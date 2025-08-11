-

MeridianLink Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Total second quarter revenue of $84.6 million grows 8% year-over-year, driven by lending software solutions revenue of $68.7 million, up 12% year-over-year

Second quarter cash flow from operations of $19.2 million, or 23% of revenue, and free cash flow of $17.1 million, or 20% of revenue

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and reporting agencies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Additionally, in a separate release issued today, MeridianLink announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Centerbridge Partners, L.P., a global investment firm with deep expertise in financial services and technology. The all-cash transaction values MeridianLink at an enterprise value of approximately $2.0 billion or $20.00 per share.

“Our second quarter results demonstrate strong execution in an environment that remains uncertain,” said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer of MeridianLink®. “As Larry Katz is poised to take the CEO role over in October, I want to reiterate how grateful I am for the opportunity to have led this business. I am proud of our dedicated team who have helped to build our market-leading platform and partner ecosystem. We’ve created a strong foundation for our next chapter, and Larry and the management team are ready and capable to lead.”

“Our results this quarter are a testament to the power of our solutions to make lending more accessible and efficient for community lending institutions and their customers,” said Larry Katz, president and chief executive officer designate of MeridianLink. “We are also pleased to announce our transaction with Centerbridge Partners, which we believe maximizes value for our shareholders and advances our strategy to unlock the potential of this company by accelerating product innovation, harnessing the power of AI and data, and enhancing the delivery of exceptional customer experiences. I am proud of this talented team and look forward to further building our trusted, mission-critical, scalable platform that empowers customers and the communities they serve.”

Quarterly Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue of $84.6 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year
  • Lending software solutions revenue of $68.7 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year
  • Operating income of $5.2 million, or 6% of revenue, and non-GAAP operating income of $23.0 million, or 27% of revenue
  • Net loss of $(3.0) million, or (4)% of revenue, and adjusted EBITDA of $38.4 million, or 45% of revenue
  • Cash flows from operations of $19.2 million, or 23% of revenue, and free cash flow of $17.1 million, or 20% of revenue

Cancellation of Earnings Conference Call and Suspension of Guidance

In light of the announced transaction, MeridianLink has cancelled its earnings conference call previously scheduled for August 11, 2025. In addition, as is customary during the pendency of such a transaction, the Company is suspending its financial guidance for the full year 2025.

MeridianLink uses its investor relations website (https://ir.meridianlink.com), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts, blog posts on its website, as well as its social media channels, such as its LinkedIn page (www.linkedin.com/company/meridianlink), X (formerly Twitter) feed (@meridianlink), and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MeridianLink/), as a means of disclosing material information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Information contained on or accessible through the websites is not incorporated by reference into this release, and links for these websites are inactive textual references only.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification software solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

Operational Measures Definitions

We reference bookings, which is an internal operational measure of the business. Bookings is defined as the minimum annual contracted value, or ACV, of newly sold capabilities of our software-as-a-service, or SaaS, products and professional services orders, inclusive of any corresponding fees owed to third parties. Bookings is a useful metric as it reflects the SaaS and services that have not been delivered. Management uses bookings to plan their go-to-market and services activities and inform product development efforts.

We reference ACV and ACV release, which are internal operational measures of the business. In any given period, ACV represents the minimum annualized SaaS revenue commitment from fully activated contracts in effect for customers at the end of the applicable period. ACV release is the portion of ACV that is recognized as subscription revenue throughout the twelve-month period beginning on the date after our software solutions are fully implemented. ACV and ACV release are useful to investors in assessing the growth and trajectory of our business. ACV and ACV release are used by management in financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP net income (loss); non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses; non-GAAP research and development expenses; non-GAAP general and administrative expenses; and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Rather, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP financial results, provide investors with additional meaningful information to assess our financial performance and trends, enable comparison of financial results between periods, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics utilized internally in analyzing and operating our business. The following definitions are provided:

  • Non-GAAP operating income (loss): GAAP operating income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses for services performed by third party consultants relating to efforts to remediate our material weakness, expenses related to debt modification, third party acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, litigation related charges not related to our core business, and expenses associated with our public offering. Non-GAAP operating margin is Non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by total GAAP revenue.
  • Non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses for services performed by third party consultants relating to efforts to remediate our material weakness, expenses related to debt modification, third party acquisition related costs, an indemnity claim received from a prior acquisition, restructuring related costs, litigation related charges not related to our core business, expenses associated with our public offering, and the effect of income taxes, on non-GAAP items. The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 24%. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is Non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by total GAAP revenue.

