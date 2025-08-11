Unit Supports Launch of Wix Checking, Enabling Integrated Business Banking for Wix Payments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unit, the leading embedded finance provider, today announced that its banking technology powers Wix Checking1, the new integrated business banking solution launched by Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally2. The partnership provides Wix Payments users in the U.S. access to a fully integrated business checking account directly within the Wix platform, including immediate access to their Wix sales.

“At Wix, we have been enriching our embedded financial solution to support our merchants needs through Unit’s fast seamless infrastructure,” said Amit Sagiv and Volodymyr Tsukur, Co-Heads of Wix Payments. Share

Powered by Unit’s technology, Wix Checking automatically syncs with Wix Payments, removing the need for external banking tools and manual reconciliations while ultimately saving time and reducing errors.

“This is a great example of what embedded banking should look like: fast, intuitive, and built around the merchant. Eligible Wix users can now access their money instantly, make smarter decisions, and run their financial lives without leaving the platform.” said Itai Damti, CEO and Co-Founder of Unit. “That kind of control isn’t a nice-to-have—it’s what modern businesses expect. The gap between finance and business management software is finally closing, and we’re just getting started.”

Key features supported by Unit’s technology include:

Instant earnings access : Wix merchants receive funds immediately upon sale completion, eliminating payment delays

: Wix merchants receive funds immediately upon sale completion, eliminating payment delays Unified cash flow management : Real-time visibility into incoming revenue and outgoing expenses

: Real-time visibility into incoming revenue and outgoing expenses Automated reconciliation : Direct integration with Wix Payments eliminates manual banking reconciliations and reduces errors

: Direct integration with Wix Payments eliminates manual banking reconciliations and reduces errors Flexible fund deployment : Wix Visa® business debit card for purchases or external bank transfers for added flexibility

: Wix Visa® business debit card for purchases or external bank transfers for added flexibility No monthly fees or hidden costs

“At Wix, we have been enriching our embedded financial solution to support our merchants needs through Unit’s fast seamless infrastructure,” said Amit Sagiv and Volodymyr Tsukur, Co-Heads of Wix Payments. “This enables merchants to access and manage their funds directly within the same platform they use to run their business - streamlining operations and eliminating the need to juggle separate financial tools. It's a great step toward helping merchants stay focused on growth and not administration.”

Embedded Finance Momentum

The launch highlights the growing demand for embedded financial services, with customers increasingly expecting banking functionality that provides greater control, speed, and simplicity rather than forcing them to juggle multiple platforms. In conjunction with Unit’s bank customers, Unit's solution helps enable platforms like Wix to offer sophisticated banking products while maintaining focus on core business operations.

About Unit

Unit is the market leader in embedded finance. We offer ready-to-launch solutions that help software companies turn into money hubs for their customers: getting capital, managing money, and paying bills. Our fully-managed solutions are the easiest way to grow revenue per customer, boost retention and provide delightful money experiences.

100+ companies choose Unit to serve 2m+ customers and win their markets, including Wix, Bill.com, Honeybook, Relay, Homebase and more. For more information, visit unit.co.

1 Wix is not a bank. Unit is a financial technology company and is not a bank. Banking products and services are provided by Lincoln Savings Bank, Member FDIC. The Wix Debit Card is issued by Lincoln Savings Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Wix is not FDIC insured. FDIC insurance only covers the failure of a covered bank.

2Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of Q1 2025.