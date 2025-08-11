Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Nanotein Technologies Partner to Advance Cell Therapy Manufacturing

AUBAGNE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading partner to the biopharmaceutical industry, and Nanotein Technologies, a developer of next-generation immune cell activation reagents, have entered into a partnership. As part of the collaboration, Sartorius will invest up to 3 million US dollars in a minority shareholding in Nanotein Technologies to support the commercialization and joint development of solutions based on its NanoSpark® platform.

Under the exclusive distribution agreement, Sartorius will offer Nanotein’s lead products to customers worldwide: the NanoSpark® STEM-T Soluble T Cell Activator and NanoSpark® GROW-NK Soluble Activator. These reagents are designed to enhance the expansion and quantity of T cells and natural killer (NK) cells – two key immune cell types used in a range of cell therapy applications, including CAR-T and NK-based cancer therapies.

Producing effective cell therapies begins with the activation of immune cells to trigger expansion and generate large numbers of high-quality cells. In the process, developers face challenges such as the reliance on feeder cells or inconsistent yields. “Nanotein’s soluble activators are designed to improve cell therapy expansion by enhancing the quality and quantity of T cells and providing a feeder-free soluble activator for NK cell activation and expansion, addressing critical challenges in the manufacturing process,” said Curtis Hodge, Co-Founder and CEO of Nanotein Technologies.

“This partnership will provide our customers with access to some of the most promising new tools for simplifying workflows and thus improving immune cell manufacturing,” said René Fáber, CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech. “Together with Nanotein, we’re enabling cell therapy manufacturers to innovate with greater speed and confidence - from early process development to the clinic.”

In addition, Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Nanotein Technologies will collaborate using the NanoSpark® platform to develop additional novel product offerings for the rapidly expanding cell and gene therapy markets.

About Nanotein Technologies, Inc.

Nanotein is a Berkeley-based, Series-B biotechnology start-up, manufacturing next-generation reagents that expand and activate immune cells for Cell Therapy applications. Research use only STEM-T and GROW-NK products are currently on market with cGMP grade STEM-T following on late-2025 and GROW-NK in 2026. The NanoSpark® technology is a fully soluble, protein scaffold with specific, functional antibodies bound to the scaffold through a high-affinity non-covalent interaction. This creates a highly effective protein-antibody product with optimal geometry to take advantage of receptor clustering biology, and stimulate the expansion of immune cells with multipotent qualities during ex vivo activation. NanoSpark® products have differentiated performance, generating higher yields of healthier and therapeutically functional immune cells for advanced therapy applications.

Visit www.nanoteintech.com. For inquiries please email: info@nanoteintech.com.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, more safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are listed on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. More than 9,900 employees work for customers around the globe.