    The Company employs a structural long-term projected non-GAAP income tax rate of 24% for greater consistency across reporting periods, eliminating effects of items not directly related to the Company's operating structure that may vary in size and frequency. This long-term projected non-GAAP income tax rate is determined by analyzing a mix of historical and projected tax filing positions, assumes no additional acquisitions during the projection period and does not include the impact from the partial deferred tax asset valuation allowance, and takes into account various factors, including the Company’s anticipated tax structure, its tax positions in different jurisdictions, and current impacts from key U.S. legislation where the Company operates. We will reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as significant alterations in the U.S. tax environment, substantial changes in the Company’s geographic earnings mix due to acquisition activity, or other shifts in the Company’s strategy or business operations.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net income (loss) before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses for services performed by third party consultants relating to efforts to remediate our material weakness, expenses related to debt modification, third party acquisition related costs, an indemnity claim received from a prior acquisition, restructuring related costs, litigation related charges not related to our core business, and expenses associated with our public offering.
  • Non-GAAP cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of developed technology.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses, including non-GAAP general and administrative, research and development, and sales and marketing costs: GAAP operating expenses, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses for services performed by third party consultants relating to efforts to remediate our material weakness, expenses related to debt modification, third party acquisition related costs, litigation related charges not related to our core business, expenses associated with our public offering, and depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, as applicable.
  • Free cash flow: GAAP cash flow provided by operating activities less GAAP purchases of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) and GAAP capitalized software additions (Capitalized Software).

Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures are available in the accompanying schedules, which are posted as part of this earnings release on our website. No reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided with respect to certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. We cannot reliably predict all necessary components or their impact to reconcile such financial measures without unreasonable effort due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. The events necessitating a non-GAAP adjustment are inherently unpredictable and may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and our above-referenced conference call and webcast will contain, statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Further, statements describing our strategy, outlook, guidance, plans, intentions, or goals are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our predictions, expectations, or forecasts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding, and guidance with respect to, our strategy, our future financial and operational performance, including financial guidance for 2025, future economic and market conditions, including with respect to the demand environment, our strategic initiatives, our leadership transition and plans, our investments and plans to strengthen our talent, our ability to drive demand, maintain bookings momentum, increase platform wins and lending deals, and accelerate revenue growth, our ability to scale, the strength of our pipeline, our ability to retain and attract customers and product partners, the benefit to us and our customers of integrations with our product partners, our development or delivery of new or enhanced solutions and anticipated results of those solutions for our customers, our ability to effectively implement, integrate, and service our customers, our market size and growth opportunities, our competitive positioning, projected costs, technological capabilities and plans, and objectives of management, the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction with the funds advised by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. in a timely manner or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks related to our business and industry, as well as those set forth in Item 1A. Risk Factors, or elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, any updates in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K, and our other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof. The plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved, and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

As of

 

June 30, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash

$

91,088

 

$

92,765

Accounts receivable, net

 

34,585

 

 

34,422

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

12,253

 

 

10,973

Total current assets

 

137,926

 

 

138,160

Property and equipment, net

 

1,749

 

 

2,167

Right of use assets, net

 

697

 

 

1,095

Intangible assets, net

 

177,067

 

 

201,522

Goodwill

 

610,063

 

 

610,063

Other assets

 

9,431

 

 

8,326

Total assets

$

936,933

 

$

961,333

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

4,342

 

$

6,798

Accrued liabilities

 

30,700

 

 

29,383

Deferred revenue

 

30,110

 

 

17,170

Current portion of debt, net of debt issuance costs

 

3,632

 

 

3,678

Total current liabilities

 

68,784

 

 

57,029

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

 

463,125

 

 

464,922

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

12,069

 

 

11,287

Long-term deferred revenue

 

 

 

75

Other long-term liabilities

 

314

 

 

527

Total liabilities

 

544,292

 

 

533,840

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 74,195,939 and 76,049,681 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

 

125

 

 

127

Additional paid-in capital

 

734,970

 

 

709,057

Accumulated deficit

 

(342,454)

 

 

(281,691)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

392,641

 

 

427,493

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

936,933

 

$

961,333

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Revenues, net

$

84,597

 

 

$

78,676

 

 

$

166,085

 

 

$

156,492

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and services

 

23,080

 

 

 

23,373

 

 

 

45,907

 

 

 

44,717

 

Amortization of developed technology

 

4,445

 

 

 

4,803

 

 

 

9,341

 

 

 

9,532

 

Total cost of revenues

 

27,525

 

 

 

28,176

 

 

 

55,248

 

 

 

54,249

 

Gross profit

 

