
|
101,117
|
|
|
$
|
243,999
|
|
|
$
|
204,523
|
|
Cost of Revenue
|
|
|
(77,634
|
)
|
|
|
(59,285
|
)
|
|
|
(146,947
|
)
|
|
|
(117,729
|
)
|
Gross Margin
|
|
|
46,114
|
|
|
|
41,832
|
|
|
|
97,052
|
|
|
|
86,794
|
|
Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion
|
|
|
19,410
|
|
|
|
19,091
|
|
|
|
38,538
|
|
|
|
37,889
|
|
Adjusted Operating Margin
|
|
$
|
65,524
|
|
|
$
|
60,923
|
|
|
$
|
135,590
|
|
|
$
|
124,683
|
|
Total Volumes (thousands of barrels)
|
|
|
159,890
|
|
|
|
132,372
|
|
|
|
317,382
|
|
|
|
270,974
|
|
Gross Margin/Barrel
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
Adjusted Operating Margin/Barrel
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
This table includes information related to our Water Gathering and Processing segment.
|
Table 7
|
Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
14,084
|
|
|
$
|
13,112
|
|
|
$
|
30,084
|
|
|
$
|
29,942
|
|
Adjusted items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abandoned Well Costs
|
|
|
998
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
1,460
|
|
|
|
310
|
|
Loss on Disposal of Assets, Net
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
Stock-Based Compensation
|
|
|
6,247
|
|
|
|
4,693
|
|
|
|
11,937
|
|
|
|
8,214
|
|
Tax Effect of Adjusting Items (1)
|
|
|
(978
|
)
|
|
|
(638
|
)
|
|
|
(1,807
|
)
|
|
|
(1,147
|
)
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
|
$
|
20,479
|
|
|
$
|
17,310
|
|
|
$
|
41,893
|
|
|
$
|
37,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Estimated tax effect of adjusted items allocated to Aris based on statutory rates.
|
Table 8
|
Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income Per Share to Non-GAAP Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Diluted Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
Adjusted items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reallocation of Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests From the Assumed Exchange of LLC Interests
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
Abandoned Well Costs
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Stock-Based Compensation
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
Tax Effect of Adjusting Items (1)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Estimated tax effect of adjusted items allocated to Aris based on statutory rates.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Weighted Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding
|
|
|
32,702,834
|
|
|
|
30,549,092
|
|
|
|
32,048,183
|
|
|
|
30,451,553
|
|
Adjusted Items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assumed Redemption of LLC Interests
|
|
|
26,493,565
|
|
|
|
27,543,565
|
|
|
|
26,921,343
|
|
|
|
27,543,565
|
|
Dilutive Performance-Based Stock Units (2)
|
|
|
791,891
|
|
|
|
40,905
|
|
|
|
832,006
|
|
|
|
20,452
|
|
Diluted Adjusted Fully Weighted Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding
|
|
|
59,988,290
|
|
|
|
58,133,562
|
|
|
|
59,801,532
|
|
|
|
58,015,570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Dilutive impact of Performance-Based Stock Units already included for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.
|
Table 9
|
Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
|
Computation of Leverage Ratio
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
(in thousands)
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
Principal Amount of Debt at June 30, 2025
|
|
$
|
502,281
|
|
Less: Cash at June 30, 2025
|
|
|
(57,359
|
)
|
Net Debt
|
|
$
|
444,922
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt
|
|
$
|
444,922
|
|
÷ Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
219,885
|
|
Leverage Ratio
|
|
|
2.02
|
|
Table 10
|
Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Capital Expenditures
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash Paid for Property, Plant and Equipment
|
|
$
|
20,424
|
|
$
|
37,297
|
|
$
|
40,814
|
|
$
|
56,879
|
Change in Capital Related Accruals
|
|
|
1,654
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
2,426
|
|
|
18,183
|
Capital Expenditures
|
|
$
|
22,078
|
|
$
|
37,346
|
|
$
|
43,240
|
|
$
|
75,062
|Table 11
|
Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
|
Segment Information
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
|
|
Water Gathering and Processing
|
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
Consolidated
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
123,748
|
|
|
$
|
344
|
|
|
$
|
124,092
|
|
Cost of Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct Operating Costs
|
|
|
58,224
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
58,227
|
|
Cost of Goods Sold
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion
|
|
|
19,410
|
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
|
19,972
|
|
Total Cost of Revenue
|
|
|
77,634
|
|
|
|
692
|
|
|
|
78,326
|
|
Operating Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abandoned Well Costs
|
|
|
998
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
998
|
|
General and Administrative
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
17,699
|
|
|
|
17,699
|
|
Research and Development Expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
946
|
|
|
|
946
|
|
Other Operating Income, Net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(208
|
)
|
|
|
(208
|
)
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
|
998
|
|
|
|
18,437
|
|
|
|
19,435
|
|
Operating Income (Expense)
|
|
|
45,116
|
|
|
|
(18,785
|
)
|
|
|
26,331
|
|
Other Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,567
|
|
|
|
9,567
|
|
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
45,116
|
|
|
|
(28,352
|
)
|
|
|
16,764
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,680
|
|
|
|
2,680
|
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
|
|
45,116
|
|
|
|
(31,032
|
)
|
|
|
14,084
