Talroo and Mitratech Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Frontline Hiring

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talroo, the award-winning platform built for sourcing frontline and skilled trades workers, today announced a strategic partnership with Mitratech, a leading provider of talent management solutions purpose-built for high-volume hourly hiring.

This new integration gives Mitratech Applicant Tracking (Talentreef) customers direct access to Talroo’s exclusive audience of jobseekers not found on traditional job boards along with a streamlined application process that delivers qualified applicants directly into the Mitratech Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Through Talroo’s award-winning candidate matching and machine learning tools, employers can improve hiring results, reduce low-quality matches, and engage the right candidates faster.

“This partnership with Talroo gives Mitratech customers a distinct edge in hourly hiring, connecting them to candidates they simply can’t reach through traditional channels,” said Justin Silverman, Mitratech Chief Product Officer. “It’s the right match at the right time, and it’s exciting to see two solutions teaming up to solve the real-world challenges of high-volume hiring for our customers.”

“Mitratech and Talroo are natural partners,” said Bruce Ge, Founder and CEO of Talroo. “This integration ensures our mutual customers can access high-intent jobseekers, deliver better candidate experiences, and make smarter, faster hiring decisions: all within the systems they already use.”

With this integration, mutual Mitratech ATS and Talroo customers gain access to Talroo’s exclusive audience of frontline workers, 70% of whom are not on other job boards. They can also take advantage of real-time campaign optimization, direct apply functionality, and enjoy expanded reach across key industries such as food service, hospitality, retail, and logistics.

This partnership marks another step in Talroo’s mission to connect employers with candidates they can’t get anywhere else, while helping hiring teams improve efficiency, enhance outcomes, and reduce overall cost-per-hire.

About Talroo

Talroo is a data-driven talent matching platform built to help businesses source frontline and skilled trades workers that traditional job sites overlook. By leveraging real-time applicant tracking system (ATS) data and AI-driven technology, Talroo connects businesses with high-intent job seekers faster and at a lower cost. Powering millions of job searches daily, Talroo optimizes hiring outcomes through its proprietary Apply Intelligence® technology, apply signals, and behavioral insights.

Talroo has been recognized as a leader in talent acquisition innovation, most recently winning the HR Tech Award for Best Frontline-Focused Solution in Talent Acquisition from Lighthouse Research & Advisory and the Gold Stevie® Award for Technical Innovation of the Year from the American Business Awards. Talroo has also been named a Leader in Recruitment Marketing and Easiest to Do Business With by G2, based on customer satisfaction and peer reviews.

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global compliance technology partner for legal, risk and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 24,000 organizations worldwide, spanning more than 160 countries.