57,072

 

 

 

50,500

 

 

 

110,837

 

 

 

102,243

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

28,553

 

 

 

29,237

 

 

 

56,238

 

 

 

54,416

 

Research and development

 

11,380

 

 

 

9,905

 

 

 

22,292

 

 

 

19,390

 

Sales and marketing

 

11,933

 

 

 

11,467

 

 

 

23,536

 

 

 

22,003

 

Restructuring related costs

 

 

 

 

988

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,179

 

Total operating expenses

 

51,866

 

 

 

51,597

 

 

 

102,066

 

 

 

99,988

 

Operating income (loss)

 

5,206

 

 

 

(1,097

)

 

 

8,771

 

 

 

2,255

 

Other (income) expense, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income, net

 

(1,566

)

 

 

(1,636

)

 

 

(2,645

)

 

 

(2,592

)

Interest expense

 

8,715

 

 

 

9,797

 

 

 

17,427

 

 

 

19,379

 

Total other expense, net

 

7,149

 

 

 

8,161

 

 

 

14,782

 

 

 

16,787

 

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(1,943

)

 

 

(9,258

)

 

 

(6,011

)

 

 

(14,532

)

Provision for income taxes

 

1,070

 

 

 

412

 

 

 

1,687

 

 

 

444

 

Net loss

$

(3,013

)

 

$

(9,670

)

 

$

(7,698

)

 

$

(14,976

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.19

)

Diluted

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.19

)

Weighted average common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

76,479,047

 

 

 

76,527,803

 

 

 

76,497,736

 

 

 

76,923,824

 

Diluted

 

76,479,047

 

 

 

76,527,803

 

 

 

76,497,736

 

 

 

76,923,824

 

 

Net Revenues by Major Source

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Subscription fees

$

71,147

 

$

65,946

 

$

139,892

 

$

131,858

Professional services

 

9,499

 

 

9,559

 

 

18,165

 

 

18,569

Other

 

3,951

 

 

3,171

 

 

8,028

 

 

6,065

Total

$

84,597

 

$

78,676

 

$

166,085

 

$

156,492

 
 

Net Revenues by Solution Type

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Lending software solutions

$

68,737

 

$

61,644

 

$

135,806

 

$

122,547

Data verification software solutions

 

15,860

 

 

17,032

 

 

30,279

 

 

33,945

Total

$

84,597

 

$

78,676

 

$

166,085

 

$

156,492

% Growth (decline) attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lending software solutions

 

9%

 

 

 

 

8%

 

 

Data verification software

 

(1)%

 

 

 

 

(2)%

 

 

Total % growth

 

8%

 

 

 

 

6%

 

 

___________

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Percent Revenue Related to the Mortgage Loan Market

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2025

 

2024

Lending software solutions

11%

 

10%

 

11%

 

11%

Data verification software

51%

 

55%

 

50%

 

56%

Total % revenue related to mortgage loan market

18%

 

20%

 

18%

 

20%

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(7,698)

 

$

(14,976)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

683

 

 

739

Amortization of intangible assets

 

28,154

 

 

28,357

Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts

 

2,263

 

 

1,995

Provision for expected credit losses

 

352

 

 

561

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

575

 

 

464

Share-based compensation expense

 

29,503

 

 

20,429

Deferred income taxes

 

781

 

 

105

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

351

 

 

(4,073)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets

 

(4,634)

 

 

(2,186)

Accounts payable

 

(2,453)

 

 

1,675

Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities

 

805

 

 

(277)

Deferred revenue

 

12,865

 

 

10,581

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

61,547

 

 

43,394

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Capitalized software additions

 

(3,568)

 

 

(3,684)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(250)

 

 

(152)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(3,818)

 

 

(3,836)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(52,780)

 

 

(73,788)

Excise taxes paid on share repurchases

 

(536)

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

41

 

 

722

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

959

 

 

944

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units

 

(4,720)

 

 

(1,676)

Principal payments of debt

 

(2,370)

 

 

(2,278)

Proceeds from debt issuance

 

 

 

50,000

Payments of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

(840)

Payments of deferred offering costs

 

 

 

(74)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(59,406)

 

 

(26,990)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(1,677)

 

 

12,568

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

92,765

 

 

80,441

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

91,088

 

$

93,009

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

16,854

 

$

18,893

Cash paid for income taxes

 

432

 

 

433

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

Shares withheld with respect to net settlement of restricted stock units

 

4,720

 

 

1,676

Excise taxes payable included in repurchases of common stock

 

288

 

 

505

Share-based compensation expense included in capitalized software additions

 