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,433
|
|
|
|
7,433
|
|
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
|
|
$
|
45,116
|
|
$
|
(38,465
|
)
|
|
$
|
6,651
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|
|
|
Water Gathering and Processing
|
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
Consolidated
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
101,117
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
101,117
|
|
Cost of Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct Operating Costs
|
|
|
40,194
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
40,194
|
|
Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion
|
|
|
19,091
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
|
19,707
|
|
Total Cost of Revenue
|
|
|
59,285
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
|
59,901
|
|
Operating Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abandoned Well Costs
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
General and Administrative
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16,037
|
|
|
|
16,037
|
|
Research and Development Expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,128
|
|
|
|
1,128
|
|
Other Operating Expense, Net
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
Total Operating (Income) Expenses
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
17,306
|
|
|
|
17,297
|
|
Operating Income (Expense)
|
|
|
41,841
|
|
|
|
(17,922
|
)
|
|
|
23,919
|
|
Other Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,813
|
|
|
|
8,813
|
|
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
41,841
|
|
|
|
(26,735
|
)
|
|
|
15,106
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,994
|
|
|
|
1,994
|
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
|
|
41,841
|
|
|
|
(28,729
|
)
|
|
|
13,112
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,147
|
|
|
|
7,147
|
|
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
|
|
$
|
41,841
|
|
|
$
|
(35,876
|
)
|
|
$
|
5,965
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
|
|
Water Gathering and Processing
|
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
243,999
|
|
|
$
|
584
|
|
|
$
|
244,583
|
|
Cost of Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct Operating Costs
|
|
|
108,409
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
108,415
|
|
Cost of Goods Sold
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion
|
|
|
38,538
|
|
|
|
1,190
|
|
|
|
39,728
|
|
Total Cost of Revenue
|
|
|
146,947
|
|
|
|
1,323
|
|
|
|
148,270
|
|
Operating Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abandoned Well Costs
|
|
|
1,460
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,460
|
|
General and Administrative
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
37,709
|
|
|
|
37,709
|
|
Research and Development Expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,074
|
|
|
|
2,074
|
|
Other Operating Expense, Net
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
|
667
|
|
|
|
904
|
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
|
1,697
|
|
|
|
40,450
|
|
|
|
42,147
|
|
Operating Income (Expense)
|
|
|
95,355
|
|
|
|
(41,189
|
)
|
|
|
54,166
|
|
Other Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
18,797
|
|
|
|
18,797
|
|
Other
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,535
|
|
|
|
2,535
|
|
Total Other Expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
21,332
|
|
|
|
21,332
|
|
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
95,355
|
|
|
|
(62,521
|
)
|
|
|
32,834
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,750
|
|
|
|
2,750
|
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
|
|
95,355
|
|
|
|
(65,271
|
)
|
|
|
30,084
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
14,822
|
|
|
|
14,822
|
|
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
|
|
$
|
95,355
|
|
$
|
(80,093
|
)
|
|
$
|
15,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|
|
|
Water Gathering and Processing
|
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
204,523
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
204,523
|
|
Cost of Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct Operating Costs
|
|
|
79,840
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
79,840
|
|
Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion
|
|
|
37,889
|
|
|
|
1,239
|
|
|
|
39,128
|
|
Total Cost of Revenue
|
|
|
117,729
|
|
|
|
1,239
|
|
|
|
118,968
|
|
Operating Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abandoned Well Costs
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
310
|
|
General and Administrative
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
30,538
|
|
|
|
30,538
|
|
Research and Development Expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,193
|
|
|
|
2,193
|
|
Other Operating Expense (Income), Net
|
|
|
745
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
737
|
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
|
1,055
|
|
|
|
32,723
|
|
|
|
33,778
|
|
Operating Income (Expense)
|
|
|
85,739
|
|
|
|
(33,962
|
)
|
|
|
51,777
|
|
Other Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
17,251
|
|
|
|
17,251
|
|
Other
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total Other Expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
17,252
|
|
|
|
17,252
|
|
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
85,739
|
|
|
|
(51,214
|
)
|
|
|
34,525
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,583
|
|
|
|
4,583
|
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
|
|
85,739
|
|
|
|
(55,797
|
)
|
|
|
29,942
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16,354
|
|
|
|
16,354
|
|
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
|
|
$
|
85,739
|
|
$
|
(72,151
|
)
|
|
$
|
13,588
Contacts
David Tuerff
Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
(281) 501-3070
IR@ariswater.com