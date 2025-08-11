Communication Federal Credit Union Embraces Scienaptic AI for Smarter, More Inclusive Underwriting

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a global leader in AI-powered credit underwriting, today announced that Communication Federal Credit Union, based in Oklahoma City, OK, has chosen its platform to enhance credit access for its members. The credit union is adopting Scienaptic’s AI-powered, regulatory-compliant technology to support its goals of making faster, smarter lending decisions, streamlining credit processes, and extending lending opportunities to underserved members.

Established in 1939 by employees of Southwestern Bell Telephone in downtown Oklahoma City, Communication Federal Credit Union (CFCU) has grown significantly over the decades. Today, CFCU proudly serves more than 120,000 members across Oklahoma and Kansas through its 22 branches and partnerships with over 250 diverse business groups, including major entities like OG&E, ONEOK, ONE Gas, AEP/PSO, Chaparral Energy, and AT&T. With $2.2 billion in assets, CFCU is a full-service credit union consistently recognized for its financial strength, having received Bauer Financial Reports’ prestigious “Five-Star” rating for the past 30 years as one of the nation’s most stable and best-performing credit unions.

"Our core mission at Communication Federal Credit Union is to champion our members' financial success. Scienaptic AI will be instrumental in gaining profound insights into their unique needs and aspirations," said Billy McDaniel, Senior Vice President/CLO of Communication Federal Credit Union. "This partnership is about more than just approving loans; it's about proactively unlocking potential, fostering significant growth, and reinforcing our promise to stand by our community with smarter, more inclusive financial solutions for years to come."

"We are thrilled to partner with Communication Federal Credit Union in their mission to serve their members," stated Patrick McElhenie, Chief Growth Officer at Scienaptic AI. "Their legacy of trust combined with our adaptive AI will not just streamline their lending operations but fundamentally reshape how credit is extended in the Oklahoma and Kansas communities. We are building a future where every credit decision strengthens both individual lives and the financial fabric of the community itself."

About Scienaptic AI

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers—including underbanked and underserved individuals—and say “yes” more often without increasing risk.

In September 2024, Scienaptic’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI-driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 10 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic’s deep commitment to the core principle of "people helping people."

The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency. Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.3 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