131

 

 

138

 

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

$

5,206

 

$

(1,097)

 

$

8,771

 

$

2,255

Add: Share-based compensation expense

 

17,122

 

 

12,500

 

 

29,503

 

 

20,436

Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

 

347

 

 

508

 

 

972

 

 

930

Add: Expenses associated with material weakness remediation(1)

 

159

 

 

 

 

2,222

 

 

Add: Expenses related to debt modification(2)

 

 

 

473

 

 

 

 

473

Add: Acquisition related costs

 

132

 

 

 

 

578

 

 

Add: Restructuring related costs

 

 

 

988

 

 

 

 

4,179

Add: Litigation-related charges(3)

 

 

 

1,864

 

 

 

 

1,864

Add: Expenses associated with public offering

 

 

 

308

 

 

 

 

1,698

Non-GAAP operating income

$

22,966

 

$

15,544

 

$

42,046

 

$

31,835

Operating margin

 

6%

 

 

(1)%

 

 

5%

 

 

1%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

27%

 

 

20%

 

 

25%

 

 

20%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(3,013)

 

$

(9,670)

 

$

(7,698)

 

$

(14,976)

Add: Share-based compensation expense

 

17,122

 

 

12,500

 

 

29,503

 

 

20,436

Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

 

347

 

 

508

 

 

972

 

 

930

Add: Expenses associated with material weakness remediation(1)

 

159

 

 

 

 

2,222

 

 

Add: Expenses related to debt modification(2)

 

707

 

 

473

 

 

707

 

 

473

Add: Acquisition related costs

 

132

 

 

 

 

578

 

 

Add: Indemnity claim received from prior acquisition

 

(955)

 

 

 

 

(955)

 

 

Add: Restructuring related costs

 

 

 

988

 

 

 

 

4,179

Add: Litigation-related charges(3)

 

 

 

1,864

 

 

 

 

1,864

Add: Expenses associated with public offering

 

 

 

308

 

 

 

 

1,698

Subtract: Income tax effect on non-GAAP items

 

(4,203)

 

 

(3,994)

 

 

(7,926)

 

 

(7,099)

Non-GAAP net income

$

10,296

 

$

2,977

 

$

17,403

 

$

7,505

Non-GAAP basic net income per share

$

0.13

 

$

0.04

 

$

0.23

 

$

0.10

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

0.13

 

$

0.04

 

$

0.22

 

$

0.09

Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP basic net income per share

 

76,479,047

 

 

76,527,803

 

 

76,497,736

 

 

76,923,824

Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

 

78,097,069

 

 

79,291,173

 

 

78,656,709

 

 

80,020,336

Net loss margin

 

(4)%

 

 

(12)%

 

 

(5)%

 

 

(10)%

Non-GAAP net income margin

 

12%

 

 

4%

 

 

10%

 

 

5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(3,013)

 

$

(9,670)

 

$

(7,698)

 

$

(14,976)

Interest expense

 

8,715

 

 

9,797

 

 

17,427

 

 

19,379

Provision for income taxes

 

1,070

 

 

412

 

 

1,687

 

 

444

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

 

14,151

 

 

14,573

 

 

28,837

 

 

29,096

Share-based compensation expense

 

17,122

 

 

12,500

 

 

29,503

 

 

20,436

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

 

347

 

 

508

 

 

972

 

 

930

Expenses associated with material weakness remediation(1)

 

159

 

 

 

 

2,222

 

 

Expenses related to debt modification(2)

 

707

 

 

473

 

 

707

 

 

473

Acquisition related costs

 

132

 

 

 

 

578

 

 

Indemnity claim received for prior acquisition

 

(955)

 

 

 

 

(955)

 

 

Restructuring related costs

 

 

 

988

 

 

 

 

4,179

Litigation-related charges(3)

 

 

 

1,864

 

 

 

 

1,864

Expenses associated with public offering

 

 

 

308

 

 

 

 

1,698

Adjusted EBITDA

$

38,435

 

$

31,753

 

$

73,280

 

$

63,523

Net loss margin

 

(4)%

 

 

(12)%

 

 

(5)%

 

 

(10)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

45%

 

 

40%

 

 

44%

 

 

41%

(1) Expenses for services performed by third party consultants related to efforts to remediate our previously identified material weakness.

(2) Expenses related to debt modification are legal and other third party costs incurred in relation to the amendment of our credit facility in June 2025 and May 2024.

(3) Litigation-related charges pertains to litigation settlements and related legal fees. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, $1.5 million relates to settlements of class action lawsuits and $0.4 million relates to third-party legal fees directly related to the settlements.

