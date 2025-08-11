Alloy Roofing Partners with Tittle Brothers Construction in Brownstown Township, MI

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Roofing, a growing platform for best-in-class roofing services companies with the Branch Support Center located in Atlanta, Georgia, announced today the successful partnership with Tittle Brothers Construction, a leading roofing and exteriors services company in Brownstown Township, MI. Founded in 2002, Tittle Brothers has earned a strong reputation for quality craftsmanship and outstanding customer service, providing essential support to customers across Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, and surrounding communities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tittle Brothers to the Alloy family,” said Greg Weller, Chief Executive Officer of Alloy. “Their strong reputation for high-quality workmanship and long-standing commitment to customer satisfaction perfectly aligns with Alloy’s mission. This partnership expands our presence in the Midwest and reinforces our dedication to delivering trusted roofing and exterior solutions across every community we serve.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for Tittle Brothers,” said Greg Tittle, owner of Tittle Brothers Construction. “Partnering with Alloy gives us the opportunity to build on the strong foundation we’ve created over the past two decades. With their added support and resources, we’re better positioned to grow the business, invest in our team, and continue delivering the kind of service our customers expect. The values that built our reputation—integrity, quality, and care for our customers—are important to carry forward, and Alloy is the right partner to help us do that.”

About Alloy Roofing

Founded in 2024, Alloy Roofing is a growing platform for best-in-class roofing services companies with the Branch Support Center located in Atlanta, Georgia. Like an alloy, our businesses become stronger and more resilient when brought together. Alloy fuses the expertise, resources, and values of our partner companies to shape a more forward-thinking roofing company and create lasting value for the communities that we serve. For more information on Alloy, please visit www.alloyroofing.com.