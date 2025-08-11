Cask NX Rebrands to Ondaro, Appoints Veteran ServiceNow Ecosystem Executive Jeff Gregory as CEO

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cask NX, a ServiceNow Elite Partner focused on advisory, operational, and transformation services, today announced a global rebrand with its new name “Ondaro,” and the appointment of Jeff Gregory as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2025.

Gregory joins Ondaro from Stova, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and led company operations, culture, and market positioning. Prior to Stova, Gregory served as Thirdera’s CIO & Global Integrations leader and worked as the former CEO of NovoScale, which was acquired by Thirdera in January 2021. Gregory succeeds Jason Rosenfeld, Cask NX’s former Chief Executive Officer.

“Jeff is a visionary leader with deep roots within the ServiceNow ecosystem,” said Dimitris Geragas, Chairman of the Board, Ondaro. “He has a proven track record of leading through change and scaling companies to new heights. The appointment of Jeff to CEO, paired with the introduction of our innovative new brand, Ondaro, aligns with our company’s next phase of accelerated growth.”

Derived from the Spanish word “onda,” which means “wave,” Ondaro evokes the feeling of forward motion and progress. This new brand reflects the company’s coastal roots, nods to its expanding Americas presence, and represents the direction it’s headed.

“We have entered an era of rapid technological change, and with our clients we are redefining how the ServiceNow platform delivers value,” said Jeff Gregory, CEO of Ondaro. “As the landscape shifts, we’re expanding our solutions and serving a broader range of customers. Ondaro leads this evolution as a trusted partner, guiding organizations through transformation. This name and brand reflect our people, our growth, and the opportunities ahead.”

About Ondaro:

Ondaro (formerly Cask NX) is a pure-play ServiceNow Elite Partner focused on designing, enabling and sustaining digital transformation on ServiceNow. With a focus on end-to-end business transformation, Ondaro is committed to helping its clients move with meaning, challenge the status quo and realize the full power of ServiceNow to achieve their strategic goals. Ondaro takes organizations from “this is how we’ve always done it” to “imagine what’s next.” For more information, visit ondarowave.com.