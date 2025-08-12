TradeStation Integrates with MultiCharts to Provide Brokerage Execution to the Automated Trading Platform

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TradeStation Securities, Inc. (“TradeStation”), an award-winning†, self-clearing online brokerage firm for trading stocks, options, futures, and futures options, today announced its integration with MultiCharts, a professional trading platform that offers advanced charting, backtesting, and automated trading features for traders and analysts across global financial markets.

TradeStation’s integration with MultiCharts expands TradeStation’s advanced trading capabilities, giving traders even more flexibility to customize and automate their strategies. Traders can now access MultiCharts’ high-definition charting, built-in indicators and strategies, high-precision backtesting, and multi-broker automated trading tools while executing trades through TradeStation. The integration offers free equities trading, plus custom API pricing for futures at $0.85 per regular contract and $0.50 for micro contracts. With seamless access to stocks, ETFs, options, and futures, this integration aims to deliver the power, flexibility, and affordability active traders demand. Trading any asset comes with risks, so only invest money you can afford to lose, as there’s a chance you could lose your entire investment.*

“Delivering impactful trading solutions is at the core of what we do at TradeStation, and this new integration with MultiCharts is another benefit we are providing to TradeStation clients,” said John Bartleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Securities’ parent company, TradeStation Group, Inc. “We’re committed to expanding the TradeStation platform with tools that empower traders to act with greater speed, insights, and confidence.”

“We’re thrilled about this integration, as TradeStation has been an inspiration for us from the very beginning,” said Denis Globa, founder of MultiCharts. “For TradeStation customers, MultiCharts is a complementary product, designed to expand possibilities for TradeStation traders. Now with strategic integration, customers can enjoy MultiCharts feature set while trading through a trusted broker like TradeStation.”

This integration underscores TradeStation’s commitment to empowering clients who were born to trade with advanced technology, competitive pricing, and seamless market access. By integrating with MultiCharts, TradeStation continues to expand its ecosystem of professional-grade tools, supporting traders to execute their complex trading. To learn more, visit: https://www.tradestation.com/promo/api/MultiCharts/

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.

Founded in 1995, TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) offers self-clearing equities, options, futures, and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies provide institutional-grade fintech tools and account-related services – and are where traders can find their home. TradeStation Group, Inc. is the parent company of several subsidiaries, including TradeStation Securities, Inc. and TradeStation Technologies, Inc. TradeStation Group companies seek to deliver the ultimate trading experience to retail and institutional clients that need a customizable trading ecosystem to perform their strategies. TradeStation Technologies provides award-winning† trading and analysis platforms through TradeStation Securities’ self-clearing online brokerage services for equities, options, futures, and futures options. These advanced trading tools are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, as well as via API technologies that provide seamless access to TradeStation Securities’ brokerage environment through third-party platforms. Created by traders, for traders, TradeStation Group companies’ institutional-level offerings cater to those who are born to trade. Learn more about TradeStation Group companies.

About MultiCharts

MultiCharts is an award-winning trading platform. Whether you need day trading software or you invest for longer periods, MultiCharts has features that may help achieve your trading goals. High-definition charting, built-in indicators and strategies, one-click trading from chart and DOM, high-precision backtesting, brute-force and genetic optimization, automated execution and support for EasyLanguage scripts are all key tools at your disposal. Visit multicharts.com to learn more information.

†Visit TradeStation.com/Awards to learn more.

