Chetu Announces Partnership With Databricks to Streamline Enterprise AI Adoption with Trusted Data Migration Services

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chetu, a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions, announced today the expansion of its partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, with the launch of new data intelligence migration solutions. These services help businesses deploy Databricks’ powerful Data Intelligence Platform through industry-specific use case development, data readiness, and model customization — all within a scalable framework tailored for complex enterprise needs.

While organizations are excited about leveraging Gen AI, many cannot safely implement it without clear answers to the following questions:

Where is the data coming from?

Who has access to it?

Is it complete, accurate, and governed?

Can we trust the output, especially when it could affect core decisions?

Businesses often struggle to utilize the vast amount of information they collect because disparate legacy systems store it across multiple silos. With Chetu and Databricks, joint customers benefit from the seamless data migration and optimized Gen AI features, which the two tech companies provide. The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratizes access to analytics and intelligent applications by joining customers’ data with powerful AI models tuned to their business's unique characteristics. The platform is built on a lakehouse architecture with open data formats and open governance to ensure that all data is completely within the customers’ control.

Chetu’s implementation services span 40-plus industries, including healthcare, finance, telecommunications, aviation, supply chain, energy, and real estate. By streamlining cost-effective data migration to Databricks’ modern lakehouse architecture, Chetu helps organizations gain deeper, more actionable insights that optimize their operations. With custom AI/ML development, governance, and compliance expertise, Chetu enables businesses to boost operational efficiency and strengthen their competitive advantage.

Chetu built its Data Stewardship advantage on 25 years of excellence in software solutions, including data engineering, custom applications, and its nationally recognized AI capabilities. Chetu’s leadership in AI and data innovation has been recognized by top analyst firms, such as Omdia, Everest Group, and ISG.

“Enterprise businesses are looking to maximize their data to make real-time decisions,” said Rick Heicksen, Director of Sales at Chetu, whose team specializes in data management implementation, migration, integration, customization, and support services for Databricks’ customers. “The Databricks Intelligence Platform provides solutions to these problems, and Chetu makes it happen.”

Heicksen said many organizations face a major challenge because they can’t trust their data that is riddled with quality issues and disconnected from business outcomes.

“Our Data Stewardship stack solves this by acting as a comprehensive enterprise intelligence ecosystem that unifies discovery, governance, quality, and activation into a single lifecycle,” he added. “It empowers teams to stop reactive firefighting and start proactive decision-making by transforming raw, unreliable data into a strategic, business-aligned asset.”

Key capabilities available to Databricks customers include:

End-to-End Data Trust Framework : Combines metadata discovery, data profiling, and lineage to give full transparency and control over data assets.

: Combines metadata discovery, data profiling, and lineage to give full transparency and control over data assets. Business-Aligned Governance : Bridges the gap between IT and business through role-based access, data stewardship workflows, and policy enforcement.

: Bridges the gap between IT and business through role-based access, data stewardship workflows, and policy enforcement. Automated Quality Monitoring : Identifies anomalies, duplicates, and incomplete records in real time, reducing manual cleansing by up to 40%.

: Identifies anomalies, duplicates, and incomplete records in real time, reducing manual cleansing by up to 40%. Integrated Activation Layer : Pushes clean, trusted data into downstream analytics, AI models, and operational systems with governed pipelines.

: Pushes clean, trusted data into downstream analytics, AI models, and operational systems with governed pipelines. Seamless Platform Interoperability : Built to integrate natively with Databricks and your existing cloud or on-premises data estate.

: Built to integrate natively with Databricks and your existing cloud or on-premises data estate. Measurable Business Impact: Drives outcomes like reduced compliance risk, accelerated insights, and operational cost savings — all traceable to ROI.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.