MeridianLink Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and reporting agencies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Additionally, in a separate release issued today, MeridianLink announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Centerbridge Partners, L.P., a global investment firm with deep expertise in financial services and technology. The all-cash transaction values MeridianLink at an enterprise value of approximately $2.0 billion or $20.00 per share.

“Our second quarter results demonstrate strong execution in an environment that remains uncertain,” said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer of MeridianLink®. “As Larry Katz is poised to take the CEO role over in October, I want to reiterate how grateful I am for the opportunity to have led this business. I am proud of our dedicated team who have helped to build our market-leading platform and partner ecosystem. We’ve created a strong foundation for our next chapter, and Larry and the management team are ready and capable to lead.”

“Our results this quarter are a testament to the power of our solutions to make lending more accessible and efficient for community lending institutions and their customers,” said Larry Katz, president and chief executive officer designate of MeridianLink. “We are also pleased to announce our transaction with Centerbridge Partners, which we believe maximizes value for our shareholders and advances our strategy to unlock the potential of this company by accelerating product innovation, harnessing the power of AI and data, and enhancing the delivery of exceptional customer experiences. I am proud of this talented team and look forward to further building our trusted, mission-critical, scalable platform that empowers customers and the communities they serve.”

Quarterly Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $84.6 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year

Lending software solutions revenue of $68.7 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year

Operating income of $5.2 million, or 6% of revenue, and non-GAAP operating income of $23.0 million, or 27% of revenue

Net loss of $(3.0) million, or (4)% of revenue, and adjusted EBITDA of $38.4 million, or 45% of revenue

Cash flows from operations of $19.2 million, or 23% of revenue, and free cash flow of $17.1 million, or 20% of revenue

Cancellation of Earnings Conference Call and Suspension of Guidance

In light of the announced transaction, MeridianLink has cancelled its earnings conference call previously scheduled for August 11, 2025. In addition, as is customary during the pendency of such a transaction, the Company is suspending its financial guidance for the full year 2025.

MeridianLink uses its investor relations website (https://ir.meridianlink.com), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts, blog posts on its website, as well as its social media channels, such as its LinkedIn page (www.linkedin.com/company/meridianlink), X (formerly Twitter) feed (@meridianlink), and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MeridianLink/), as a means of disclosing material information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Information contained on or accessible through the websites is not incorporated by reference into this release, and links for these websites are inactive textual references only.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification software solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

Operational Measures Definitions

We reference bookings, which is an internal operational measure of the business. Bookings is defined as the minimum annual contracted value, or ACV, of newly sold capabilities of our software-as-a-service, or SaaS, products and professional services orders, inclusive of any corresponding fees owed to third parties. Bookings is a useful metric as it reflects the SaaS and services that have not been delivered. Management uses bookings to plan their go-to-market and services activities and inform product development efforts.

We reference ACV and ACV release, which are internal operational measures of the business. In any given period, ACV represents the minimum annualized SaaS revenue commitment from fully activated contracts in effect for customers at the end of the applicable period. ACV release is the portion of ACV that is recognized as subscription revenue throughout the twelve-month period beginning on the date after our software solutions are fully implemented. ACV and ACV release are useful to investors in assessing the growth and trajectory of our business. ACV and ACV release are used by management in financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP net income (loss); non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses; non-GAAP research and development expenses; non-GAAP general and administrative expenses; and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Rather, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP financial results, provide investors with additional meaningful information to assess our financial performance and trends, enable comparison of financial results between periods, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics utilized internally in analyzing and operating our business. The following definitions are provided:

Non-GAAP operating income (loss): GAAP operating income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses for services performed by third party consultants relating to efforts to remediate our material weakness, expenses related to debt modification, third party acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, litigation related charges not related to our core business, and expenses associated with our public offering. Non-GAAP operating margin is Non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by total GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses for services performed by third party consultants relating to efforts to remediate our material weakness, expenses related to debt modification, third party acquisition related costs, an indemnity claim received from a prior acquisition, restructuring related costs, litigation related charges not related to our core business, expenses associated with our public offering, and the effect of income taxes, on non-GAAP items. The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 24%. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is Non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by total GAAP revenue.



The Company employs a structural long-term projected non-GAAP income tax rate of 24% for greater consistency across reporting periods, eliminating effects of items not directly related to the Company's operating structure that may vary in size and frequency. This long-term projected non-GAAP income tax rate is determined by analyzing a mix of historical and projected tax filing positions, assumes no additional acquisitions during the projection period and does not include the impact from the partial deferred tax asset valuation allowance, and takes into account various factors, including the Company’s anticipated tax structure, its tax positions in different jurisdictions, and current impacts from key U.S. legislation where the Company operates. We will reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as significant alterations in the U.S. tax environment, substantial changes in the Company’s geographic earnings mix due to acquisition activity, or other shifts in the Company’s strategy or business operations.

Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net income (loss) before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses for services performed by third party consultants relating to efforts to remediate our material weakness, expenses related to debt modification, third party acquisition related costs, an indemnity claim received from a prior acquisition, restructuring related costs, litigation related charges not related to our core business, and expenses associated with our public offering.

Non-GAAP cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of developed technology.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, including non-GAAP general and administrative, research and development, and sales and marketing costs: GAAP operating expenses, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses for services performed by third party consultants relating to efforts to remediate our material weakness, expenses related to debt modification, third party acquisition related costs, litigation related charges not related to our core business, expenses associated with our public offering, and depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, as applicable.

Free cash flow: GAAP cash flow provided by operating activities less GAAP purchases of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) and GAAP capitalized software additions (Capitalized Software).

Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures are available in the accompanying schedules, which are posted as part of this earnings release on our website. No reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided with respect to certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. We cannot reliably predict all necessary components or their impact to reconcile such financial measures without unreasonable effort due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. The events necessitating a non-GAAP adjustment are inherently unpredictable and may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and our above-referenced conference call and webcast will contain, statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Further, statements describing our strategy, outlook, guidance, plans, intentions, or goals are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our predictions, expectations, or forecasts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding, and guidance with respect to, our strategy, our future financial and operational performance, including financial guidance for 2025, future economic and market conditions, including with respect to the demand environment, our strategic initiatives, our leadership transition and plans, our investments and plans to strengthen our talent, our ability to drive demand, maintain bookings momentum, increase platform wins and lending deals, and accelerate revenue growth, our ability to scale, the strength of our pipeline, our ability to retain and attract customers and product partners, the benefit to us and our customers of integrations with our product partners, our development or delivery of new or enhanced solutions and anticipated results of those solutions for our customers, our ability to effectively implement, integrate, and service our customers, our market size and growth opportunities, our competitive positioning, projected costs, technological capabilities and plans, and objectives of management, the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction with the funds advised by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. in a timely manner or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks related to our business and industry, as well as those set forth in Item 1A. Risk Factors, or elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, any updates in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K, and our other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof. The plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved, and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 91,088 $ 92,765 Accounts receivable, net 34,585 34,422 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,253 10,973 Total current assets 137,926 138,160 Property and equipment, net 1,749 2,167 Right of use assets, net 697 1,095 Intangible assets, net 177,067 201,522 Goodwill 610,063 610,063 Other assets 9,431 8,326 Total assets $ 936,933 $ 961,333 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,342 $ 6,798 Accrued liabilities 30,700 29,383 Deferred revenue 30,110 17,170 Current portion of debt, net of debt issuance costs 3,632 3,678 Total current liabilities 68,784 57,029 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 463,125 464,922 Deferred tax liabilities, net 12,069 11,287 Long-term deferred revenue — 75 Other long-term liabilities 314 527 Total liabilities 544,292 533,840 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 74,195,939 and 76,049,681 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 125 127 Additional paid-in capital 734,970 709,057 Accumulated deficit (342,454) (281,691) Total stockholders’ equity 392,641 427,493 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 936,933 $ 961,333 Expand

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues, net $ 84,597 $ 78,676 $ 166,085 $ 156,492 Cost of revenues: Subscription and services 23,080 23,373 45,907 44,717 Amortization of developed technology 4,445 4,803 9,341 9,532 Total cost of revenues 27,525 28,176 55,248 54,249 Gross profit 57,072 50,500 110,837 102,243 Operating expenses: General and administrative 28,553 29,237 56,238 54,416 Research and development 11,380 9,905 22,292 19,390 Sales and marketing 11,933 11,467 23,536 22,003 Restructuring related costs — 988 — 4,179 Total operating expenses 51,866 51,597 102,066 99,988 Operating income (loss) 5,206 (1,097 ) 8,771 2,255 Other (income) expense, net: Interest and other income, net (1,566 ) (1,636 ) (2,645 ) (2,592 ) Interest expense 8,715 9,797 17,427 19,379 Total other expense, net 7,149 8,161 14,782 16,787 Loss before provision for income taxes (1,943 ) (9,258 ) (6,011 ) (14,532 ) Provision for income taxes 1,070 412 1,687 444 Net loss $ (3,013 ) $ (9,670 ) $ (7,698 ) $ (14,976 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.19 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic 76,479,047 76,527,803 76,497,736 76,923,824 Diluted 76,479,047 76,527,803 76,497,736 76,923,824 Expand

Net Revenues by Major Source (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Subscription fees $ 71,147 $ 65,946 $ 139,892 $ 131,858 Professional services 9,499 9,559 18,165 18,569 Other 3,951 3,171 8,028 6,065 Total $ 84,597 $ 78,676 $ 166,085 $ 156,492 Net Revenues by Solution Type (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Lending software solutions $ 68,737 $ 61,644 $ 135,806 $ 122,547 Data verification software solutions 15,860 17,032 30,279 33,945 Total $ 84,597 $ 78,676 $ 166,085 $ 156,492 % Growth (decline) attributable to: Lending software solutions 9% 8% Data verification software (1)% (2)% Total % growth 8% 6% ___________ Percent Revenue Related to the Mortgage Loan Market (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2025 2024 Lending software solutions 11% 10% 11% 11% Data verification software 51% 55% 50% 56% Total % revenue related to mortgage loan market 18% 20% 18% 20% Expand