 

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Cost of revenue

$

27,525

 

$

28,176

 

$

55,248

 

$

54,249

Less: Amortization of developed technology

 

4,445

 

 

4,803

 

 

9,341

 

 

9,532

Less: Share-based compensation expense

 

1,623

 

 

1,363

 

 

3,293

 

 

2,145

Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

 

72

 

 

97

 

 

184

 

 

144

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$

21,385

 

$

21,913

 

$

42,430

 

$

42,428

Cost of revenue as a % of revenue

 

33%

 

 

36%

 

 

33%

 

 

35%

Non-GAAP cost of revenue as a % of revenue

 

25%

 

 

28%

 

 

26%

 

 

27%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

General and administrative

$

28,553

 

$

29,237

 

$

56,238

 

$

54,416

Less: Depreciation expense

 

300

 

 

363

 

 

683

 

 

739

Less: Amortization of intangible assets

 

9,406

 

 

9,407

 

 

18,813

 

 

18,825

Less: Share-based compensation expense

 

9,466

 

 

6,792

 

 

15,063

 

 

11,185

Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

 

97

 

 

206

 

 

323

 

 

343

Less: Expenses associated with material weakness remediation

 

159

 

 

 

 

2,222

 

 

Less: Expenses related to debt modification

 

 

 

473

 

 

 

 

473

Less: Acquisition related costs

 

132

 

 

 

 

578

 

 

Less: Litigation-related charges

 

 

 

1,864

 

 

 

 

1,864

Less: Expenses associated with public offering

 

 

 

308

 

 

 

 

1,698

Non-GAAP general & administrative

$

8,993

 

$

9,824

 

$

18,556

 

$

19,289

General and administrative as a % of revenue

 

34%

 

 

37%

 

 

34%

 

 

35%

Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue

 

11%

 

 

12%

 

 

11%

 

 

12%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Research and development

$

11,380

 

$

9,905

 

$

22,292

 

$

19,390

Less: Share-based compensation expense

 

3,615

 

 

2,531

 

 

6,610

 

 

4,033

Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

 

98

 

 

125

 

 

256

 

 

246

Non-GAAP research and development

$

7,667

 

$

7,249

 

$

15,426

 

$

15,111

Research and development as a % of revenue

 

13%

 

 

13%

 

 

13%

 

 

12%

Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue

 

9%

 

 

9%

 

 

9%

 

 

10%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Sales and marketing

$

11,933

 

$

11,467

 

$

23,536

 

$

22,003

Less: Share-based compensation expense

 

2,418

 

 

1,814

 

 

4,537

 

 

3,073

Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

 

80

 

 

80

 

 

209

 

 

197

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

9,435

 

$

9,573

 

$

18,790

 

$

18,733

Sales and marketing as a % of revenue

 

14%

 

 

15%

 

 

14%

 

 

14%

Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue

 

11%

 

 

12%

 

 

11%

 

 

12%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

19,197

 

$

14,356

 

$

61,547

 

$

43,394

Less: Capitalized software

 

1,948

 

 

1,847

 

 

3,568

 

 

3,684

Less: Capital expenditures

 

154

 

 

60

 

 

250

 

 

152

Free cash flow

$

17,095

 

$

12,449

 

$

57,729

 

$

39,558

Net cash provided by operating actives as a % of revenue

 

23%

 

 

18%

 

 

37%

 

 

28%

Free cash flow as a % of revenue

 

20%

 

 

16%

 

 

35%

 

 

25%

 

Contacts

Press Contact
Erica Bigley
Erica.Bigley@meridianlink.com

Investor Relations Contact
Nandan Amladi
(714) 332-6357
InvestorRelations@meridianlink.com

Industry:

MeridianLink, Inc.

NYSE:MLNK
Release Summary
MeridianLink today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Release Versions
English
$Cashtags
$MLNK
Hashtags
#digitallending
#mortgage

Contacts

Press Contact
Erica Bigley
Erica.Bigley@meridianlink.com

Investor Relations Contact
Nandan Amladi
(714) 332-6357
InvestorRelations@meridianlink.com

Social Media Profiles
MeridianLink LinkedIn
More News From MeridianLink, Inc.

MeridianLink to Be Acquired by Centerbridge Partners for $2.0 Billion

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MeridianLink today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds advised by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners....

MeridianLink Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MeridianLink, Inc. will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Monday, August 11, 2025....

MeridianLink Appoints Tech Veteran Denise Cox as Chief Customer Officer

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MeridianLink, Inc. has appointed Denise Cox as its Chief Customer Officer (CCO)....
Back to Newsroom