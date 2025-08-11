-

Curiosity Expands Footprint Through Multi-Tier Distribution Deal with DIRECTV

SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curiosity Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), the global factual entertainment company behind Curiosity Stream, today announced a multi-tier distribution agreement with DIRECTV that significantly expands the reach of its signature nonfiction content to millions of U.S. households

As part of the deal, DIRECTV has launched two distinct Curiosity offerings across its ecosystem:

  • Curiosity Stream, the award-winning subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, is now available across DIRECTV’s premium content offerings, expanding its availability to new audiences seeking subscription-based factual entertainment.
  • Curiosity NOW, Curiosity’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel, is now available on DIRECTV’s FAST platform, MyFree DIRECTV, delivering round-the-clock factual programming from history and adventure to science and technology.

This strategic partnership brings Curiosity’s globally acclaimed premium content to DIRECTV’s substantial national footprint, which includes millions of connected devices and set-top boxes across streaming and satellite services. As the pay-TV ecosystem evolves, DIRECTV continues to drive innovation in how premium content is delivered to consumers, making it an ideal partner for Curiosity’s multi-channel distribution approach.

"This is a pivotal moment for Curiosity as we expand our U.S. reach across FAST and SVOD in one comprehensive agreement," said Jay Sodha, Curiosity’s VP of Business Development and Partnerships. "DIRECTV’s scale, brand strength, and evolving platform strategy makes it the perfect partner to help us deliver smart, inspiring, and entertaining content to viewers wherever they are and however they choose to watch."

The Curiosity-DIRECTV launch arrives as the media landscape continues to shift toward diversified monetization models. Curiosity NOW’s inclusion within the MyFree DIRECTV lineup further positions Curiosity as a leading player in the rapidly growing FAST space.

With thousands of titles, Curiosity has built a dedicated global fanbase by offering in-depth documentaries, series, and specials on topics ranging from space exploration to ancient history.

About CuriosityStream Inc.

CuriosityStream Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity Explora, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Vanessa Gillon
vanessa.gillon@curiositystream.com