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,698) $ (14,976) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 683 739 Amortization of intangible assets 28,154 28,357 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts 2,263 1,995 Provision for expected credit losses 352 561 Amortization of debt issuance costs 575 464 Share-based compensation expense 29,503 20,429 Deferred income taxes 781 105 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 351 (4,073) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets (4,634) (2,186) Accounts payable (2,453) 1,675 Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities 805 (277) Deferred revenue 12,865 10,581 Net cash provided by operating activities 61,547 43,394 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software additions (3,568) (3,684) Purchases of property and equipment (250) (152) Net cash used in investing activities (3,818) (3,836) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (52,780) (73,788) Excise taxes paid on share repurchases (536) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 41 722 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 959 944 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (4,720) (1,676) Principal payments of debt (2,370) (2,278) Proceeds from debt issuance — 50,000 Payments of debt issuance costs — (840) Payments of deferred offering costs — (74) Net cash used in financing activities (59,406) (26,990) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,677) 12,568 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 92,765 80,441 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 91,088 $ 93,009 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 16,854 $ 18,893 Cash paid for income taxes 432 433 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Shares withheld with respect to net settlement of restricted stock units 4,720 1,676 Excise taxes payable included in repurchases of common stock 288 505 Share-based compensation expense included in capitalized software additions 131 138 Expand

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income (loss) $ 5,206 $ (1,097) $ 8,771 $ 2,255 Add: Share-based compensation expense 17,122 12,500 29,503 20,436 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 347 508 972 930 Add: Expenses associated with material weakness remediation(1) 159 — 2,222 — Add: Expenses related to debt modification(2) — 473 — 473 Add: Acquisition related costs 132 — 578 — Add: Restructuring related costs — 988 — 4,179 Add: Litigation-related charges(3) — 1,864 — 1,864 Add: Expenses associated with public offering — 308 — 1,698 Non-GAAP operating income $ 22,966 $ 15,544 $ 42,046 $ 31,835 Operating margin 6% (1)% 5% 1% Non-GAAP operating margin 27% 20% 25% 20% Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (3,013) $ (9,670) $ (7,698) $ (14,976) Add: Share-based compensation expense 17,122 12,500 29,503 20,436 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 347 508 972 930 Add: Expenses associated with material weakness remediation(1) 159 — 2,222 — Add: Expenses related to debt modification(2) 707 473 707 473 Add: Acquisition related costs 132 — 578 — Add: Indemnity claim received from prior acquisition (955) — (955) — Add: Restructuring related costs — 988 — 4,179 Add: Litigation-related charges(3) — 1,864 — 1,864 Add: Expenses associated with public offering — 308 — 1,698 Subtract: Income tax effect on non-GAAP items (4,203) (3,994) (7,926) (7,099) Non-GAAP net income $ 10,296 $ 2,977 $ 17,403 $ 7,505 Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 0.13 $ 0.04 $ 0.23 $ 0.10 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.13 $ 0.04 $ 0.22 $ 0.09 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP basic net income per share 76,479,047 76,527,803 76,497,736 76,923,824 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 78,097,069 79,291,173 78,656,709 80,020,336 Net loss margin (4)% (12)% (5)% (10)% Non-GAAP net income margin 12% 4% 10% 5% Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (3,013) $ (9,670) $ (7,698) $ (14,976) Interest expense 8,715 9,797 17,427 19,379 Provision for income taxes 1,070 412 1,687 444 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 14,151 14,573 28,837 29,096 Share-based compensation expense 17,122 12,500 29,503 20,436 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 347 508 972 930 Expenses associated with material weakness remediation(1) 159 — 2,222 — Expenses related to debt modification(2) 707 473 707 473 Acquisition related costs 132 — 578 — Indemnity claim received for prior acquisition (955) — (955) — Restructuring related costs — 988 — 4,179 Litigation-related charges(3) — 1,864 — 1,864 Expenses associated with public offering — 308 — 1,698 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,435 $ 31,753 $ 73,280 $ 63,523 Net loss margin (4)% (12)% (5)% (10)% Adjusted EBITDA margin 45% 40% 44% 41% (1) Expenses for services performed by third party consultants related to efforts to remediate our previously identified material weakness. (2) Expenses related to debt modification are legal and other third party costs incurred in relation to the amendment of our credit facility in June 2025 and May 2024. (3) Litigation-related charges pertains to litigation settlements and related legal fees. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, $1.5 million relates to settlements of class action lawsuits and $0.4 million relates to third-party legal fees directly related to the settlements. Expand